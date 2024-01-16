Tindley Tea Cafe 762 S Broad St
Main Courses
- SHRIMP & GRITS
Grits topped with Shrimp, served with eggs & toast or biscuit$15.00
- FISH & GRITS
Grits topped with Fresh Whiting, served with eggs & toast or biscuit$15.00
- STEAK & EGGS
New York Strip steak, served with eggs your way & homemade potatoes$20.00
- BUILD YOUR OMELETTE
Build your own omelette served with homemade potatoes and toast or biscuit$12.00
- CHICKEN & WAFFLE
Belgian waffle with powdered sugar & your choice of chicken$15.00
- FRENCH TOAST
Texas Toast with powdered sugar, cinnamon, and strawberries served with your choice of breakfast meat$12.00
- BUTTERMILK HOT CAKES
Hot cakes served with powdered sugar and your choice of breakfast meat$12.00
- BANG BANG CAULIFLOWER
Tossed in our signature house sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce$13.00
Baskets
Sides
