FOOD

Specialty Fried Wraps

Deep Fried Cheesesteak Wrap Combo

$12.50

Seasoned cheesesteak with sautéed onions and green peppers with nacho cheese wrapped up in a garlic and herb tortilla and deep fried. Served with a side of lettuce and diced tomatoes and our homemade spicy house sauce!!

Wraps

Veggie Wrap Combo

$11.00

Our veggie wrap is plenty of sautéed green peppers and onions, mushrooms, with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce and diced tomatoes wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!

Chicken Wrap Combo

$12.00

Our chicken wrap Is seasoned chicken with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo

$12.50

Our buffalo chicken wrap is Seasoned chicken with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Buffalo sauce and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!

Handhelds

Philly wrap Combo (not fried)

$12.50

Our Philly cheesesteak is seasoned cheesesteak with sautéed onions and green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, wrapped in a tortilla and grilled

Deep Fried Hot Dog Combo

$11.00

Our deep fried hot dog is one of our favorites! It's a hot dog dipped in our special batter and deep fried served on a warm hot dog bun and topped with nacho cheese and with two pieces of crispy bacon!

10 Wings

$14.00

10 crispy wings deep fried, can be served Buffalo or naked. Served with ranch

6 Hot Wing Combo

$12.00

6 crispy deep fried wings, can be served naked or buffalo

Chicken strip basket

$11.00

4 crispy chicken strips, served with ranch or bbq sauce. Comes with one side :)

Hot dog combo

$7.50

All beef hot dog served on a warm bun

Cheeseburger combo

$11.00

All beef cheeseburger, served with mayo, lettuce, tomato on a warm bun

Nacho Burger

$13.00

All beef seasoned patty, topped with nacho cheese, melted mozzarella cheese and jalapeños. Lettuce and tomato served on the side. Served on a warm bun with fries

Speciality Fries

Cheesesteak loaded fries

$12.00

A large order of seasoned French fries topped with nacho cheese, Seasoned cheesesteak with sautéed onions and green peppers, jalapeños, topped with mozzarella cheese on top! Served with our spicy sauce!

Buffalo Chicken loaded fries

$12.50

A large order of seasoned French fries topped with nacho cheese, 2 sliced crispy chicken strips and sautéed green peppers and onions, jalapeños, drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese on top!

Chicken Loaded Fries

$12.00

A large order of seasoned French fries topped with nacho cheese, Seasoned chicken breast with sautéed onions and green peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese on top

Veggie loaded fries

$10.00

A large order of crispy fries, topped with nacho cheese, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, mozzarella cheese and old bay! (CAN GET WITHOUT CHEESE)

Kids Meal

Kids Meal hot dog

$7.00

All beef hot dog on a warm bun, served with French fries and a juicebox.

Kids Meal cheese quesadilla

$7.00

An all cheese quesadilla, served with French fries and a juicebox.

Kids Meal chicken strips

$7.00

2 crispy chicken strips, served with French fries and a juicebox. Served with ranch or bbq sauce

Sides

Side Salad

$4.00
Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Our homemade Macaroni salad. It has elbow noodles, mayo, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and salt and pepper all mixed together!

French fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

fries topped with nacho cheese

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

$7.00

Six delicious Oreos battered and deep fried and topped with powder sugar!

Banana Puddin

$6.00Out of stock

Our homemade delicious banana puddin!! (16oz container)

Oreo Puddin

$5.00

Homemade Oreo Puddin! (16 oz container)

DRINKS

Beverages

Lemonade

$3.50

pepsi

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Juicebox

$0.50
Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00