Beverages & drinks
- Mango Lassi$3.99
Blend of ripe mangoes, yogurt, sugar, and sometimes cardamom, offering a creamy, sweet-tangy, and refreshing Indian beverage.
- Desi SoftDrink$2.99
Fizzy beverages made of water, sugar, flavorings, and carbonation(maybe), offering sweetness and effervescence.
- Chai$2.49
Steeped tea leaves in hot water, offering warmth and various flavors like black, green, herbal, or fruity.
- Sweet Lassi$3.49
Mixture of yogurt, sugar, and flavorings, creating a delightful, smooth, sweet beverage.
- Masala Lassi$3.49
Creamy yogurt drink blended with salt and spices, offering a tangy, savory flavor and a smooth texture.
- Iced tea(bottle)$1.99
Refreshing beverage brewed from tea leaves, chilled and served with ice, offering a cool, flavorful thirst-quencher.
Appetizers
- Mini Chicken Samosa$5.99
Bite-sized parcels filled with spiced minced chicken, wrapped in crispy pastry for a savory delight.
- Vegetable Pakora$4.99
Mixed veggies coated in chickpea flour batter, deep-fried to golden perfection—a crunchy, flavorful snack.
- Vegetable Samosa$5.99
Triangular pastries with a mix of seasoned veggies, offering a crispy exterior and savory, aromatic interior.
- Cauliflower Manchurian$9.99
Crispy fried cauliflower florets tossed in a tangy Manchurian sauce, delivering a sweet and savory experience.
- Chicken Pakora$8.99
Succulent chicken pieces marinated, coated in a spiced batter, and deep-fried to create a crispy, flavorful appetizer.
- Harabhara Kabab$6.99
Spinach and green pea kebabs seasoned with aromatic spices, offering a wholesome and mildly spiced vegetarian option.
- Paneer Pakora$8.99
Soft paneer cubes enveloped in a gram flour coating, fried to perfection, resulting in a deliciously crunchy and cheesy snack.
- Fish Pakora$9.99
Fresh fish pieces marinated, coated in a spiced batter, and deep-fried to achieve a crispy texture with a flavorful kick.
Soup
Salad & Yogurt
Naan, Roti, Kulcha
- Garlic Naan$2.99
Soft bread infused with garlic, offering a flavorful twist to traditional naan—perfect for garlic lovers.
- Plain Naan$1.99
Leavened flatbread made with flour, yogurt, and baked in a tandoor, resulting in a soft and pillowy texture.
- Cheese Naan$3.99
Naan stuffed with gooey cheese, blending the richness of dairy with the classic Indian bread.
- Mushroom Naan$3.99
Naan filled with spiced mushrooms, creating a savory and earthy variation of the traditional naan.
- Keema Naan$3.99
Naan stuffed with minced meat, delivering a hearty and flavorful experience with every bite.
- Aloo Paratha$2.99
Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes, offering a satisfying and comforting meal.
- Tandoori Roti$1.99
Unleavened whole wheat bread, baked in a tandoor, providing a slightly chewy texture and wholesome flavor.
- Lachedar Paratha$2.99
Layered and flaky flatbread made with whole wheat flour, creating a crispy and delightful eating experience.
- Onion Kulcha$2.99
Naan infused with chopped onions, enhancing the bread with a sweet and savory crunch.
- Bullet Naan (Green pepper - Spicy)$3.99
Spicy naan featuring green chilies, providing a fiery kick to complement the soft bread texture.
- Peshwari Naan$3.99
Sweet naan filled with a mixture of nuts and dried fruits, offering a delightful blend of flavors and textures.
Rice & Biryanis
- Lamb Biryani$18.99
Fragrant basmati rice layered with succulent lamb, aromatic spices, and caramelized onions— a flavorful, one-pot delight.
- Goat Biryani$18.99
Spiced basmati rice cooked with tender goat meat, herbs, and fragrant spices for a hearty and aromatic dish.
- Vegetable Biryani$13.99
Fragrant basmati rice cooked with assorted veggies, aromatic spices, and herbs, delivering a flavorful and colorful vegetarian delight.
- Mushroom Fried rice$13.99
Basmati rice stir-fried with mushrooms, vegetables, and savory seasonings, creating a quick and tasty mushroom-infused rice dish.
- Plain white rice$3.99
Aromatic long-grain rice known for its fragrant aroma, fluffy texture, and versatile use in various cuisines.
- Shrimp Biryani$18.99
Fragrant basmati rice combined with succulent shrimp, aromatic spices, and herbs, creating a delightful seafood-infused biryani.
- Chicken Biryani$16.99
Basmati rice layered with marinated chicken, fragrant spices, and caramelized onions—yielding a flavorful and satisfying one-pot meal.
- Pulao Rice$10.99
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, herbs, and mild spices—offering a simple and aromatic rice dish.
Chicken Dishes
- Butter Chicken$16.99
Creamy tomato-based curry with tender chicken pieces, featuring a rich blend of spices and buttery goodness.
- Chilli Chicken$16.99
Succulent chicken tossed in a spicy, flavorful sauce with vibrant bell peppers, delivering a spicy Indo-Chinese delight.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$16.99
Grilled chicken tikka in a creamy tomato-based sauce, delivering a harmonious blend of smoky and rich flavors.
- Chicken Do Pyaza$16.99
Chicken curry with double the onions, creating a sweet and savory flavor profile, perfect for onion lovers.
- Chicken Korma$17.99
Mild, creamy curry with chicken, yogurt, and a blend of aromatic spices, providing a rich and subtly spiced dish.
- Nilgiri Chicken$16.99
Chicken curry with a vibrant green masala made from mint, coriander, and coconut, offering a refreshing and herby taste.
- Tulsi Chicken Tikka Masala$16.99
Chicken tikka in a creamy sauce infused with the freshness of tulsi (holy basil), creating a unique and aromatic dish.
- Chicken Curry$16.99
Classic curry with tender chicken pieces in a savory, spiced sauce—simple, comforting, and full of traditional flavors.
- Chicken Dhansak$16.99
Parsi curry combining chicken, lentils, and vegetables, resulting in a sweet and spicy dish with a unique texture.
- Chicken Madras$16.99
Southern Indian curry with chicken, coconut milk, and a medley of spices, creating a zesty and aromatic flavor.
- Chicken Kadhai$16.99
Chicken cooked in a thick, aromatic gravy with bell peppers and spices, offering a bold and flavorful North Indian dish.
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.99
Goan curry with marinated chicken in a spicy vinegar-based sauce, promising a fiery and tangy taste experience.
- Chicken Phal$16.99
Intensely spicy curry with chicken, featuring a fiery blend of chili peppers, promising a bold and heat-packed experience.
Lamb & Goat
- Goat Madras$19.99
Spicy South Indian curry with tender goat meat, coconut milk, and aromatic spices, offering a bold and flavorful dish.
- Lamb dhansak$19.99
Parsi curry combining lamb, lentils, and vegetables, resulting in a sweet and spicy dish with a unique texture.
- Keema Mutter$19.99
Minced lamb cooked with peas, creating a well-seasoned and hearty dish with a delightful mix of textures.
- Lamb Vindaloo$19.99
Goan curry with marinated lamb in a spicy vinegar-based sauce, promising a fiery and tangy taste experience.
- Goat Rogan Josh$19.99
Kashmiri curry with succulent goat meat, yogurt, and a blend of spices, providing a rich and aromatic flavor.
- Lamb Madras$19.99
Southern Indian curry with lamb, coconut milk, and a medley of spices, creating a zesty and aromatic dish.
- Lamb Korma$19.99
Mild, creamy curry with lamb, yogurt, and a blend of aromatic spices, offering a rich and subtly spiced dish.
Seafood
- Shrimp Jalfrezi$19.99
Sautéed shrimp with colorful bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in a spiced curry—offering a vibrant and flavorful dish.
- Shrimp Masala$19.99
Juicy shrimp cooked in a rich, aromatic masala sauce, delivering a savory and well-spiced seafood experience.
- Salmon Dill Tikka$19.99
Grilled salmon marinated in dill, yogurt, and spices—creating a fragrant and succulent fish tikka.
- shrimp Korma$19.99
Shrimp in a mild, creamy curry with yogurt, nuts, and aromatic spices, providing a luscious and mildly spiced dish.
- Shrimp Vindaloo$19.99
Spicy Goan curry featuring marinated shrimp in a tangy vinegar-based sauce, promising a bold and flavorful experience.
- Fish Madras$17.99
Southern Indian curry with fish, coconut milk, and a blend of spices, offering a zesty and aromatic seafood dish.
- Shrimp Madras$19.99
Southern Indian curry with shrimp, coconut milk, and aromatic spices, creating a zesty and savory seafood dish.
- Fish Vindaloo$17.99
Fiery Goan curry with marinated fish in a spicy vinegar-based sauce, delivering a tangy and intensely flavorful seafood option.
Tandoori Special
- Tandoori Chicken$19.99
Marinated chicken grilled in a tandoor, resulting in smoky, flavorful, and succulent charred pieces.
- Chicken Malai$18.99
Creamy marinated chicken skewers, grilled to perfection, offering a mild and rich taste with a tender texture.
- Chicken Seekh Kabab$17.99
Minced chicken mixed with spices, skewered and grilled, creating flavorful, spiced, and juicy kebabs
- Tandoori Salmon Fish Tikka$21.99
Salmon marinated in tandoori spices, grilled to perfection—producing a smoky, flavorful, and flaky fish tikka.
- Lamb Seekh Kabab$19.99
Minced lamb mixed with spices, skewered and grilled, yielding aromatic, spiced, and juicy lamb kebabs.
Vegetarian Dishes
- Aloo Gobi$12.99
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked in aromatic spices, offering a hearty and mildly spiced vegetarian dish.
- Chilli Paneer$15.99
Crispy paneer cubes in a spicy, tangy sauce with bell peppers and onions—delivering an Indo-Chinese fusion delight.
- Dal Makhni$13.99
Creamy black lentils and kidney beans slow-cooked with spices, providing a rich and buttery Punjabi lentil dish.
- Palak Paneer$15.99
Soft paneer cubes in a spinach-based gravy—creating a wholesome and nutritious dish with a vibrant green color.
- Vegetable Kofta$13.99
Mixed vegetable balls in a flavorful curry, offering a delightful combination of textures and tastes.
- Bhindi Amchoori$13.99
Okra cooked with tangy dried mango powder, resulting in a savory and subtly spiced vegetarian dish.
- Navratan Korma$14.99
Mixed vegetables and nuts in a creamy curry, providing a rich and aromatic blend of flavors.
- Yellow Daal$12.99
Yellow lentils cooked with spices, offering a simple and comforting staple in Indian cuisine.
- Punjabi Chole$12.99
Chickpeas in a spiced tomato-based gravy, delivering a hearty and flavorful North Indian chickpea curry.
- Baingan Bharta$13.99
Smoky roasted eggplant mashed and cooked with spices, creating a flavorful and smoky vegetarian dish.
- Mutter Paneer$15.99
Peas and paneer in a tomato-based curry, delivering a classic and comforting North Indian dish.
- Paneer Tikka Masala$15.99
Grilled paneer in a rich tomato and cream sauce, offering a smoky and creamy vegetarian delight
- Saag Aloo$12.99
Spinach and potatoes cooked with spices, creating a nutritious and flavorful vegetarian side dish.
- Mushroom Jalfrezi$13.99
Mushrooms and mixed vegetables stir-fried with spices, providing a quick and tasty vegetarian jalfrezi.
Dessert
- Gulab Jamun$4.99
Deep-fried milk solids and flour balls soaked in sugar syrup, offering soft, sweet, and aromatic dessert bites.
- Carrot Halwa$4.99
Sweet dessert made from grated carrots, milk, sugar, and ghee, offering a rich, creamy, and comforting treat.
- Kheer (Rice Pudding)$4.99
Creamy dessert made with rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, offering a comforting, sweet, and aromatic treat.
- Rasmalai$4.99Out of stock
Soft paneer cheese dumplings soaked in sweetened milk, flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts, offering creamy bliss.