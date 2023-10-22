Tigers Den 1321 South Congress Avenue
Select this option if you are enjoying your meal here at White Tiger
Grilled shell on edamame tossed in yuzu and soy with Japanese 7 spice
White miso broth with green onion, kombu and firm tofu
Beer-battered onion rings, deep-fried, tossed in Japanese 7 spice finished with honey wasabi, sriracha mayo and green onion
Slow cooked Pork Belly wrapped with chives and cilantro, served with a whiskey peach sauce
Pan fried dumplings, filled with a pork mixture, finished with our house dumpling sauce, and green onion
Tempura fried and served with Thai basil Pineapple sauce
7 oz of a soy marinated patty served with yuzu aioli, shredded bok choy, toasted chili oil, a brioche bun basted with a brown butter sesame mix
Rice fried and tossed with peas and carrots, snap peas, egg, and our house sauce finished with green onion
Served with dumpling sauce and green onions
A matcha and white chocolate cake with a gooey center finished powdered sugar and a strawberry couli. ** DINE IN ONLY **
Sweet Rice flour wrapped around vanilla ice cream topped with powdered sugar and a mixed berry couli. ** DINE IN ONLY **
White tapioca pearls mixed with condensed milk topped with mango puree and mango chunks. ** DINE IN ONLY **