Tikka and Grill - Englewood 2796 S Broadway
INDIAN DRINKS (Cold & Hot)
- Lassi (Yogurt Drink)
Lassi is a well known conventional dahi (yogurt)-based milkshake or smoothie that started within the Indian subcontinent.
- Masala Chai Tea$4.00
Spiced milk tea is a flavored tea refreshment made by brewing black tea with a blend of homemade fragrant flavors and herbs. Your choice of (Hot or Iced)
SAVORY SOUP
- Cream Of Tomato Soup$7.99
This tangy vegetarian soup from Maharashtra is made by tomatoes flavored with tamarind, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peppercorns and coconut cream. (Gluten Free)
- Daal Soup (Yellow Lentil)$7.99
Traditional Indian style Daal Soup (Red Lentil) is a light and nutritious lentil soup. It can be made vegan upon request.(Gluten Free)
- Momo Soup$8.00
Five pieces of chicken Momo (dumpling) served in spicy sesame and tomato-based warm and comforting soup. Please give extra time for preparation. It contains gluten and can’t be made gluten free.
- Mulligatawny Soup$8.99
A delicately spiced chicken and mix lentil soup. It is Gluten free.
- Vegetable Coconut Soup$9.50
Mix vegetable loaded coconut curry soup with chickpeas and splashed with just the right amount of lime-y zing! This soup will become a new staple for vegans. (Gluten Free)
INDIAN STREET CHAT
- Aloo Tikki Chat$9.50
Aloo Tikki Chat is one of the favorite starters. It is a popular street food in India tangy and sweet and is loved by many.
- Bombay Bhel$7.99
The best kind of savory snacks, usually sold at street-side stalls all over South Asia always an incredible medley of textures and flavors.
- Dahi Papari$7.99
Crispy wafers served with yogurt, boiled potatoes, and spicy chutney and popular traditional street food from the India. It cant be made Gluten free.
- Pani Puri$7.99
You will find vendors with pushcarts and even bicycles selling this fiery, mint water filled in puffed Puris in India. The Puris are filled with potatoes, garbanzo beans and boondi and served with a side of tamarind chutney. (Contains Gluten)
- Samosa Chaat$9.99
Vegetable samosa topped with tamarind, and mint chutney, served on top of spiced chickpeas. Crispy Samosa Chaat is spicy, tangy and sweet and a popular street food in India. (Contains Gluten)
STARTERS
- Chicken Malai Kebab (Boneless)$10.99
This delicious, melt-in-your-mouth chicken cubes marinated in sour cream, herbs, and spices then roasted in the tandoor over. (Gluten Free)
- Appetizer Platter$12.99
Mix vegetable pakora, chicken pakora, shrimp pakora, and one-piece vegetable samosa. Samosa cannot be made gluten free.
- Lasuni Gobi (Garlic Cauliflower)$9.99
This vegan delight consists of crispy cauliflower florets cooked with fresh cut garlic, scallions and Indian herbs. It is Gluten free.
- Mushroom Manchurian$8.99
The mushrooms are deep fried to give it a crisp while the interior is soft on bite. They are then tossed in an exotic sauce which gives it a rich and robust flavor. A truly delicious treat to behold! It is gluten free.
- Onion Bhaji$7.99
Slices of onions plunged in spiced chickpea batter and deep-fried.
- TANDOORI CHICKEN WINGS(8 PC)$13.00
Spicy tandoori chicken wings that are grilled in the tandoor oven to perfection with yogurt, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, garam masala, red chili powder and turmeric. (Please allow extra time to cook.)
- Pakora
Pakora are a delicious Indian crisp fried snack made with spiced chickpea batter & any main ingredient like onion, paneer, choice of meat or veggies.
- Vegetable Samosa$7.00
Two deep-fried pastries filled with spiced minced potato & peas wrapped in wheat dough.(Contains Gluten)
VEGETARIAN
- Aachari Aloo (Potatoes)$13.00
Aachari is a North-Indian entrée that tastes tangy and spicy pickled flavored with Indian spices and herbs. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Aloo Gobi$16.00
Aloo Gobi is a popular Indian vegetarian dish. Cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices is a simple authentic dish which will delight your taste buds. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Aloo Matter (Potato & Green Peas)$14.00
This is a Punjabi style of making aloo matter made from potatoes (Aloo) and peas (Matter) in a spiced creamy tomato-based sauce. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Aloo Saag$15.00
Cooked with chopped spinach, garlic, ginger, onion, tomato and whipped cream delicately added with your choice og main ingredients. This dish is made with potatoes and creamy spinach which is healthy and tastes great. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- BaiganBharta (Mashed Eggplant)$17.00
Eggplant mashed and cooked Indian style. Baingan Bhatta is made of roasted eggplant, cooked green peas, tomato and other spices giving a distinctive flavor and taste to this vegetarian dish. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Bhindi Masala$15.00
Bhindi Masala is a popular Indian vegetarian dish made with okra cooked until crisp flavored with garam masala, coriander, chilies, tomato, and onions. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Bombay Potatoes$13.00
Tender potatoes smothered in a tomato and onion based sauce with a huge spice kick. This popular Indian side dish goes particularly well with chicken and vegetable curries and bottles of IPA beer. (Vegan Upon Request
- Chana Masala$14.00
Chana masala also known as channay, chole masala, chole or chholay (plural), which originated from the northern parts of India where it’s a staple vegetarian dish. Channa masala made with chickpeas (channa) and garam masala in a tangy tomato-based sauce. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Chili Garlic Potato$14.00
Slices of potatos tossed in hot chili sauce with all colors of bell peppers; giving it a colorful look as well as a subtle hint of sweetness. Regardless of what is weather this can be enjoyed anytime. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Chili Mushroom Curry$17.00
Slices of Mushrooms tossed in hot chili sauce with all colors of bell peppers; giving it a colorful look as well as a subtle hint of sweetness. Regardless of what is weather this can be enjoyed anytime. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Chili Paneer (Cheese) Curry$17.00
Cubes of Panner(Homemade cheese) tossed in hot chili sauce with all colors of bell peppers; giving it a colorful look as well as a subtle hint of sweetness. Regardless of what is weather this can be enjoyed anytime. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon reques by substituting with Tofu.
- Chili Vegetable Momo$19.00
Vegetable Momos tossed in hot chili sauce with all colors of bell peppers; giving it a colorful look as well as a subtle hint of sweetness. Regardless of what is weather this can be enjoyed anytime.
- Daal Tadka$14.00
Daal(lentil) With the Nice aroma of pure ghee and spices is an irresistible delight to taste buds. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Daal(Lentils) Makhani$14.00
Dhal or daal refers to lentils and makhani refers to butter. Daal Makhani literally translates to lentils cooked with butter. Made with lots of butter, cream, whole black urad daal, rajma, and garam masala. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Kadai Paneer$17.00
Originated in Northern India and Punjab, Panner kadai is another specialty of the roadside eateries or dhabas (roadside restaurants) in India. Paneer in a thick gravy made up of bell peppers, tomatoes, and spices. Kadai goes well with paratha, or any naan bread. IPA beer goes well. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting with Tofu.
- Malai Kofta$17.00
Popular Indian vegetarian delight made of paneer and potato balls in a rich smooth, creamy & delicious coconut cream and onion-tomato gravy. It is gluten free and can not be made vegan.
- Matar Paneer$17.00
Mattar Paneer consists of peas and homemade cheese in a tomato-based sauce, spiced with garam masala. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting with Tofu.
- Mushroom Saag$16.00
Creamy spinach and spices with mushroom is a delicious combination. Serve with basmati rice. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Paneer Aachari$17.00
Aachari is a North-Indian entrée that tastes tangy and spicy pickled flavored with Indian spices and herbs. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting with Tofu.
- Paneer Biryani$17.00
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting with Tofu)
- Panner (Homemade Cheese) Makhani$17.00
Makhani is an Indian word meaning "with butter". Makhani or makhanwala is a very rich gravy with onion, tomato and cream based. These entrées go very well with naan, roti or seasoned yellow rice. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting with Tofu.
- Panner (Homemade Cheese) Tikka Masala$17.00
Simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting with Tofu.
- Potato Vindaloo$13.00
Vindaloo is a specialty dish of central and southwestern coastal India and is a fiery version of a curry dish with chilis, vinegar, garlic, and spicy hot. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Rajma & Aloo Masala$14.00
This is a spicy and protein-rich vegetarian curry with red kidney bean and Potato curry that goes very well with rice or garlic naan. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Saag Paneer$17.00
It’s hard not to love the rich, thick creamy spinach with succulent, almost melting Paneer chunks ready to be scooped with naan breads. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting Tofu
- Shahi Paneer$17.00
North Indian vegetarian curry made with paneer (Homemade Cheese) and tomato based spicy gravy laced with spices. The literal translation of Shahi Paneer is 'Royal Paneer' which is very appropriate name for this dish, fit for a king. It is a delicious dish and Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Sweet Potato & Vegetable Vindaloo$15.00
Vindaloo is a specialty dish of central and southwestern coastal India and is a fiery version of a curry dish with chilis, vinegar, garlic, and spicy hot. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Sweet Potato Korma$16.00
The royal cream gravy sweet potato cooked in a mild coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, with almond, raisins and cashew paste. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Sweet Potato Masala$16.00
Sweet Potato simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Tofu Chili Curry$16.00
Panner tossed in hot chili sauce with all colors of bell peppers; giving it a colorful look as well as a subtle hint of sweetness. Regardless of what is weather this can be enjoyed anytime. IPA beer or Moscato wine will go well with entrée. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Tofu Kadai$16.00
Originated in Northern India and Punjab, Tofu Kadai is another specialty of the roadside eateries or dhabas (roadside restaurants) in India. in a thick gravy made up of bell peppers, tomatoes, and spices. Kadai goes well with paratha, or any naan bread. IPA beer goes well. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Tofu Matter$16.00
This is Punjabi style of making Tofu Matter made from Tofu and peas (Matter) in a spiced creamy tomato-based sauce. (Vegan Upon Request)
- Tofu Saag$16.00
It’s hard not to love the rich, thick creamy spinach. Saag(spinach) is a traditional north Indian dish. Tofu cooked with chopped spinach, garlic, ginger, onion, tomato and whipped cream delicately added. We'd suggest a Riesling wine. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Tofu Tikka Masala$16.00
Tofu simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Vegetable Biryani$15.00
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Vegetable Curry$15.00
Traditional dish of India and Nepal, mixed vegetable like cauliflower, carrot, beans, zucchini, green peas, are carefully seasoned with an exotic blend of curry spices, onion, garlic, ginger and tomato, having a medium thick sauce. IPA beer goes well with curry items. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Vegetable Jalfrezi$15.00
Jalfrezi is originated from an eastern India Bengal. Original name of the dish is “jhalphrize” means spicy food cooked on high flame. Jalfrezi is one of the most popular curry in the UK Indian restaurants. IPA beer goes very well. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Vegetable Kadai$15.00
Originated in Northern India and Punjab, Panner kadai is another specialty of the roadside eateries or dhabas (roadside restaurants) in India. Paneer in a thick gravy made up of bell peppers, tomatoes, and spices. Kadai goes well with paratha, or any naan bread. IPA beer goes well. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Vegetable Korma$17.00
The royal cream gravy cooked in a mild coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, with almond, raisins and cashew paste. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Vegetable Momo$17.00
Momos are an Asian dumpling that are a delicacy in Indian, Nepal and Tibet. Simple and subtle in flavor, is prepared by using unique blend of common ingredients and spices.
- Vegetable Noodles$15.00
No celebration is complete without chow chow. A blend of Indian and Tibetan influences, simple, subtle and satisfying. rice noodle stir-fried with your choice of meat or vegetable cooked in homemade tangy tomato sauce; garnished with fresh cilantro and green onions. Dairy free upon request.
- Vegetable Tandoori$15.00
Cooked in our clay tandoori oven with spices and served on top of fresh onion and tomato. The best red wine pairing you can get for this dish is a Pinot Noir.These entrées go very well with naan, roti or seasoned yellow rice. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Vegetable Thupka$15.00
Thukpa is a Himalayan noodle soup, usually served with meat and is really delicious with lean chicken. It is popular in Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, and some parts of India. " Thuk" means heart so it is a heart warming dish.
- Vegetable Masala$16.00
- Chana Saag$15.00
NON-VEGETARIAN ENTREES
- Butter Chicken (Makhani)$21.00
Makhani is an Indian word meaning "with butter". Makhani or makhanwala is a very rich gravy with onion, tomato and cream based. Natural chicken cooked in tandoori oven, seasoned with spices and simmered in cream. These entrées go very well with naan, roti or seasoned yellow rice. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Chicken Aachari$19.00
Aachari is a North-Indian entrée that tastes tangy and spicy pickled flavored with Indian spices and herbs. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free.
- Chicken Biryani$19.00
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Chicken Curry$19.00
Traditional dish of India and Nepal, carefully seasoned with an exotic blend of curry spices, onion, garlic, ginger and tomato, having a medium thick sauce. It is gluten free.
- Chicken Jalfrezi$19.00
Jalfrezi is originated from an eastern India Bengal. Original name of the dish is “jhalphrize” means spicy food cooked on high flame. Chicken jalfrezi is the most popular curry in the UK Indian restaurants. IPA beer goes very well. It is gluten free.
- Chicken Kadai$19.00
Originated in Northern India and Punjab, vegetable kadai is another specialty of the roadside eateries or dhabas (roadside restaurants) in India. in a thick gravy made up of bell peppers, tomatoes, and spices. Kadai goes well with paratha, or any naan bread. IPA beer goes well. It is gluten free.
- Chicken Korma$20.00
The royal cream gravy cooked in a mild coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, with almond, raisins and cashew paste. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. (Dairy Free Upon Request)
- Chicken Madras$21.00
Curry from southern coast of India cooked with fresh coconut and curry leaves. Invented for the British during the 19th century, and originally hailing from the city of Madras (now Chennai) – Madras curry is a subtle blend of aromatic spices, with a fairly spicy. IPA beer or Moscato wine will go well with entrée. It is gluten free.
- Chicken Momo$20.00
t’s a dumpling filled with chicken meat. It is eaten with tomato pickle (Golbheda Ko Achar) or Sesame seeds pickle. It is one of the must have food items in our restaurants. MoMo is one of Nepal’s most popular dishes which can be eaten as an entrée or as an appetizer.
- Chicken Noodles$19.00
A blend of Indian and Tibetan influences, simple, subtle and satisfying. rice noodle stir-fried with your choice of meat or vegetable cooked in homemade tangy tomato sauce; garnished with fresh cilantro and green onions.
- Chicken Pathia$19.00
The usual habitat for a Chicken Pathia seems to be a British curry house, I think this fiery sweet and sour number with Gujarati leanings should be shown a lot more love. It is gluten free.
- Chicken Rogan Josh$19.00
It consists of braised boneless meat chunks cooked with a gravy based of browned onions, yoghurt, garlic, ginger and aromatic spices. Pair it with naan, roti or paratha and enjoy! IPA beer goes well with Rogan Josh. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Chicken Saag$19.00
It’s hard not to love the rich, thick creamy spinach. Saag(spinach) is a traditional north Indian dish. Cooked with chopped spinach, garlic, ginger, onion, tomato and whipped cream delicately added. We'd suggest a Riesling wine. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Chicken Shahenshah$21.00
Shahanshah is a title given to the Persian emperors, meaning King of Kings. Marinated chicken pieces in a spices and yogurt blend and cooked in a rich coconut and cashew gravy on a slow fire. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Chicken Tandoori (With Bone)$19.00
Cooked in our clay oven, bone in chicken pieces cooked with tandoori spices and served on top of fresh onion bell-pepper and tomato. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Chicken Thupka$19.00
Thukpa is a Himalayan noodle soup, usually served with meat and is really delicious with lean chicken. It is popular in Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, and some parts of India. " Thuk" means heart so it is a heart warming dish.
- Chicken Tikka (Boneless Tandoori)$22.00
Not to be confused with Chicken Tikka Masala, boneless chicken marinated in homemade tandoori sauce and a variety of spices. Cooked in tandoor (clay oven) on a skewer and served with grilled onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. It is gluten free. An authentic way to enjoy chicken tikka is with homemade naan breads.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$21.00
Chicken breast’s pieces Simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Chicken Vindaloo$19.00
Vindaloo is a specialty dish of central and southwestern coastal India and is a fiery version of a curry dish with chilis, vinegar, garlic, and spicy hot. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. It is gluten free.
- Chili Chicken$19.00
Batter fried chicken coated in a garlic, onion, bell peppers, tomato, Gluten free soy, and chili gravy. Served with basmati rice. It is gluten free.
- Chili Chicken Momo$21.00
Homemade Chicken Dumplings Pan-Fried With Onion, Bell Peppers, And Hot Chili Sauce.
- Goan Fish Curry$18.00
Warm and tangy fish curry that is cooled with coconut milk.Mingling of the spices with the coconut milk It's a perfectIndian seafood curry to warm up with! Pairs well with PinotGrigio or IPA Beer.
- Honey Chicken$19.00
This Honey Chicken Curry has won over many people that thought they didn’t like curry, and that includes some of our own family members! Everyone associates curry with spice and mouth burn, but it’s simply not true. While curried dishes can indeed make your mouth burn, there are mild curries that you can have that can be the ultimate introduction to those people that are wary about trying curry. All curry is not hot! It is gluten free.
- Lamb Aachari$22.50
Aachari is a North-Indian entrée that tastes tangy and spicy pickled flavored with Indian spices and herbs. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free.
- Lamb Biryani$22.50
Lamb biryani is an aromatic, mouth watering and authentic Indian dish. Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Lamb Curry$22.50
Traditional dish of India and Nepal, carefully seasoned with an exotic blend of curry spices, onion, garlic, ginger and tomato, having a medium thick sauce. IPA beer goes well with curry items. It is gluten free.
- Lamb Jalfrezi$22.50
Jalfrezi is originated from an eastern India Bengal. Original name of the dish is “jhalphrize” means spicy food cooked on high flame. Chicken jalfrezi is the most popular curry in the UK Indian restaurants. IPA beer goes very well. It is gluten free dairy free.
- Lamb Kadai$22.50
This Kashmiri style boneless lamb Originated in Northern India and Punjab, kadai is another specialty of the roadside eateries or dhabas (roadside restaurants) in India; Lamb cooked in a thick gravy made up of bell peppers, tomatoes, and spices. Kadai goes well with paratha, or any naan bread. IPA beer goes well. It is gluten free and dairy free.
- Lamb Korma$22.50
The royal cream gravy cooked in a mild coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, with almond, raisins and cashew paste. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Lamb Madrass$22.50
Curry from southern coast of India cooked with fresh coconut and curry leaves. Invented for the British during the 19th century, and originally hailing from the city of Madras (now Chennai) – Madras curry is a subtle blend of aromatic spices, with a fairly spicy. IPA beer or Moscato wine will go well with entrée. It is gluten free.
- Lamb Makhani$22.50
Makhani is an Indian word meaning "with butter". Makhani or makhanwala is a very rich gravy with onion, tomato and cream based. Natural chicken cooked in tandoori oven, seasoned with spices and simmered in cream. These entrées go very well with naan, roti or seasoned yellow rice. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
- Lamb Noodles$22.50
A blend of Indian and Tibetan influences, simple, subtle and satisfying. rice noodle stir-fried with your choice of meat or vegetable cooked in homemade tangy tomato sauce; garnished with fresh cilantro and green onions.
- Lamb Roghan Josh$22.50
It consists of braised boneless meat chunks cooked with a gravy based of browned onions, yoghurt, garlic, ginger and aromatic spices. Pair it with naan, roti or paratha and enjoy! IPA beer goes well with Rogan Josh and this dish is from Jammu and Kashmir region of India. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Lamb Saag$22.50
It’s hard not to love the rich, thick creamy spinach. Saag(spinach) is a traditional north Indian dish. Cooked with chopped spinach, garlic, ginger, onion, tomato and whipped cream delicately added. We'd suggest a Riesling wine. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Lamb Tandoori (Boneless)$23.50
Boneless lamb leg meat cooked in our tandoori oven with spices and served on top of fresh onion and tomato. The best red wine pairing you can get for this dish is a Pinot Noir. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Lamb Thupka$22.50
Thukpa is a Himalayan noodle soup, usually served with meat and is really delicious with lean chicken. It is popular in Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, and some parts of India. " Thuk" means heart so it is a heart warming dish.
- Lamb Tikka Masala$22.50
Your choice of meat simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Served with basmati rice and pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Lamb Vindaloo$22.50
Vindaloo is a specialty dish of central and southwestern coastal India and is a fiery version of a curry dish with chilis, vinegar, garlic, and spicy hot. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. It is gluten free.
- Salmon Curry$22.50
Traditional dish of India and Nepal, carefully seasoned with an exotic blend of curry spices, onion, garlic, ginger and tomato, having a medium thick sauce. It is gluten free.
- Salmon Kadai$22.50
This Kashmiri style salmon cooked with a lot of chopped onions, green peppers, ginger, tomatoes and fresh spices. It is gluten free.
- Salmon Korma$22.50
The royal cream gravy cooked in a mild coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, with almond, raisins and cashew paste. Served with basmati rice. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Salmon Saag$22.50
A traditional north Indian dish of long-cooked spinach and spices. Your choice of boneless tender meat pieces cooked with chopped spinach and freshly ground spices, garlic, ginger, onion, tomato and whipped cream delicately added. Served with basmati rice. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Salmon Tandoori$23.00
Your choice of meat cooked in our tandoori oven with spices and served on top of fresh onion and tomato. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Salmon Tikka Masala$22.50
Your choice of meat simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Served with basmati rice and pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Salmon Vindaloo$22.50
Vindaloo is a specialty dish of central and southwestern coastal India and is a fiery version of a curry dish. Served over basmati rice to tame the heat. It is gluten free.
- Shrimp Aachari$19.00
Aachari is a North-Indian entrée that tastes tangy and spicy pickled flavored with Indian spices and herbs. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free.
- Shrimp Biryani$19.00
Shrimp biryani is an aromatic, mouth watering and authentic Indian dish. Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Shrimp Curry$19.00
Traditional dish of India and Nepal, carefully seasoned with an exotic blend of curry spices, onion, garlic, ginger and tomato, having a medium thick sauce. IPA beer goes well with curry items. It is gluten free.
- Shrimp Jalfrezi$19.00
Jalfrezi is originated from an eastern India Bengal. Original name of the dish is “jhalphrize” means spicy food cooked on high flame. Chicken jalfrezi is the most popular curry in the UK Indian restaurants. IPA beer goes very well. It is gluten free.
- Shrimp Kadai$19.00
Originated in Northern India and Punjab, vegetable kadai is another specialty of the roadside eateries or dhabas (roadside restaurants) in India. In a thick gravy made up of bell peppers, tomatoes, and spices. Kadai goes well with paratha, or any naan bread. IPA beer goes well. It is gluten free.
- Shrimp Korma$19.00
The royal cream gravy cooked in a mild coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, with almond, raisins and cashew paste. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Shrimp Noodles$19.00
A blend of Indian and Tibetan influences, simple, subtle and satisfying. rice noodle stir-fried with your choice of meat or vegetable cooked in homemade tangy tomato sauce; garnished with fresh cilantro and green onions.
- Shrimp Saag$19.00
It’s hard not to love the rich, thick creamy spinach. Saag(spinach) is a traditional north Indian dish. Cooked with chopped spinach, garlic, ginger, onion, tomato and whipped cream delicately added. We'd suggest a Riesling wine. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Shrimp Tandoori$20.00
Cooked in our clay oven tandoori with spices and served on top of fresh onion and tomato. The best red wine pairing you can get for this dish is a Pinot Noir. It is gluten free.
- Shrimp Thupka$19.00
Thukpa is a Himalayan noodle soup, usually served with meat and is really delicious with lean chicken. It is popular in Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, and some parts of India. " Thuk" means heart so it is a heart warming dish.
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$19.00
Simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
- Shrimp Vindaloo$19.00
A blend of Indian and Tibetan influences, simple, subtle and satisfying. rice noodle stir-fried with your choice of meat or vegetable cooked in homemade tangy tomato sauce; garnished with fresh cilantro and green onions.
INDIAN BREADS
- Naan
Naan is customarily a raised Indian flatbread heated in a tandoor, or clay stove with high temperature and served hot and brushed with ghee or butter.
- Paratha
Paratha is a flatbread made of whole wheat. Lachha paratha is native to Punjab and Punjabi language term ‘lachha’ means ‘ring’. (Vegan Upon Request)
- Roti
Roti is a flatbread made from stone-ground whole wheat meal flour.
KIDS MEAL
- Kid's Chicken Wings and Fries$8.00
Kids’ Chicken Wings & Fries. What kid doesn’t love chicken wings and fries?
- Kid's Chicken Tikka Masala$10.00
Chicken tikka simmered in a creamy tomato, butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves.
- Kid's Vegetable Biryani$8.00
It’s your fried rice! (Vegan Upon Request)
DESSERTS
- Banana Pakora$6.00
Rip banana fritters is made with very rip banana grated coconuts, sugar, besan, and spices. It does have gluten.
- Carrot Pudding$7.00
Popular dessert of India. Grated carrots, milk & sugar simmering over a low heat, & are garnished with chopped nuts & raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert.
- Gulab Jamun$6.00
Delectably warm treat, this traditional milk base homemade molding into a golden pastry globe, offers a fragrance of cardamom. Not available gluten free.
- Rasmalai$7.00
Rasmalai is a Bengali delicacy made with spongy cottage cheese balls dunked into aromatic milk syrup known as ‘Ras’. It is one of the best Indian sweet dessert
- Rice Pudding$6.00
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice mixed with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert.
- Shikarni$7.00
Shikarni is a stunning variation of homemade yogurt, flavored with cinnamon and topped with sliced bananas. It is also a gluten free dessert.
MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS
- Indian Chutneys
Chutney is an all time favourite accompaniment with every Indian meal. It is made from a highly variable mixture of spices, vegetables, or fruit. Chutney originated in India, and is similar in preparation and usage to a pickle.
- Extra Rice$2.50
Rice is a main staple in more than 100 countries worldwide. In some households, rice is included with more than one meal a day. Our rice is vegan and gluten free. We use basmati variant of white rice imported from India.