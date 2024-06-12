Tin Corner LLC
Entrée
Chef Special Entrées
- Chef Special Chicken
Spicy crispy chicken comes with steam veggies (broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, green beans, napa) and white steam rice$17.00
- Vermicelli Coconut Beef
Stir-fry Beef comes with veggies, and crushed peanuts atop alongside scallion$17.00
- Duck Curry
Red curry coconut milk (spicy) with a delicious mix of pineapple and veggies$17.00
- Tin's Duck
One of our most succulent duck thighs topped with a spicy red curry sauce$20.00
- Tin's Beef
Stir-fry beef accompanied by veggies and our spicy red curry$20.00
- Shrimp & Eggplant
Six pieces of shrimp paired with eggplant, pineapple and coconut milk$20.00
- Flounder
Whole fried fish (Serves 3-4) topped with our homemade red curry basil sauce atop a bed of roman lettuce and large side of steamed rice.$65.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Entrées
- Chicken Wings
Eight wings with your Choose of buffalo or Franks red hot sauce (Ranch only)$18.00
- Mango Chicken
mango sauce dressed crispy chicken breast cut into cubes placed atop a dried tortilla shell$18.00
- Curry Chicken
Sautéed chicken in a well balanced rich curry sauce appears with onions, carrots, and potatoes$16.00
- Grilled Chicken Lemongrass
Slices of grilled chicken thigh; marinated in chef special sauce. Topped with scallions. Wonderfully garnished with cucumber and tomatoes$16.00
- Chicken and Mixed Veggies
Slices of chicken breast sautéed with our homemade brown garlic sauce mix veggies$16.00
- Chicken Hot Pot
Chicken and mix veggies cooked with our homemade garlic sauce to simmer and served in a hotpot$16.00
- Crispy Tamarind Chicken
Breaded chicken breast fried to a perfect golden brown, mix veggies bathed in a tamarind sauce$16.00
- Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken breast; thinly sliced served over steamed vegetables. Topped with our homemade of teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds$16.00
- Ginger Chicken
Slices of chicken breast sautéed and fresh ginger In a brown garlic sauce with steamed broccoli and onions$16.00
- Chicken Chili Lemongrass
Our most popular lemongrass dish sautéed in Thai chili with chopped carrots, onions$16.00
- Chicken with Broccoli$16.00
- Chicken Basil$16.00
- Chicken Eggplant$16.00
- Chicken with Snow Peas
Slices of chicken breast sautéed with snow peas, red bell peppers, carrots, and white onions in our brown garlic sauce$16.00
- Orange Chicken$16.00
- Black Coconut Chicken
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with sweet and salty caramelized coconut sauce with mix veggies$16.00
Beef Entrées
- Beef Cube Steak
Sliced tender beef sautéed with broccoli, onions, and carrots in a brown garlic sauce$19.00
- Beef Hot Pot$17.00
- Beef Broccoli$17.00
- Beef Curry
Sliced tender beef sautéed with onions, carrots, and potatoes simmered in a yellow curry coconut sauce$17.00
- Grilled Beef Lemongrass
Slices of grilled marinated beef with our chef special sauce. Topped with scallions. Garnished with cucumber and tomatoes$17.00
- Beef Eggplant
Sliced tender beef sautéed with eggplant, onion and carrots in a sauce$17.00
- Beef Pumpkin$17.00
- Beef Chili Lemongrass
Sliced tender beef sautéed in Thai chili, along with onions and carrots$17.00
- Beef Snow Peas$17.00
- Beef Green Beans$17.00
- Beef Teriyaki$17.00
Seafood Entrées
- Pan Fried Tilapia$19.00
- Shrimp Louisiana$19.00
- Caramelized Catfish
Fish simmered in a caramelized fish sauce. Topped with black pepper and scallions. Served with steamed vegetables$18.00
- Caramelized Salmon
Salmon simmered in a caramelized fish sauce. Topped with black pepper and scallions. Served with steamed vegetables$18.00
- Seafood Hot Pot
Fresh shrimp, squid, Fish ball, with chopped vegetables in our homemade brown garlic sauce. Served over steamed rice$18.00
- Crispy Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
- Atlantic Salmon
Filet of salmon pan seared to perfection, served with asparagus, zucchini, and snow peas. Topped with a red curry basil sauce$19.00
- Teriyaki Salmon
Filet of Atlantic grilled salmon, served with steamed vegetables. Topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame$19.00
- Black Coconut Shrimp$19.00
- Seafood Lemongrass$18.00
- Seafood Egg Noodle$18.00
- Shrimp Eggplant$18.00
- Pumpkin Shrimp$18.00
- Whole Branzino
Dressed in a well balanced red curry sauce, cucumber tomato salad and fish dipping sauce on side$26.00
Vegetarian Entrées
- Veggie Delight
A mix of vegetables sautéed in a brown garlic sauce$16.00
- Tofu Curry
Deep fried cube cut tofu sautéed with potatoes, onions, and carrots simmered a yellow curry coconut sauce$16.00
- Tofu Mixed Veggie
Deep fried tofu sautéed with broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, snow peas, cabbage, Mushrooms, water chestnuts, and carrots in a brown garlic sauce$16.00
- Veggie Hot Pot
Chopped vegetables and diced fried tofu sautéed in a brown Garlic sauce. Served In our steamed rice$16.00
- Salt Pepper Tofu
Cube cut tofu, deep fried To golden brown. Sautéed with fresh ginger, bell peppers, jalapeños, scallions tossed with salt and pepper$16.00
- Tofu String Beans
Crispy fried tofu sautéed with string beans and bell peppers$16.00
- Tofu Snow Peas$16.00
- Ginger Garlic Broccoli
Fresh ginger sautéed with broccoli & onions in a brown garlic sauce$16.00
- Tofu Chili Lemongrass
Deep fried tofu sautéed in our Thai chili with onions, carrots, and lemongrass$16.00
- Black Coconut Tofu$16.00
- Mango Tofu$17.00
- Pumpkin Eggplant$17.00
- Bok Choy Delight
Brown garlic sauce dressing our wonderful Book choy accompanied with sautéed carrots bell pepper and white onions (Vegan, Gluten free)$16.00
Pork Entrées
- Caramelized Pork Hot Pot$17.00
- Grilled Pork Chop
Grilled marinated pork chop served with a sunny side egg; topped with scallions and fried onions$18.00
- Grilled Pork Lemongrass
Thinly sliced pork marinated with our chef's special seasoning; topped with scallions$17.00
- Caramelized Pork Ribs
Tender pork ribs simmered in a caramelized fish sauce, topped with black pepper and scallions. Served in our traditional hot pot with a side of steamed vegetables$17.00
- Pork Belly
Crunchy pork belly sauteed with basil and bell peppers in a light spicy sauce. Garnished with broccoli$18.00
Vermicelli Entrées
Stir Fry Noodles
- Lo Mein
- Pad Thai
Our version of pad thai noodles stir fred with eggs, onions, carrots, and bean sprouts. Topped with crushed peanuts with a hint of spice
- Singapore
Vermicelli (noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, carrots, soy sauce, and yellow curry powder. Hint of spice!
- Egg Noodle
Assorted vegetables stir fried in a brown garlic sauce with your choice of crispy or soft egg noodles
- Drunken Noodle
- Thick Noodle
Fried Rice
Korean Entrées
- Bi Bim Bap
Assorted veggies atop a bed of rice with a consistently hot bowl (bowl only dine in only)$19.00
- Spicy Pork
Marinated pork in spicy peppers with vegetables$23.00
- Spicy Squid$23.00
- Kimchi Fried Rice
Is not accompanied with a side of steamed rice$18.00
- Bulgogi
Marinated rib-eye with a bed of vegetable$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Galbi
Marinated savory short ribs garnished with scallion and sesame seeds$25.00
International Entrées
- Carne Asada$16.00
- Pollo Gisado$14.00
- Tilapia Entomatada$17.00
- Costilla De Res$18.00
- Carne Entomatada$17.00
- Camarones Entomote$17.00
- Desayuno De La Casa$13.00
- Camarones Al Louciana$17.00
- Pollo Con Tajados$15.00
- Sopa De Res$16.00
- Sopa De Marisco$19.00
- XXL Fajita$180.00
- Mix Fajita
One of the greatest combos a fajita could have; steak and chicken atop a layer bell peppers and onions accompanied with corn tortillas Spanish rice and pinto beans with pork. A true classic$18.00
Appetizers & Sides
Appetizers
- Edamame
- Summer Rolls$7.00
- Spring Rolls$7.00
- Veggie Summer Rolls$7.00
- Chicken Summer Rolls$7.00
- Crispy Veggie Rolls$7.00
- Crabmeat Rangoon$8.00
- Chicken Skewers$7.00
- Beef Skewers$10.00
- Shrimp Skewers$9.00
- Gyoza
Deep fried (Beef and Veggie) side of sweet sour sauce$8.00
- Dumplings
Steamed (Pork and Veggie) dumpling accompanied with tempura sauce$9.00
- Crispy Golden Squid
Calamari Style battered and fried squid with a side of tempura sauce$9.00
- Veggie Tempura$9.00
- Shrimp Tempura$10.00
- Chicken Wings (APP)$13.00
- Mussels$15.00
- Tin Combo
Spring roll, summer roll, crab rangoon and gyoza$15.00
Soups
Salads
Sides
Kid's Menu & Desserts
Kids Menu
Dessert
- Tiramisu.
Espresso drenched ladyfingers assembled within a mascarpone cream and lightly dusted with cocoa powder atop$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ricotta and Pistachio Cake
Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake adorned with crushed pistachio, and dusted with powdered sugar.$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tres Leches
Sponge cake soaked in three types of milk, graced with a whipped cream$6.00
- Mango Mousse$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Banana$7.00
- Coconut Sorbet (Ripieno)
Creamy yet light coconut sorbet served in a real coconut shell (Vegan / Gluten Free)$8.00
- Pineapple Sorbet (Ripieno)
Experience Pineapple sorbet served in a real pineapple shell (Vegan / Gluten Free)$8.00
- Flan
A cool milky custard with caramel flavor$8.00
- Green Tea Cheesecake$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Exotic Bomba
One of the best tropical blends of sorbet (Mango, Passion Fruit, and Raspberry) all incased in a rich white chocolate shell (Gluten Free)$8.00
- tiramisu$6.00
Drinks
Beverages
- Hot Tea
- Unsweet Iced Tea$1.50
- Thai Tea$5.00
- Regular Coffee$3.00
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.00
- Sprite$1.50
- Coke$1.50
- Diet Coke$1.50
- Dr. Pepper$1.50
- Root Beer$1.50
- Ginger Ale$1.50
- Orange Soda$1.50
- Mountain Dew$1.50
- Salted Limeade$4.00
- Fresh Limeade$4.00
- Apple Juice$1.50
- Orange Juice$1.50
- Young Coconut Juice$5.00
- Sparkling Perrier$3.00