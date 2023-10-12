Tiffany's Food Truck Various locations
Specialty Fried Wraps
Wraps
Veggie Wrap Combo
Our veggie wrap is plenty of sautéed green peppers and onions, mushrooms, with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce and diced tomatoes wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!
Chicken Wrap Combo
Our chicken wrap Is seasoned chicken with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo
Our buffalo chicken wrap is Seasoned chicken with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Buffalo sauce and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!
Handhelds
Philly wrap Combo (not fried)
Our Philly cheesesteak is seasoned cheesesteak with sautéed onions and green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, wrapped in a tortilla and grilled
Deep Fried Hot Dog Combo
Our deep fried hot dog is one of our favorites! It's a hot dog dipped in our special batter and deep fried served on a warm hot dog bun and topped with nacho cheese and with two pieces of crispy bacon!
10 Wings
10 crispy wings deep fried, can be served Buffalo or naked. Served with ranch
6 Hot Wing Combo
6 crispy deep fried wings, can be served naked or buffalo
Chicken strip basket
4 crispy chicken strips, served with ranch or bbq sauce. Comes with one side :)
Hot dog combo
All beef hot dog served on a warm bun
Cheeseburger combo
All beef cheeseburger, served with mayo, lettuce, tomato on a warm bun
Nacho Burger
All beef seasoned patty, topped with nacho cheese, melted mozzarella cheese and jalapeños. Lettuce and tomato served on the side. Served on a warm bun with fries
Speciality Fries
Cheesesteak loaded fries
A large order of seasoned French fries topped with nacho cheese, Seasoned cheesesteak with sautéed onions and green peppers, jalapeños, topped with mozzarella cheese on top! Served with our spicy sauce!
Buffalo Chicken loaded fries
A large order of seasoned French fries topped with nacho cheese, 2 sliced crispy chicken strips and sautéed green peppers and onions, jalapeños, drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese on top!
Chicken Loaded Fries
A large order of seasoned French fries topped with nacho cheese, Seasoned chicken breast with sautéed onions and green peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese on top
Veggie loaded fries
A large order of crispy fries, topped with nacho cheese, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, mozzarella cheese and old bay! (CAN GET WITHOUT CHEESE)
Kids Meal
Kids Meal hot dog
All beef hot dog on a warm bun, served with French fries and a juicebox.
Kids Meal cheese quesadilla
An all cheese quesadilla, served with French fries and a juicebox.
Kids Meal chicken strips
2 crispy chicken strips, served with French fries and a juicebox. Served with ranch or bbq sauce