Tinga Tacos
Food
Signature Tacos
Crusher
Beef, cheese, lettuce, & taco sauce
Double Deuce
Beef, jalapeno corn, black beans, cheese, taco sauce, & lime crema
Cow Tipper
Tri-tip steak, diced onions, black beans, lime crema, & sweet chili vinegar
The Street
Pork, cheese, diced onions, cilantro, & fresh lime squeeze
Spicy Babe
Pork, taco rice, spicy verde, pickled carrots & onions, & lime crema
Fu Yu
Tofu, mango habanero, taco rice, pickled carrots & onions, cilantro, & sweet chili vinegar
Tinga Taco
Chicken, cheese, fresh pico, & pickled carrots & onions
Udder Delight
Tri-tip steak, cheesy corn, salsa roja, & sweet chili vinegar
Mr. Bean
Seasoned black beans, taco rice, fresh pico, sweet chili vinegar, & taco sauce
Chickelangelo
Chicken, cheese, salsa roja, lettuce, & lime crema
Signature Bowl/Nacho
Build Your Own Taco
Build Your Own Nacho
Build Your Own Bowl
Sides
Beverage
Soda
Fitz's Root Beer
Fitz's Grape Soda
Jarritos - Fruit Punch
Jarritos - Grapefruit
Jarritos - Strawberry
Jarritos - Pineapple
Glass bottle
Glass bottle
Jarritos - Lime
Glass bottle
Jarritos - Guava
Glass bottle
Jarritos - Mango
Glass bottle
Minute Maid Lemonade
16 oz - Fountain Drink
Powerade Blue
16 oz - Fountain Drink
Dr. Pepper
16 oz - Fountain Soda
Sprite
16 oz - Fountain Soda
Fanta Orange
16 oz - Fountain Soda
Coca-Cola
16 oz - Fountain Soda
Barq's Root Beer
16 oz - Fountain Soda
Diet Coke
16 oz - Fountain Soda
Jarritos - Mandarin
Craft Mexican soda - glass bottle
Mexican Coke
Glass bottle