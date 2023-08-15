Charred Miso Salmon Bento

$13.00

Marinaded Miso Salmon (5oz) which is then poached to perfection and then charred to give it a subtle smokiness to each bite, has sesame seeds and scallions sprinkled on top. Served over a bed of rice. . Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).