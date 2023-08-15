Tiam Tiam 241 Harrison Ave
Popular Items
Traditional Hawaiian Poke w/ BLUEFIN Tuna
Traditional Hawaiian Poke with cucumbers, BLUEFIN Tuna, white onions, and masago (flying fish roe). Comes with rice. Tuna is tossed to order with our housemade Poke Sauce (soy sauce, sesame oil, sambal, garlic, sriracha, and honey.
Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken
Authentic Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken. Marinated Overnight and Fried in Our Original Batter. Comes with Spicy mayo
Taiwanese Braised Pork Belly
Pork belly that's been slowly braised for 8-9 hours. Served over a bed of rice and comes with a marinated egg, and broccoli. *Due to the nature of pork belly, this dish does contain a lot of fat aka flavor*
Specials
Taiwanese Pork Chop over Rice
with Dashi Cabbage . Braised Egg . Pickle
Ube Flan
Flan recipe given to us from a friend that's a pastry chef at a Michelin Star restaurant. Simple and delicious, comes with a side of simple syrup for extra sweetness.
Charred Teriyaki Salmon Don
7 oz. Charred Salmon Sashimi. Rice . Pickled Ginger
Taiwanese Beef Ramen
Broth made from boiling beef bones, chicken feet, beef neck bones, and beef shank for 24 hours with our own aromatics and 13 spice/herb blend. Comes with chewy ramen noodles, shanghai choy, sliced braised beef shank, pickled Mustard Greens, marinated eggs, and scallions
Chirashi
Fresh BLUEFIN Tuna, miso cured salmon, and marinated Ikura. Sushi rice, ginger, and Shiso leaves.
Grilled Korean Ribs
Grilled pork spare ribs w/ Korean sauce, Stir-Fried bok choy, pickles.
Soft Shell Crab, Coconut Curry over Rice.
3 Soft Shell Crabs battered and fried. Coconut crab curry made with ginger, garlic, tamarind, coconut cream/milk, and a little bit of our Thai hot sauce for a tiny kick. Comes with rice, potatoes scallions, sesame seeds, and fried basil.
Appetizers
Miso Soup
Classic Miso Soup. Comes with Scallion and Tofu, Perfect Accompaniment to an Onigiri or an Entree
Fried Broccoli w/ Chinese 5 Spice
Delicious side of Fried Broccoli Florets and Broccoli Stem! Seasoned with our Chinese 5 Spice Pepper!
Fried Oysters (6pc-8pc)
Fried oysters, quantity given is based on size of oysters. Seasoned with salt and white pepper. Bevans Oysters from Chesapeake Bay. Comes with spicy mayo or our housemade (tomato-based) oyster sauce.
Taiwanese Oyster Omelette
A Modern Twist On The Classic Taiwanese Oyster Omelette. Crispy Chewy Omelette, Sauteed Greens, & Fried Oysters on top! Comes with a Housemade Sweet and Sour Sauce! (Please let us know if you prefer the traditional style) (如果你想要台式正統煮法也可以跟我們說)
Crispy Brussels w/ Tofu and Korean Sweet/Spicy Sauce
A Generous Portion of Crispy Brussels with Korean Gochujjang Spicy & Sweet Sauce. Comes with Fried tofu, Scallions, and Sesame Seeds.
Takoyaki Brussel (Grilled Octopus Brussels)
Fried Brussels with Sliced Grilled Octopus. Topped Off with Kupie Mayo, Takoyaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, and Bonito Flakes.
Stir Fried Cabbage
Generous portion of stir-fried cabbage. Garlic, dashi, Soy Sauce.
Onigiri
Teriyaki Salmon
Cooked Salmon Mixed with Mayo, Teriyaki Sauce, and Fresh Lemon Juice.
Chicken w/ Miso & Lemon
Chicken mixed with Mayo, Miso, and Fresh lemon/lime juice.
Shredded Pork
Traditional Shredded Pork Mixed with Mayo.
Spam Supreme
Our very own unique onigiri. Spam Spicy Mayo Crab Salad (Mayo mixed with imitation crab (no shellfish at all)) Tamago (Sweet and savory Japanese Omelette) All combined to make a grand onigiri!
Spicy Tuna
Cooked Tuna mixed with Mayo, Gochujjang, & Sambal.
Sushi Unagi/Avocado
Charred Grilled Unagi with Avocado & Sushi Rice
Sushi Salmon/Avocado
Fresh Sashimi Grade Salmon with Avocado & Sushi Rice
Sushi California
Crab Salad (Imitation Crab w/ Mayo) with Avocado & Sushi Rice
Spicy Broccoli (Vegan)
Broccoli Mixed with Vegan Mayo, Fried Shallots, and Thai Hot Sauce! Everything Made from Scratch from the Mayo to the Thai hot sauce!
Grilled Eggplant w/ Miso (Vegan)
Grilled Eggplant Mixed with Vegan Mayo and Miso.
Avocado Onigiri
Avocado seasoned with salt and comes with soy sauce & wasabi
Ume Shiso Onigiri
Sour and Salty Ume Mayo (Vegan) with Shiso leaves. Sushi rice and comes w/ soy sauce and wasabi.
Teriyaki Vegan Spam Onigiri
Vegan Spam, Vegan Mayo mixed with housemade Teriyaki sauce and Avocado.
Paneer Onigiri w/ Korean Red Sauce
Fried Paneer w/ Korean gochujjang and scallions.
Tempura Shrimp Onigiri
Sushi rice, Tempura Shrimp w/ crab salad (imitation) and kewpie masago/mayo. Comes w/ Soy Sauce & Wasabi
Soft Shell Crab Onigiri (You Get 2 Onigiri in 1 Order)
(You Get 2 Onigiris in 1 Order) Deep-Fried Soft Shell Crabs, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, and Sushi Rice.
Sushi Scallop Onigiri (Raw Scallops)
Hokkaido Scallops, Kupie Mayo, Masago, & Sushi Rice
Entrees
T.F.C. BENTO!
Our popular Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken in bento form. Get your veggies quota with our delicious fried chicken!
Spicy Korean Pork Belly Bento
Crispy and tender pork belly (5oz), glazed with a sweet and spicy Korean sauce. Sesame seeds and scallions sprinkled as garnish. Served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, steamed broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).
Charred Miso Salmon Bento
Marinaded Miso Salmon (5oz) which is then poached to perfection and then charred to give it a subtle smokiness to each bite, has sesame seeds and scallions sprinkled on top. Served over a bed of rice. . Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).
Teriyaki Chicken Bento
Sliced chicken breast with Teriyaki glazed over, (5.5oz) comes with sesame seeds and scallions served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).
Teriyaki Beef Bento
Tender Beef with teriyaki glazed over (4oz) with scallions and sesame sprinkled on the top, served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).
Taiwanese Braised Pork Belly
Pork belly that's been slowly braised for 8-9 hours. Served over a bed of rice and comes with a marinated egg, and broccoli. *Due to the nature of pork belly, this dish does contain a lot of fat aka flavor*
3 Cup Basil Fried Rice (Chicken, Tofu, or Paneer)
Our very own unique take on a classic dish. Rice stir-fried with basil, broccoli, chicken thighs or paneer, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, mirin, & sesame oil.
Japanese Teriyaki Beef Fried Rice
Japanese Fried Rice with Teriyaki Sauce, Garlic, Corn, Broccoli, Butter, and Kupie Mayo. Garnished with Scallions and Sesame Seeds.
Japanese Salmon Fried Rice
Japanese Salmon Fried Rice with Garlic, Corn, Salmon, Butter, Soy Sauce, and Garnished with Kupie Mayo, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Bonito Flakes.
Spicy & Numb Paneer Bento! (Vegetarian)
Crispy lightly fried paneer (5.5oz) covered with our housemade mala and dusted with numb spice, comes with sesame seeds and scallions served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).