Tikka Masala
Soup
- Manchow Soup$6.99
(Veg Broth simmered in ginger, garlic, soya sauce)
- Sweet Corn Soup (Jain On Demand)$6.99
(Soup prepared with sweet corn)
- Tomato Soup$6.99
(Blanched Tomato puree flavored with cumin and cinnamon)
- Lemon Cilantro Soup$6.99
(Fresh Cilantro Extract with goodness of lemon)
- Hot & Sour Soup$6.99
(Savory, spicy & tangy, veg broth with mushrooms, tofu & bamboo shoots)
Veg Appetizers
- Veg Samosa$6.99
(Crispy turnover filled with spiced potatoes and green peas)
- Aloo Tikki Chat$9.99
(Curried chickpeas topped with potato patties)
- Samosa Chat$9.99
(Samosa topped with curried chickpeas, sweet yogurt, chutneys)
- Palak Patta Chaat (Spinach Leaves)$9.99
(Crispy fried spinach fritters topped with spicy green chutney, tamarind & sweet yogurt.)
- Paneer Tikka Lollipops$9.99
(A yummy combination of paneer, chilies, potatoes & spices.)
- Veg Spring Rolls$9.99
(Crispy golden fried rolls stuffed with shredded vegetables)
- Chilli Paneer Dry$9.99
(Cottage cheese tossed with ginger, garlic, soya sauce and spices)
- Chilli Mushroom Dry$9.99
(Battered fried mushroom tossed with ginger, garlic, soya sauce and spices)
- Chilli Tofu Dry$9.99
(Tofu tossed with ginger, garlic, soya sauce and spices)
- Veg Manchurian Dry$9.99
(Minced Vegetables tossed in garlic ginger flavored sauce)
- Gobi Manchurian Dry$9.99
(Battered fried cauliflower tossed in garlic ginger flavored sauce)
- Babycorn Chilli$9.99
(Crispy babycorn tossed with diced onions and sweet spicy sauce)
- Gobi 65$9.99
(Cauliflower tossed in curry leaves bellpeppers and onions)
- Honey Lotus$9.99
(Crispy Lotus tossed in sweet tangy honey sauce)
- Chilli Lotus$9.99
(Crispy Lotus tossed in chili sauce)
- Black Pepper Mushroom Dry$9.99
(Battered fried button mushroom flavored with black pepper)
- Black Pepper Paneer Dry$9.99
Battered fried cottage cheese flavored with black pepper.
- Masala Papad$5.95
(Lentils Crisps topped with onion, with black pepper)
- Masala Peanuts$5.95
(Peanuts tossed with onion, with black pepper)
- Chinese Bhel$9.99
(Crispy Noodles mixed diced bellpeppers, onions and tangy sauce)
- Veg Fried Tibetian Dumplings$9.99
(Fried Veg Dumplings)
- Plain Papad$4.50
- Desi Kuchumber$8.99
Non Veg Appetizer
- Chicken 65$11.99
(Battered fried chicken tossed in spicy curry leaves sauce)
- Gunpowder Chicken$11.99
(Battered fried chicken in spicy south indian spices)
- Chicken Lollipops$12.99
(Pulled fried wings tossed in ginger, garlic, soya sauce)
- Chilli Chicken Dry$11.99
(Battered fried Chicken tossed in soya sauce, bellpeppers, onions)
- Chilli Fish Dry$13.99
Crispy fish fillets tossed with bell peppers & onions.
- Chilli Shrimps Dry$13.99
(Battered fried Shrimps tossed in soya sauce, bellpeppers, Onions)
- Chilli Squid Dry$13.99
(Battered fried squid tossed with soya sauce, bell peppers & onions)
- Black Pepper Chicken Dry$11.99
(Battered fried Chicken tossed in black pepper soya sauce)
- Black Pepper Fish Dry$13.99
(Battered fried fish tossed in blackpepper soya sauce)
- Black Pepper Shrimps Dry$13.99
(Battered fried Shrimps tossed in blackpepper soya sauce)
- Black Pepper Squid Dry$13.99
(Battered fried squid tossed with black pepper soya sauce)
- Fried Chicken Tibetian Dumpling$11.99
(Fried chicken dumpling)
- Tartare Squid$13.99
(Crispy calamari tossed in tangy tartare sauce)
- Lamb Bhuna$17.99
(Dry rubbed spiced lamb cooked in non creamy onion tomato sauce flavored with star anise)
- Goat Sukha$18.99
(Tender baby goat slow cooked with dry coconut & south indian spices)
Tandoor
- Paneer Tikka$14.99
(Roasted cottage cheese, pineapple, bellpeppers, onions marinated in tomato yogurt sauce)
- Tandoor Mushroom$14.99
(Chef’s special marinated mushroom served with bellpeppers & Onions)
- Soya Chaaps Tikka$15.99
(Soya chaaps marinated in ginger, garlic & indian spices)
- Chicken Tikka$15.99
(White meat chicken marinated in tomato, ginger, garlic, garam masala, fenugreek)
- Tandoori Chicken$15.99
(Chicken leg quarters marinated in ginger, garlic & indian spices)
- Chicken Malai$15.99
(White meat marinated with yogurt, saffron, nugmet, sour cream)
- Chicken Chops$16.99
(Chef’s Special, Chicken leg quarters nugmet, sour cream)
- Chicken Seekh Kebabs$17.99
Minced chicken flavored with ginger, garlic and chilies.
- Lamb Boti Kebab$17.99
(Lamb Chunks marinated in cumin, coriander)
- Tandoor Paplet$20.99
(Whole Golden back pomfret marinated in chefs special sauce)
- Tiger Shrimp Tikka$20.99
(Tiger Shrimps marinated with tomato, ginger, garlic, garam masala, fenugreek)
- Tikka Masala Assorted Platter$24.99
(Assortment of chicken tikka, chicken malai, tandoori chicken, chicken seekh & lamb boti)
- Rack of Lamb Chops$23.99
(Tender chops marinated with traditional indian spices)
- Salmon Tikka$19.99
(Salmon fillets marinated with garlic powder, sour cream & paprika)
- Stuffed Tangdi Kebabs$17.99
Drumsticks stuffed with minced chicken flavored with ginger, garlic and powdered onions.
Veg Entree
- Navratna Korma (Contain Nuts)$14.99
(A smooth creamy preparation with a mix of fresh vegetables)
- Malai Kofta (Contain Nuts)$14.99
(Mix vegetables and paneer dumplings in creamy onion sauce)
- Shaam Savera Kofta (G.F)$14.99
(Cottage cheese wrapped with spinach and cooked in creamy fenugreek tomato sauce)
- Amul Cheese Butter Masala$15.99
(Amul cheese cubes & grated on top of a creamy tomato sauce)
- Soya Makhani$14.99
(Soya chaaps cooked with bell pepper & onions in a creamy tomato sauce)
- Kadai Paneer (G.F)$14.99
(Cottage cheese, bellpeppers, and onions cooked in tomato onion sauce)
- Paneer Makhani (G.F, Jain On Demand)$14.99
(Cottage cheese cooked in creamy tomato sauce)
- Kaju Curry (Contain Nuts)$15.99
(Cashews cooked in onion tomato sauce)
- Paneer Bhurjee (G.F)$15.99
(Grated cottage cheese cooked with onion, tomatoes, and spices)
- Chana Masala (V, G.F)$13.99
(Chickpeas cooked with ginger, garlic, onion, tomatoes and spices)
- Gobi Mussalam (Contain Nuts)$14.99
(An exotic roasted cauliflower cooked in creamy sauce)
- Tadka Dal (G.F)$13.99
(Yellow Lentils cooked with turmeric and Indian spices)
- Dal Makhani (G.F)$14.99
(Black lentils cooked overnight in a ginger buttered cream sauce)
- Bhindi Masala (V,G.F)$14.99
(Fresh Okra cooked with onions in a ginger buttered cream sauce)
- Methi Malai (G.F)$14.99
(Shredded Cottage cheese cooked with the goodness of fenugreek and green peas)
- Palak Paneer (G.F)$14.99
(Ginger garlic flavored spinach mixed with cottage cheese)
- Palak Tofu (G.F, V on request)$14.99
(Ginger garlic flavored spinach mixed with tofu)
- Palak Chana (G.F, V on request)$14.99
(Ginger garlic flavored spinach mixed with chickpeas)
- Kashmiri Aloo (G.F)$14.99
(Smoked Potatoes stuffed with evaporated milk and cottage cheese, dunked in creamy almond sauce)
- Mix Veg Medley (G.F)$14.99
(Fresh mix vegetables cooked in non creamy tomato sauce and Indian spices)
- T.M's Paneer (Chef's Special, G.F)$14.99
(Cottage cheese cubes cooked in onion ricotta sauce)
- Veg Manchurian Gravy$14.99
(Mix veg dumplings cooked in ginger garlic flavored soya sauce and scallions)
- Chilli Paneer$14.99
(Cottage cheese cooked in hot chili sauce with bell peppers and onions)
- Chilli Tofu$14.99
(Tofu tossed in hot chilli sauce with bell peppers and onions)
- Chilli Mushroom$14.99
(Battered fried mushroom in hot chilli sauce with bell peppers and onions)
- Hot Garlic Paneer$14.99
(Cottage cheese cooked in sweet and fiery garlic chili sauce)
- Hot Garlic Tofu$14.99
(Sweet and fiery garlic chili sauce with tofu)
- Hot Garlic Mushroom$14.99
(Sweet and fiery garlic chilli sauce with mushroom)
- Schezwan Paneer$14.99
(Cottage cheese cooked in sauce prepared with spicy peppers and onions)
- Schezwan Tofu$14.99
(Tofu cooked in sauce prepared with spicy garlic and chilli flakes)
- Schezwan Mushroom$14.99
(Battered fried mushrooms cooked in sauce prepared with spicy garlic and chili flakes)
- Black Pepper Paneer$14.99
(Black peppered ginger garlic flavored soya sauce with chinese spices and cottage cheese)
- Black Pepper Tofu$14.99
(Black peppered ginger garlic flavored soya sauce with chinese spices and tofu)
- Black Pepper Mushroom$14.99
(Black peppered ginger garlic sauce with battered fried mushroom)
- Aloo Gobi$14.99
- Gobi Manchurain Gravy$14.99
(Crispy cauliflower cooked in ginger garlic flavored soya sauce & scallions)
Non Veg Entree
- Egg Masala (G.F)$15.99
(Authentic onion tomato sauce with chilies and hard boiled eggs)
- Chicken Korma (Contain Nuts, G.F)$15.99
(White meat chicken in creamy onion almond sauce)
- Chicken TIKKA MASALA (G.F)$15.99
(White meat tomato marinated chicken in creamy tomato sauce served with bellpeppers and onions)
- Butter Chicken (G.F)$15.99
(White meat tomato marinated chicken in creamy tomato sauce)
- Saag Chicken(G.F)$15.99
(White meat chicken cooked in smooth spinach flavored with garlic and ginger)
- Chicken Changezi$15.99
(On the bones roasted chicken cooked in buttery tomato sauce)
- Homestyle Chicken Curry (G.F, Chef's Special)$15.99
(Bone in chicken curry with Indian spices)
- Chicken Chettinad (G.F)$15.99
(South Indian delicacy, white meat chicken cooked in onion sauce flavored with peppercorn)
- Chicken Vindaloo$15.99
(Traditional Goan Preparation, white meat chicken cooked with potatoes flavored with red chillies and vinegar)
- Kadai Chicken (G.F)$15.99
(White meat chicken cooked with onions bell peppers in onion tomato sauce)
- T.M's Chicken (G.F)$15.99
(Chef’s special chicken curry flavored gingered coconut milk)
- Chicken Manchurian$15.99
(Crispy fried chicken in Manchurian sauce)
- Hot Garlic Chicken$15.99
(Crispy fired chicken in sweet and fiery garlic chilli sauce)
- Chicken Black Pepper$15.99
(Black peppered ginger garlic sauce)
- Chilli Chicken Gravy$15.99
(Hot chilli sauce with bell peppers and onions)
Lamb & Goat Entree
- Lamb Roganjosh (G.F)$17.99
(Tender spiced Lamb chunks with in a traditional onion tomato sauce)
- Lamb Vindaloo$17.99
(Traditional Goan Preparation, lamb chunks cooked with potatoes flavored with red chillies and vinegar)
- Lamb Korma (G.F)$17.99
(Tender Lamb in creamy onion almond sauce)
- Kadai Lamb$17.99
(Lamb chunks cooked with bellpepper, onions in onion tomato sauce)
- T.M's Goat Curry (G.F)$17.99
(Chef's Special tradition home style bone-in goat curry)
- Kadai Goat (G.F)$17.99
(Tender Baby goat simmered with ginger garlic bellpeppers onions and Indian spices)
- Goat Vindaloo$17.99
Seafood Entree
- Malabari Fish (G.F)$18.99
(A delicious, creamy fish curry with the goodness of coconut milk and chillies, cilantro and mustard seeds)
- Salmon Curry$20.99
(Salmon cooked in onion tomato sauce, flavored with indian spices)
- Pompfret Masaledar (G.F)$21.99
(A medley of barbequed whole fish and tamarind washed shrimps cooked in onion sauce)
- Konkani Fish (G.F)$18.99
(A spicy grated coconut sauce and lightly battered fried fish cooked in Goan spices)
- Shrimp Kadai (G.F)$20.99
(Tiger Shrimps cooked in onion tomato sauce with cubes of bellpeppers and onions)
- T.M's Shrimp (G.F)$20.99
(Tiger shrimp cooked in chef’s special ginger, mint and cilantro sauce)
- Shrimp Korma$20.99
(Smooth Creamy cashew sauce with tiger shrimps)
- Chilli Fish Gravy$17.99
(Fish Tossed in Hot chilli sauce with bell and cilantro sauce)
- Chilli Shrimps Gravy$19.99
(Tiger Shrimps tossed in Hot chilli sauce with bell peppers and onions)
- Blackpepper Fish Gravy$17.99
(Fish tossed in Black peppered ginger garlic flavored soya sauce with Chinese herbs )
- Blackpepper Shrimps Gravy$19.99
(Tiger shrimps in Black peppered ginger garlic flavored soya sauce with Chinese herbs )
- Manchurian Fish Gravy$17.99
(Crispy fried fish in Manchurian sauce)
- Manchurian Shrimps Gravy$19.99
(Crispy fried shrimps in manchurian sauce)
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$11.99
(Authentic Indo-chinese rice with ginger , garlic,mixed vegetables and soya sauce)
- Chilli Garlic Fried Rice$11.99
(Rice tossed with chilli garlic flakes)
- Schezwan Fried Rice$11.99
(Spicy fried rice tossed with schezwan sauce)
- Triple Schezwan Fried Rice$14.99
(A combination of rice and noodles topped with schezwan sauce)
- T.M's Fried Rice$18.99
(Authentic indo Chinese fried rice or noodles with a combination of vegetable, eggs, chicken and shrimps)
- Hyderabadi Dum Biryani$14.99
(Authentic hyderbadi Rice preparation, Chef’s Special)
- Chk 65 Biryani$16.99
A savory chicken and rice dish that includes layers of boneless chicken, rice, and aromatics that are steamed together
- Saffron Pulav$8.99
- Steamed Rice$3.99
- Jeera Rice$3.99
(Cumin scented rice)
- Small Rice$1.50
Noodles
- American Chopsuey$12.99
(Authentic MUMBAI style crispy noodles in tangy sauce preparation)
- Hakka Noodle$11.99
(Authentic Indo-chinese noodles tossed with ginger , garlic, mixed vegetables and soya sauce)
- Chilli Garlic Noodle$11.99
(Noodles tossed with chilli garlic flakes)
- Schezwan Noodle$11.99
(Noodles tossed with schezwan sauce)
- TM's Noodles$18.99
(Authentic hakka noodles with a combination of vegetables, eggs, chicken & shrimps)
Breads
- Plain Naan$3.99
(Leavened flat bread)
- Garlic Naan$4.99
(Chopped garlic topped naan)
- Jalapeno Naan$4.99
(Chopped jalapeno flavored naan)
- Cheese Bullet Naan$5.99
(Spiciest naan with onion and cheese)
- Kashmiri Naan$4.99
(Sweet naan with dried fruits and nuts)
- Tandoori Roti$3.99
(Vegan, whole wheat bread)
- Phulka Roti$3.99
(Vegan, light earthy preparation)
- Corriender Basil Naan$4.99
(Naan Flavored with cilantro and basil)
- Roomali Roti$5.99
(A very thin bread made of all purpose flour)
- Onion Kuchka$4.99
(All purpose flour bread stuffed with spiced onions)
- Laccha Paratha$4.99
(Multi layered whole wheat bread)
- Aloo Paratha$5.99
(Spiced potato stuffed in multi layered whole wheat bread)
- Keema Naan$5.99
(Minced lamb stuffed in naan)
- Chilli Garlic Naan$4.99
Chopped Chilies and Garlic bread
- Missi Roti$4.99
(A gluten free, vegan bread made with gram flour)
Sides
Drinks
- Mango Lassi$5.99
(Mango flavored yogurt smoothy)
- Sweet Lassi$4.99
(Rose water flavored yogurt smoothie)
- Masala Chaas$5.99
(Yogurt flavored with roasted cumin, ginger, cilantro)
- Masala Soda$4.99
(Soda flavored with dry mango powder and rock salt)
- Virgin Pinacolada$4.99
(Pineapple and coconut milk drink)
- Milkshakes$5.99
(Chocolate,Vanilla,Paan,Mango)
- Soda$2.50
- Water Bottle$2.50
- Aam Panna$4.99
(A sweet and tangy raw mango drink)
Desserts
- Moong Dal Halwa$5.95
(Green gram roasted in clarified butter and golden rasins)
- Rasmalai$5.95
(Cottage cheese dumpling in condensed milk)
- Brownie with Vanilla I/c$6.95
- Vanilla I/C$3.95
- Chocolate I/C$3.95
- Mango Rasmalai$6.95
(Mango flavored cottage cheese dumpling in mango flavored condensed milk)
- Shahi Gulab Jamun$5.95
(Spongy, round balls dipped in sugar syrup)
- Oreo I/C$3.95
- Sweet Paan$2.75
- Chocolate Paan$3.25