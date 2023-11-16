Tinys Coffee Bar 555 S. Lake St.
Day Menu
Breakfast
Sandwiches
Soup / Chili
Sides
Wine & Bubbles
Wine
- Guarda Rios - Red Blend$12.00Out of stock
- Toursai Routine - Sauvignon Blanc$12.00Out of stock
- The Critic - Chardonnay$12.00
- Le Jade - Chardonnay$12.00Out of stock
- Cesari - Pinot Grigio$12.00Out of stock
- 14 Hands - Bold Red Blend$12.00Out of stock
- Embroidery - Pinot Noir$12.00Out of stock
- Colombia Crest - Merlot$12.00Out of stock
- Bad Angel - Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00Out of stock
- Joel Gott - Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00Out of stock
- TODAY'S RED$10.00
- TODAY'S WHITE$10.00
Bubbles
Beer Bottled
- Sea Quench Ale$7.00
- Blake's Triple Jam$7.00
- Urban Artifact Gadget$8.00
- Boulevard Wheat Beer$7.00
- Long Drink$7.00
- Twisted Tea$6.00
- NOCA Boozy Iced Tea$6.00
- Stiegl Radler$9.00
- Tecate$7.00
- Corona Extra$5.50
- Estrella Jalisco$6.50
- Reissdorf Kölsch$9.00
- Hofbräu Dunkel$7.00
- Hacker Pschorr oktoberfest$7.00
- Hamm's$4.50
- Mickeys$4.50
- Coors Light$6.00
- Coors Banquet$5.50
- Bud Light$6.00
- Pabst Blue Ribbon$6.50
- Miller High Life$5.00
- Sapporo$9.00
- Brew Dog Elvis Juice$8.00
- Stone Hazy IPA$8.00
- Hipster Juicebag$9.00
- Two Hearted IPA$8.00
- Guinness Stout$7.00
- Fat Pug Oatmeal Stout$9.50
- Goose Island Sofie$8.00
- Delirium Tremens$13.00
- Heineken 0.0$5.00
Beer Draft
Liquor
Cocktail
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- Mint Julip$11.00
- Paper Plane$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Tiny’s Old Fashioned$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Martini$14.00
- Espresso Martini$10.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Steel City Gimlet$12.00
- Nigroni$13.00
- Gin Rickey$11.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$11.00
- Hoosier Margarita$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Mezcal Margarita$12.00
- Mezcal Old Fashioned$12.00
- Dark & Stormy$12.00
- Classic Daquiri$10.00
- Irish Coffee$6.00+
1-2 shots of Espresso & 1-2 shots of Baileys depending on the size. This item contains alcohol and can not be sold to go
- Mimosa (champagne)$8.00
Tequila
RUM
Liqueur
Rye Whiskey
Bourbon
Gin
Kids Menu
Coffee Bar
Basic Coffee and Teas
Specialty Coffee and Tea Drinks
Tinys Coffee Bar 555 S. Lake St. Location and Ordering Hours
(219) 427-0418
Open now • Closes at 12AM