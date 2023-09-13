Popular Items

Food

Signature Tacos

Crusher

$3.75

Beef, cheese, lettuce, & taco sauce

Double Deuce

$4.50

Beef, jalapeno corn, black beans, cheese, taco sauce, & lime crema

Cow Tipper

$5.00

Tri-tip steak, diced onions, black beans, lime crema, & sweet chili vinegar

The Street

$3.75

Pork, cheese, diced onions, cilantro, & fresh lime squeeze

Spicy Babe

$4.25

Pork, taco rice, spicy verde, pickled carrots & onions, & lime crema

Fu Yu

$4.75

Tofu, mango habanero, taco rice, pickled carrots & onions, cilantro, & sweet chili vinegar

Tinga Taco

$3.75

Chicken, cheese, fresh pico, & pickled carrots & onions

Udder Delight

$5.00

Tri-tip steak, cheesy corn, salsa roja, & sweet chili vinegar

Mr. Bean

$3.75

Seasoned black beans, taco rice, fresh pico, sweet chili vinegar, & taco sauce

Chickelangelo

$4.00

Chicken, cheese, salsa roja, lettuce, & lime crema

Signature Bowl/Nacho

Customize your own bowl

Pig Bowl

$11.00

Taco rice, pork, black beans, lettuce, cheese, fresh pico, cilantro, taco sauce, & lime crema

Crusher Nachos

$11.00

Chips, queso, beef, cheese, lettuce, & taco sauce

Build Your Own Taco

Customize your own taco

Taco

$5.00

Build Your Own Nacho

Make your own custom nacho

Nachos

$12.00

Build Your Own Bowl

Make your own custom bowl

Bowl

$12.00

Sides

Chips & Cheesy Corn

$6.50

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips & Salsa Roja

$5.50

Chips & Spicy Verde

$5.50

Side of Cheesy Corn

$5.00

Side of Jalapeno Corn

$5.00

Side of Taco Rice

$3.50

Tortilla - Flour

$0.75

Tortilla - Crunchy

$0.75

Tortilla - Corn

$0.75

Beverage

Soda

Fitz's Root Beer

$3.75

Fitz's Grape Soda

$3.75

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$3.75

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$3.75

Jarritos - Strawberry

$3.75

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.75

Glass bottle

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$3.75

Glass bottle

Jarritos - Lime

$3.75

Glass bottle

Jarritos - Guava

$3.75

Glass bottle

Jarritos - Mango

$3.75

Glass bottle

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

16 oz - Fountain Drink

Powerade Blue

$3.00

16 oz - Fountain Drink

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

16 oz - Fountain Soda

Sprite

$3.00

16 oz - Fountain Soda

Fanta Orange

$3.00

16 oz - Fountain Soda

Coca-Cola

$3.00

16 oz - Fountain Soda

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

16 oz - Fountain Soda

Diet Coke

$3.00

16 oz - Fountain Soda

Jarritos - Mandarin

$3.75Out of stock

Craft Mexican soda - glass bottle

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Glass bottle

Canned Poppi

$3.00

Alcohol

Take Out Margarita - Strawberry

$12.00

Take Out Margarita - Lime

$12.00

Retail

Stickers

Tinga Sticker

$1.00

Tinga Sticker Benefitting The GLO Center

$1.00Out of stock