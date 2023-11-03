Retail Rojac Bio Malvazija

$38.00

Malvazija | Primorska, Slovenia >Certified Organic / Bio >Malvasia Istriana that speaks clearly of its place next to the sea. It’s lithe and crisp, with a very distinct note of saltiness that feels like waves crashing on nearby rocks. Lightly floral with predominantly citrus notes of key lime and tangerine and finishing with a honeyed tang, this wine continues to develop over time in the glass. >Bruno Rojac, the father of the story on wines of the Rojac property, was born in 1957 in Gažon. He spent his youth among the vines and olive trees of Istria. He finished the Secondary school for farming in Maribor and has taken his degree in wine-growing at the Biotechnical Faculty at the University of Ljubljana in 1981. After a decade of working as an agronomic consultant and a business traveller, the time was ripe for the accomplishing of his life philosophy for the land of Istria. He had to turn it into his products, especially wine and olive oil.