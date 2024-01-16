Tiny Bubbles Wine Bar 12100 N May Ave STE B
Food Menu
Shareables
- TB Board$20.00
Chefs choice of 2 cheeses & 2 meats / berry jam / cornichons / spiced walnuts / pizza crust crackers
- Whipped Cucumber Feta Dip$10.00
Choose from: whipped cucumber-feta, muhammara, hummus, beet hummus
- Muhammara Dip$10.00
- Classic Hummus Dip$10.00
- Roasted Beet Hummus Dip$10.00
- Smoked Salmon$16.00
Whipped cucumber-feta / red onion / caper / fresh dill / pizza crust crackers
- Meatball APP$15.00
Beef & Italian sausage blend / vodka sauce / pesto-whipped ricotta / Parmesan / grilled bread
- Cacio e Pepe Fries$9.00
Confit garlic oil / cracked black pepper / Parmesan cheese
- Seared Tuna$19.00
Salsa verde / lemon / pistachio / fresno chile / arugula / sumac pasta chips
- Bar Snax$4.00
Roasted nuts / pretzels / brown sugar / salt / rosemary / cayenne
- Fritto Misto$12.00
Seasonal veggies / Prosecco battered / served with red sauce & garlic aioli
- Burrata$14.00
Heirloom tomato / fresh basil / garlic oil / balsamic glaze
- Dip Trio$25.00
Salads
- House$10.00
Mixed greens / cherry tomato / radish / carrot / cucumber / spicy harissa ranch
- Caesar$11.00
Romaine hearts / creamy tahini dressing / garlic croutons / Parmesan cheese
- Chop$11.00
Romaine / grilled radicchio / provolone / sopressata / tomato / shaved red onion / chickpea / castelvetrano olive / pepperoncini / oregano / red wine vinaigrette
- 1/2 House$6.00
- 1/2 Caesar$6.00
Pizzas
- Half BYO$8.00
- Half Pepperoni$9.00
Tomato sauce / mozzarella / cup & curl / fresh parmesan
- Half Meatball$11.00
Tomato sauce / mozzarella / pesto-whipped ricotta
- Half Italian$10.00
Sausage & soppressatta / tomato sauce / mozzarella / red onion / roasted red peppers / castelvetrano olive / oregano
- Half Margherita$8.00
Tomato sauce / burrata / fresh basil / evoo / sea salt
- Half Verdure$10.00
Tomato sauce / mozzarella / spinach / artichoke / mushroom / roasted red pepper / red onion / feta
- Half Shrimp Scampi$12.00
White sauce / fontina / cherry tomato / toasted bread crumb / fresh basil / grilled lemon
- Half White Lightning$9.00
White sauce / mozzarella / fontina / feta / fresno chile / fresh parmesan
- Half Bianco$9.00
White sauce / garlic oil - no sauce / mozzarella / red onion / pistachio / fresh parmesan / fresh rosemary
- Half Prosciutto$12.00
Pesto-whipped ricotta / fig jam / fresh parmesan / arugula / balsamic glaze
- Half Pesto Chicken$10.00
Pesto-whipped ricotta / grilled chicken / spinach / artichoke / roasted red pepper / feta
- 1 PIZZA PAN
- Pepperoni$16.00
Tomato sauce / mozzarella / cup & curl / fresh parmesan
- Meatball$21.00
Tomato sauce / mozzarella / pesto-whipped ricotta
- Italian$19.00
Sausage & soppressatta / tomato sauce / mozzarella / red onion / roasted red peppers / castelvetrano olive / oregano
- Margherita$15.00
Tomato sauce / burrata / fresh basil / evoo / sea salt
- Verdure$18.00
Tomato sauce / mozzarella / spinach / artichoke / mushroom / roasted red pepper / red onion / feta
- Shrimp Scampi$22.00
White sauce / fontina / cherry tomato / toasted bread crumb / fresh basil / grilled lemon
- White Lightning$18.00
White sauce / mozzarella / fontina / feta / fresno chile / fresh parmesan
- Bianco$17.00
White sauce / garlic oil - no sauce / mozzarella / red onion / pistachio / fresh parmesan / fresh rosemary
- Prosciutto$22.00
Pesto-whipped ricotta / fig jam / fresh parmesan / arugula / balsamic glaze
- Pesto Chicken$19.00
Pesto-whipped ricotta / grilled chicken / spinach / artichoke / roasted red pepper / feta