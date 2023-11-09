Tiffany's On Broadway
Small Plates
- Tiffany's Wings$14.00
8 wings served with Celery and Carrots and your choice of sauce (choice of sauces Hot, BBQ, Mild Jerk, Spicy Jerk, Mango Habanero. Spicy Chimi available for $1.00 more
- Fried Calamari$14.00
Served with Cocktail Sauce and Citrus Aioli
- Mac & Cheese$12.00
Cavatappi Pasta in a creamy Merkts Cheddar Cheese Sauce
- Pinchos$14.00
Skewers served with Chimichurri, Mango Habanero, and Crostinis (choice of Chicken for 14.00, Beef or Shrimp 17.00)
Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Baby Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Red Peppers, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing (Add Chicken 5.00, Add Steak or Shrimp 7.00)
- Roasted Beet Chicken Salad$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Beets, Tuscan Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Avocado, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Balsamic House Dressing
- Caprese Salad$14.00
Basil, Burrata, Roma Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Basil Pesto
Sandwiches
- Tiffany's Burger$18.00
8oz Angus Beef Patty, Melted Muenster Cheese, Satueed Mushrooms, Bacon, Fried Egg, Onion Ring, and Sassy BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun
- Portobello Burger$16.00
Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Grilled Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Spring Mix, Pickled Onions, Basil Pesto on Ciabatta
- Smashburger$11.00
2 3oz Patties, Cheddar, Carmelized Onions, Bacon, Special Sauce on a Sesame Bun
- Chicken Club$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Bacon, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, on a Brioche Bun
- Crispy Chicken$16.00
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Chipotle Aioli, Pickles, Pepperjack Cheese, on a Sesame Bun
- BYOB (Build Your Own Burger)$14.00
8oz Angus Beef Patty, with your choice of Bun, Cheese, and Veggie for a additional charge
Main Plates
- Taco Flight$18.00
Crispy Marinated Pork Belly served with Mango Habanero Salsa, Grilled Pineapple. Beef Tenderloin served with Chimichurri, Cotija Cheese. Beer Battered Shrimp served with Lime Cilantro Aioli and Sliced Radishes. All tacos served with Pickled Onions and Cilantro Microgreens
- Ribeye$32.00
16oz Grilled Ribeye, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Brussel Sprouts, served with Chimichurri and Llajua
- Lamb Chops$29.00
Grilled Lamb Chops, Roasted Fingerlig Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Asparagus, served with Chimichurri and Llajua
- Carne y Papas$20.00
Grilled Skirt Steak, Twice Fried French Fries, Chimichurri, Llajua, Lime Cilantro Aioli
- Grilled Salmon$22.00
8oz Grilled Salmon Filet, Mango Habanero Salsa, and Grilled Asparagus
- Fish & Chips$18.00
Masa Battered Cod, Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw, and Fries
Sides
- Fries$6.00
Choice of either Shoestring or Steak Fries
- Side Salad$8.00
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Carrots, Radishes with choice of Dressing
- Fingerling Potatoes & Sprouts$9.00
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Brussel Sprouts tossed in a Garlicky Balsamic White Wine reduction
- Grilled Asparagus$8.00
8 pieces of Grilled Asparagus