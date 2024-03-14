Tim's Too
Tim's Too Dinner Bowls
- Dinner Beef & Broccoli$19.00
Carrots, cilantro, mushrooms, broccoli, bean sprouts, water chestnuts, baby corn, spinach, fresh garlic and brown rice or white rice
- Dinner Chicken & Broccoli$19.00
Carrots, cilantro, mushrooms, broccoli, bean sprouts, water chestnuts, baby corn, spinach, fresh garlic and brown rice or white rice
- Dinner Fried Rice$19.00
White rice, carrots, mushrooms, celery, scallions, snap peas, and egg
- Dinner Korean BBQ$19.00
Chinese yellow noodles or brown rice or white rice, scallions, peppers, baby corn, fresh garlic, and red pepper flakes
- Dinner Kung Pao$19.00
Chinese yellow noodles, carrots, broccoli, water chestnuts, scallions, peppers, snap peas, peanuts, and egg
- Dinner Pad Thai$19.00
Chinese yellow noodles or rice noodles, carrots, cilantro, bean sprouts, scallions, snap peas, peanuts, egg garnished with chopped peanuts & a slice of lime
- Dinner Teriyaki Chicken$19.00
Pineapple, marinated chicken, with white rice or brown rice or vegetable fried rice or rice noodles
- Dinner Too Freakin' Hot$19.00
Tri-colored rotini noodles, jalapeños, cilantro, tomatoes, celery, zucchini, and wasabi paste
- Dinner Dine in Stir Fry$19.00