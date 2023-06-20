Tina's Tacos 2327 E York street

Food

Birria

Belcher Birria Box

Belcher Birria Box

$17.00

Comes with 1 taco, 1 quesadilla, 1 chalupa. Your choice of Birria meat with cheese, 1 cup of Birria Consommé (broth) with onion, cilantro, jalapeño.

Taco Box

Taco Box

$15.00

Your choice of Birria meat grilled in 3 corn tortillas, cheese, 1 cup of Birria Consommé (broth) with onion, cilantro, jalapeño

Chalupa Box

Chalupa Box

$17.00

Your choice of Birria meat in 3 crispy deep fried corn tortillas, cheese, 1 cup of Birria Consommé (broth) with onion, cilantro, jalapeño

Quesadilla Box

Quesadilla Box

$16.00

Your choice of Birria meat in 2 grilled corn tortillas, cheese, 1 cup of Birria Consommé (broth) with onion, cilantro, jalapeño

Quesadilla Grande

$17.00

Your choice of Birria meat loaded in a large flour torilla, cheese, our Mexican Curry Queso, 1 cup of Birria Consommé (broth) with onion, cilantro, jalapeño

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$15.00

Flour tortilla grilled, your choice of meat, yellow rice, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, side of sour cream

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$16.00

Egg noodle soup, your choice of Birria meat, topped with onion, cilantro, jalapeño, served with a cheese quesadilla

Birria Rice Platter

$16.00

Yellow rice, your choice of Birria Meat, topped with onion, cilantro, jalapeño, sour cream

Birria Broth

$3.00

Specialties

Jerk Chicken Taco

Jerk Chicken Taco

$4.50

Slow Cooked seasoned chicken grilled in a corn tortilla, cheese, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, ranch sauce

Jerk Shrimp Taco

Jerk Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Seasoned Shrimp grilled in a corn tortilla, cheese, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, ranch sauce

Fish Taco

$4.50

Breaded Fried Fish grilled in a corn tortilla, cheese, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, spicy ranch sauce

Crispy Shrimp Taco

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Breaded Shrimp grilled in a corn tortilla, cheese, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, our house spicy ranch sauce

Sides

Nasty Nachos

Nasty Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, topped with our signature queso, your choice of birria meat, beans, onion, cilantro, jalapeño

Veggie Nachos

$9.00

Tortilla chips, topped with our signature queso, beans, onion, cilantro, jalapeño

Fiesta Fries

Fiesta Fries

$11.00

Our Spicy Fries topped with our signature Mexican Curry Queso, your choice of Birria meat, onion,cilantro, jalapeño, house spicy ranch

Spicy Fries

$5.00

French Fries tossed in dry house spice blend, served with house spicy ranch

Mexican Curry Queso

Mexican Curry Queso

$9.00

Our signature queso, topped with your choice of Birria meat, served with chips

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Yellow rice & beans

Sweets

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$7.00

A carnival staple, served with chocolate sauce

OG Churro

OG Churro

$7.00

Served with a side of chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream

Chocolate Oreo Churro

Chocolate Oreo Churro

$9.00

Our delicious churros topped with Oreos, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Guava Juice

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mango Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Water Bottle

$2.00