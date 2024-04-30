Thunder Coffee at Brewhalla 1702 1st Avenue North
Coffee Beverage
- Americano$3.50
Double shot espresso poured over hot water or ice.
- Espresso$3.25
Double shot espresso.
- Batch Brew$1.00+
Rotating drip batch brew coffee.
- Breve$6.00
Double shot espresso with half & half.
- Latte$5.50
Double shot espresso with milk. Served with steamed milk in 12 oz cup or chilled milk over ice in 16 oz cup. Add your choice of flavor.
- Cappuccino$4.25
Double shot espresso with steamed milk for an 8 oz drink.
- Cold Brew$5.00
Cold brewed coffee steeped for 18 hours. Chocolate notes, smooth and delicious!
- Cortado$3.75
Double espresso shot with 4 oz steamed milk.
- Nitro$5.00
Cold brewed coffee infused with nitrogen. Drinks like a beer, gets ya working like coffee. 12 oz serving.
- Nitro with Milk$6.00+
Smooth nitro coffee with your choice of dairy to make a 16 oz latte. Seasonally available as a nitro float with rich and creamy gelato.
- Nitro Chai$6.00
Sweetened vanilla chai, nitro and milk of choice.
Tea Beverage
- Matcha Latte$6.25
Matcha tea with your choice of milk. Served hot in 12 oz cup or iced in 16 oz cup.
- Tea$3.00
Choose from a variety of loose leaf teas. Served hot in 12 oz cup or iced in 16 oz cup.
- Chai Latte$5.50
Caffeine free, spiced chai latte, sweetened with brown sugar with your choice of milk. Served hot in 12 oz cup or iced in 16 oz cup.
- London Fog$5.50
Earl grey tea, brown sugar vanilla and steamed milk. 12 oz hot, 16 oz iced.
Other Drinks
Seasonal Specials
Food/Baked Goods
- Burrito$7.00
Sausage or Veggie Burrito, egg, cheese in flour tortilla.
- Sandwich$8.00
Bacon or Turkey Sausage, egg and cheese on brioche bun.
- Oat Meal$3.75
Quick oats, cinnamon and brown sugar with hot water or steamed milk for extra.
- Quiche$7.00
Seasonal veggies with cheese and protein baked in a flakey pie crust.
- Scone (Variety)$3.75
Rotating daily flavors of scones.
- Sweet Bread (Variety)$4.00
Rotating flavors of sweet breads.
- Thunder Bar$3.00
Oatmeal, peanut butter, chocolate chips, M&M's, sugar, butter and vanilla. Gluten Friendly!
- Cake Pop$4.00
Retail Coffee
- Joe to Go$25.50
10 - 12 oz servings of black coffee. Cups, sweeteners provided. Half & half extra.
- Instant Coffee$17.50
6 packs of freeze dried Old Friend Espresso Blend within cellulose paper packet that dissolves in hot water.
- Namballe 12 oz$22.00
12 oz box of whole bean coffee. Currently: Peru, Cajamarca Process: Washed Flavor Profile: Raspberry Jam, Caramel, and Grapefruit
- Old Friend Espresso Blend 12 oz$18.00
12 oz whole bean coffee. Currently: Guatemala Antigua & Colombia Nariño Flavor Profile: Chocolate, Caramel, Rainier Cherry
- Party Animal 12 oz$23.00
12 oz whole bean coffee
- Goldminer's Daughter 12 oz$18.00
12 oz whole bean coffee. Currently: Ethiopia, Peru, Mexico and Honduras Process: Washed Flavor Profile: Candied orange, Streusel and Toffee
- All Fringe No Frill 12 oz$21.00
12 oz whole bean coffee. Currently: Ethiopia Nano Genji Flavor Profile: Mango, Black Plum, Brown Sugar
- Decaf Moonlightin' 12 oz$19.00
DECAF 12 oz whole bean coffee. Region: Colombia Huila Flavor Profile: Lemon Curd, Vanilla, Raw Sugar