Tina's Tacos 2327 E York street
Food
Birria
Belcher Birria Box
Comes with 1 taco, 1 quesadilla, 1 chalupa. Your choice of Birria meat with cheese, 1 cup of Birria Consommé (broth) with onion, cilantro, jalapeño.
Taco Box
Your choice of Birria meat grilled in 3 corn tortillas, cheese, 1 cup of Birria Consommé (broth) with onion, cilantro, jalapeño
Chalupa Box
Your choice of Birria meat in 3 crispy deep fried corn tortillas, cheese, 1 cup of Birria Consommé (broth) with onion, cilantro, jalapeño
Quesadilla Box
Your choice of Birria meat in 2 grilled corn tortillas, cheese, 1 cup of Birria Consommé (broth) with onion, cilantro, jalapeño
Quesadilla Grande
Your choice of Birria meat loaded in a large flour torilla, cheese, our Mexican Curry Queso, 1 cup of Birria Consommé (broth) with onion, cilantro, jalapeño
Birria Burrito
Flour tortilla grilled, your choice of meat, yellow rice, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, side of sour cream
Birria Ramen
Egg noodle soup, your choice of Birria meat, topped with onion, cilantro, jalapeño, served with a cheese quesadilla
Birria Rice Platter
Yellow rice, your choice of Birria Meat, topped with onion, cilantro, jalapeño, sour cream
Birria Broth
Specialties
Jerk Chicken Taco
Slow Cooked seasoned chicken grilled in a corn tortilla, cheese, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, ranch sauce
Jerk Shrimp Taco
Seasoned Shrimp grilled in a corn tortilla, cheese, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, ranch sauce
Fish Taco
Breaded Fried Fish grilled in a corn tortilla, cheese, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, spicy ranch sauce
Crispy Shrimp Taco
Breaded Shrimp grilled in a corn tortilla, cheese, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, our house spicy ranch sauce
Sides
Nasty Nachos
Tortilla chips, topped with our signature queso, your choice of birria meat, beans, onion, cilantro, jalapeño
Veggie Nachos
Tortilla chips, topped with our signature queso, beans, onion, cilantro, jalapeño
Fiesta Fries
Our Spicy Fries topped with our signature Mexican Curry Queso, your choice of Birria meat, onion,cilantro, jalapeño, house spicy ranch
Spicy Fries
French Fries tossed in dry house spice blend, served with house spicy ranch
Mexican Curry Queso
Our signature queso, topped with your choice of Birria meat, served with chips
Rice & Beans
Yellow rice & beans