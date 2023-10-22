Select to Eat Here
Select to Eat Here

Select this option if you are enjoying your meal here at White Tiger

Edamame
$8.00

Grilled shell on edamame tossed in yuzu and soy with Japanese 7 spice

Miso Soup
$5.00

White miso broth with green onion, kombu and firm tofu

Tempura Onion Rings
$9.00

Beer-battered onion rings, deep-fried, tossed in Japanese 7 spice finished with honey wasabi, sriracha mayo and green onion

Pork Belly Egg Rolls
$10.00

Slow cooked Pork Belly wrapped with chives and cilantro, served with a whiskey peach sauce

Pan Fried Gyoza
$13.00

Pan fried dumplings, filled with a pork mixture, finished with our house dumpling sauce, and green onion

Boneless Chicken Karaage
$13.00

Tempura fried and served with Thai basil Pineapple sauce

Yuzu Smash Burger
$14.00Out of stock

7 oz of a soy marinated patty served with yuzu aioli, shredded bok choy, toasted chili oil, a brioche bun basted with a brown butter sesame mix

Wok Fried Rice
$12.00

Rice fried and tossed with peas and carrots, snap peas, egg, and our house sauce finished with green onion

Pork Stuffed Bao Bun/Jian Bao
$13.00

Served with dumpling sauce and green onions

Matcha Lava Cake
$9.00

A matcha and white chocolate cake with a gooey center finished powdered sugar and a strawberry couli. ** DINE IN ONLY **

Mochi Ice Cream
$7.00

Sweet Rice flour wrapped around vanilla ice cream topped with powdered sugar and a mixed berry couli. ** DINE IN ONLY **

Mango Sago
$8.00

White tapioca pearls mixed with condensed milk topped with mango puree and mango chunks. ** DINE IN ONLY **