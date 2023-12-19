Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch 1201 Demonbreun Street
Breakfast
Bagels & Cream Cheese
Breakfast Biscuit
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Pizza
- Breakfast Pizza$10.00
Baked eggs, cheddar cheese, and Pico de Gallo on wood fired flatbread pizza base. A perfect dish for those looking for a hearty start to their day!
- Breakfast Pizza with Bacon$11.00
Baked eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon and Pico de Gallo on wood fired flatbread pizza base. A perfect dish for those looking for a hearty start to their day!
Croissant Sandwiches
Quiche
Toast
Toasted Breakfast Sandwich
Lunch
Grilled/Toasted Sandwiches
Pizza
Quesadilla
Sandwiches
Soup of The Day
Wraps
Coffee
Coffee Drinks
Espresso Drinks
- 16 oz Iced Americano$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Mocha$5.50
White or dark chocolate
- 16oz Iced Latte$5.00
- Americano$3.00+
- Cappuccino 8oz$4.00
- Coffee Soda 16 oz$5.00
Cold brew coffee mixed with club soda
- Cortado 4 oz$3.50
4 oz
- Espresso 2 oz$3.00
2 oz
- Hot Latte$4.00+
- Hot Mocha$4.50+
White or Dark chocolate
- Macchiato 2oz$3.50
- Special Iced Latte$6.00
- Special HOT Latte$5.00+
Hot Chocolate/Chocolate Milk 12 oz
Milk
Pastries
Pastries selections
- Fudge Brownie$4.25
- Cranberry Orange Muffin$4.50
- Cinnamon Bun$4.00
Fresh baked cinnamon bun with sweet cream cheese icing.
- Biscuit$3.00
- Oatmeal Raisin$1.75
- Plain Croissant$3.00
- Plain Bagel$2.50
- Fruit Bar$4.50
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
- Banana Bread$4.00
- Bagel with cream cheese$3.00
- Giant Choc Chip Cookie$3.25
Cold case items
Drinks
Yogurt Parfait
- 12oz Greek Yogurt Parfait$6.50
Organic Greek yogurt , organic granola, and mixed berries (strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry)
- 12oz Non-Dairy Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Non-dairy yogurt made from organic coconut milk, organic granola, and mixed berries (strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry)
- 16oz Greek Yogurt Parfait$7.50
Organic Greek yogurt , organic granola, and mixed berries (strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry)