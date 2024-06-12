Tin Roof Tacos (Boise)
Main Menu
Tacos + Quesadilla + Salads
- #1. Pulled Pork
Shredded pork served with pickled onions and cotija cheese$3.00
- #2. Tin Roof
Shredded pork seared in achiote paste, topped with jalapeño pineapple relish and cilantro onion mix$3.00
- #3. Chicken Fajita
Spicy grilled chicken topped with pico de gallo and cilantro$3.00
- #4. Fried Chicken
Chicken breast coated with zesty breading, topped with cilantro coleslaw and jalapeño ranch dressing$3.00
- #5. Picadillo
Spicy ground beef cooked with potatoes and green chilis, topped with cilantro onion mix$3.00
- #6. Brisket
Slow roasted brisket shredded, topped with queso fresco and cilantro onion mix$3.00
- #7. Beef Fajita
Spicy grilled steak, topped with grilled onions and cilantro$3.00
- #8. BBQ Brisket
Shredded brisket topped with cilantro coleslaw and homemade BBQ sauce$3.00
- #9. Texican
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato and Cheddar on a flour tortilla$3.00
- #10. Rajas
Roasted poblanos, onion, mushroom and red pepper topped with queso fresco$2.50
- #11. Black Bean Taco
Black beans cooked with chipotle peppers, topped with pico de gallo and cilantro avocado sauce$2.50
- #12. Roasted Corn
Roasted sweet corn blended with chipotle mayonnaise and queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo and cilantro$2.50
- #13. Fish
Either grilled or fried, topped with chipotle crema, red cabbage, and cilantro$3.00
- #14. Baja Shrimp
Crispy shrimp fried in chili lime batter, topped with a spicy baja sauce, red cabbage, and cilantro$3.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$2.50
- Salad$6.00
