Timber Creek Pizza Pub & Grill
Full Menu
Starters
Garlic Parm Strips
Our original 12" pizza crust, garlic Parmesan sauce, and house blend cheese cut thin for dipping. Served with our house marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Fresh thin-cut onions, breaded and fried to a crisp. Served with spicy boom boom sauce
The Big Pretzel
Parmesan-dusted jumbo pretzel served with our smokey Jack queso, spicy mustard, and homemade ranch
Crab Rangoon Dip
Served with crispy wonton chips and sweet chili sauce
Korean Meatballs
Skillet baked with Korean BBQ sauce, pineapple, sesame, and scallions
Smokey Jack Queso
Seasoned corn chips with our homemade fire-roasted tomato salsa and oven-baked queso topped with queso fresco and fresh cilantro
Sweet and Spicy Brussels Sprouts
Drizzled with sweet chili sauce, sriracha, roasted peanuts, cilantro and scallions
Fried Pickles
Our housemade fried pickle chips are made with our special seasoning and served with housemade ranch for dipping
Beer Battered Cheese Curds
Served with apricot-jalapeño jam
Loaded Chorizo Queso
Chips & Salsa Duo
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
The Ol' Standby
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, onions, house blend cheese
The Mountain Man
Hamburger, bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, house blend cheese with sriracha drizzle
BBQ Chicken & Bacon
Grilled chicken breast, sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, and house blend cheese
Sweet Chili Chicken
Sweet chili chicken, sweet and tangy Thai chili sauce, grilled chicken, green & red peppers, scallions, pineapple, peanuts, house blend cheese
Korean Meatball
Homemade meatballs, Korean BBQ sauce, house blend cheese, scallions, teriyaki drizzle
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, banana peppers, cream cheese, Cheddar, and jack cheese
The Upset Grizzly Bear
Italian sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, jalapeños, cream cheese, Cheddar & Jack cheeses
Three Oinks & a Moo
Smoked sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon, hamburger, and house blend cheese
The Rancher
Grilled chicken, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, pizza sauce, roasted onions, and house blend cheese with tangy BBQ drizzle
Crab Rangoon
Rangoon spread, house blend cheese, sweet chili sauce, scallions & crisp wontons
Polynesian
Pulled pork, applewood smoked bacon, pineapple, cilantro, and house blend cheese with teriyaki drizzle
Veggie Supreme
Black olives, banana peppers, green peppers, red peppers, red onions, house blend cheese
Build Your Own Pizza
Nashville Chicken Pizza
Papas Verdes
Wings
Salads
Side Salad
Fresh greens, smoked gouda cheese, red onions, cucumber, tomato & croutons
TC House Salad
Fresh greens, smoked gouda cheese, red onion, tomatoes, croutons, and cucumber with choice of dressing
Big Sky Salad
Fresh greens, grilled chicken breast, apple, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, candied pecans & dried cranberries served with raspberry walnut vinaigrette
Southwest Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, southwest spiced grilled chicken, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, onion, crisp tortillas, avocado, queso fresco, and fresh cilantro. Served with chipotle ranch dressing
Club Salad
Fresh greens, crisp bacon, smoked ham and turkey, Cheddar & Jack cheese, tomato, red onion, egg, and croutons
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, red cabbage, red pepper, mandarin oranges, scallions, roasted peanuts, sesame, and wonton chips with teriyaki drizzle. Served with Asian sesame dressing
Kids Meals
Handhelds
TC Triple Club
Smoked ham & turkey, Swiss and Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted sourdough with chipotle-sriracha mayonnaise
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork
Slow-smoked in-house topped with BBQ sauce, crispy TC onion rings, and banana peppers
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado
Topped with melted Swiss cheese & chipotle ranch on a toasted brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken, Cheddar and Jack, lettuce, and tomato served with ranch dressing on the side
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Southwestern spiced grilled chicken, black beans, tomatoes, roasted sweet corn, red onion, queso fresco cheese, and shredded lettuce with chipotle ranch sauce
Hot Honey Chicken
Crispy chicken breast, hot honey drizzle & spicy slaw on a toasted croissant
Grilled BLT
Chargrilled applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato, lettuce, and mayonnaise on toasted thick-cut sourdough
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb chargrilled Angus beef patty on a toasted brioche bun with a choice of Swiss, American, Cheddar, or smoked gouda cheese
Timber Creek Bourbon Burger
1/2 lb grilled hamburger with smoked provolone and pulled pork on top with our zesty bourbon glaze with applewood smoked bacon
OL' Smoky
1/2 lb grilled hamburger with Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion strings, and our own housemade sweet & tangy BBQ sauce served on a toasted brioche bun
Crispy Chicken
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and chipotle sriracha mayonnaise
Dutch Wrangler
Italian Grinder
Pork carnitas roll
Desserts
Warm White Chocolate Blondie
With maple brown sugar sauce, caramel, salted caramel ice cream, and candied pecans
7" S'mores Pizza
Crisp pizza crust topped with chocolate chips, marshmallows, and Graham cracker crumbles
12" S'mores Pizza
Crisp pizza crust topped with chocolate chips, marshmallows, and Graham cracker crumbles
Classic Hot Fudge Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, caramel, whipped cream & a cherry on top
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
9" homemade chocolate chip cookie with 3 scoops vanilla ice cream on top, whip cream, chocolate drizzle, and cherries (this one is meant for sharing... Most of the time)