Tijuana's Tacos Pomona
Full Menu
Tacos
Specialty Tacos
- Taco Loco$4.49
Carne asada, al pastor, chorizo, onion, cilantro, cheese & guacamole
- Taco Rikis$4.99
Chorizo, al pastor, bacon, nopales, grilled onions, Monterey & American cheese
- Taco Indio$4.49
Carne asada, al pastor, nopales, onion, cilantro, cheese & guacamole
- Taco Alambre$4.49
Carne asada, grilled ham, chili California, grilled tomatoes, grilled onions & melted cheese
- Taco El Ingeniero$4.49
Carne asada, avocado, grilled onions, onion & cheese
- Taco El Albañil$4.99
Carne asada, beans, rice, bacon, onion, cilantro, guacamole & 2 tortillas with cheese
- Chile Taco$4.49
Carne asada, chorizo, chili California with cheese, cheese, onion, cilantro & guacamole
- Taco Pobre$3.99
Nopales, beans & cheese
- Vampiros$4.99
Choice of meat, tortilla (tostada), Monterey cheese, onion, cilantro & guacamole
- Small Mulitas$3.49
Choice of meat, melted Monterey cheese, onion, cilantro & guacamole --all inside two tortillas
- Large Mulitas$5.49
Choice of meat, melted Monterey cheese, onion, cilantro & guacamole --all inside two tortillas
- Small Quesadillas$4.49
Choice of meat, flour tortilla, Monterey cheese, onion, cilantro & guacamole
- Large Quesadillas$10.99
Choice of meat, flour tortilla, Monterey cheese, onion, cilantro & guacamole
- Small Sincronizadas$5.49
Ham, flour tortilla, American & Monterey cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, onion, avocado, mustard & ketchup & tomato
- Large Sincronizadas$10.99
Ham, flour tortilla, American & Monterey cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, onion, avocado, mustard & ketchup & tomato
- Huarache$10.99
Choice of meat, Monterey cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream & cotija cheese
- Sope$4.99
Choice of meat, Monterey cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cotija cheese
- Nachos$12.49
Choice of meat, tortilla chips, nacho cheese, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream & guacamole
- Tijuana Dog$4.99
Bacon wrapped sausage, mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, grilled onions, tomato, onion & grilled jalapeños
- Tijuana Fries$13.49
Fries, nacho cheese, choice of meat, guacamole and sour cream
- Papa Loca$13.49
Baked potato with nacho cheese, Monterey cheese, choice of meat, bacon and green onion
- Quesadilla Queso$2.99+
Burritos
- Regular Burritos$10.99
Choice of meat, beans, rice, cilantro & guacamole
- All Meat Burritos$13.49
Choice of meat, Onion, cilantro & guacamole
- Burro Loco$11.99
Carne asada, al pastor, chorizo, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, cheese & guacamole
- Burro Indio$11.99
Carne asada, al pastor, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, nopales, cheese & guacamole
- Chili Burro$11.99
Carne asada, chorizo, chili California with cheese, jalapeño, beans, rice, cheese & guacamole
- Burro Alambre$11.99
Carne asada, grilled ham, chili California, beans, rice, grilled onions, grilled tomatoes, cheese & guacamole
- Bean & Cheese Burritos$4.99
Beans & Monterey cheese
Tortas
- Regular Tortas$10.99
Choice of meat, cheese, beans, onion, cilantro & guacamole
- Torta Ahogada$11.99
French roll (sourdough), carnitas, beans, tomato sauce, spicy sauce & pickled onions
- Torta Michoacana$11.99
Carnitas, buche, grilled ham, melted Monterey cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onion & avocado
- Torta Del Chavo$7.99
Grilled ham, Monterey & American cheese, lettuce & tomato
- Torta Hawaiiana$11.99
Al pastor, grilled ham, Monterey & American cheese, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro & guacamole
- Torta Tijuana$11.99
Carne asada, al pastor, chorizo, bacon, Monterey & American cheese, nopales, onion, and cilantro