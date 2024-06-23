Tio's Burritos Hawaii Kai
Tio's Champions
- Birria Burrito
Tio's Chimichanga stuffed with Barbaco Steak, Oaxaca Cheese, Pinto Beans, Spanish Rice, Queso Blanco, Cilantro, & Onions. Served "Wet" with Tio's Homemade Birria Consume. Comes with Chips, Salsa, & Birria Consume$16.00
- California Roll
Tio's Burrito stuffed with Slow Smoked Brisket, Homemade Guacamole, Seasoned Fries, Shredded Cheese, & Pico de Gallo. Served with Chips & Salsa$15.00
- Piledriver
Tio's Burrito stuffed with Carnitas, Pinto Beans, Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Shredded Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeños. Comes with Chips & Salsa$15.00
- Tinga Takedown
Tio's Burrito with shredded Tinga Chicken, Lettuce, Black Beans, Homemade Guacamole, Rice Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Lime Crema. Served with Chips & Salsa$15.00
- The People's El-Bowl
A burrito bowl made with Carnitas, Pinto Beans Spanish Rice, Cojita Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Queso, and Lime Crema$15.00
- El Gallo Royale
Built on a bed of Romaine Lettuce and Cabbage with shredded Tinga Chicken, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Salsa Verde, Black Olives, Chipotle Aioli and a side of our Avocado Ranch Dressing.$15.00
- Bandido Bowl
Our famous bowl with Barbacoa Steak, Black Beans, Rice, Fajita Veggies, Cojita Cheese, Corn Salsa, Pico De Gallo, Lime, and Chipotle Aioli$15.00
- Macho Nachos
Fresh Homemade Tortilla Chips pile with Barbacoa Steak, Queso Blanco, Pinto Beans, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeños, Black Olives, Shredded Cheese, Lime Crema, and Chipotle Aioli.$15.00
Build Your Own
- Burrito$14.00
- Chimichanga$15.00
- Burrito Bowl$14.00
- Traditional Three Street Tacos
Three Street Tacos topped with Lime, Onions, and Cilantro. Served with Chips & Salsa$14.00
- Tio's Style Three Street Tacos
Three Street Tacos topped with Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, and Lime Crema. Served with Chips & Salsa$14.00
- Salad$14.00
- Single Taco$5.00
Chips & Dips
Single Sides
- El Pobrecito
Bowl of Pinto Beans and Spanish Rice topped with Pico De Gallo and Cojita Cheese$7.00
- Elote Fries
Seasoned Fries topped with Cojita Cheese, Lime Crema, Roasted Corn Salsa, Garlic, Ancho Chili & chopped Cilantro$10.00
- Gordo-Fries
Our crispy fries topped with creamy queso and piled with pulled pork$12.00
- Side of Rice$3.00
- Side of Beans$4.00
- Side of Guacamole$4.00
- Large Side of Guacamole$8.00
- Side of Queso$4.00
- Large Side of Queso$8.00
- Side of Pico de Gallo$3.00
- Side of Salsa Verde$3.00
- Side of Red Salsa$3.00
- Side of Avocado Ranch$1.00
- Side of Sour Cream$0.75
- Side of Lime Crema$0.75
- Side of Tio's Hot Sauce$0.75
- Side of Chipotle Aioli$0.75
Drinks
- Mexican Coca-Cola$4.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Jarritos Guava$4.00
- Jarritos Lime$4.00
- Jarritos Mandarin$4.00
- Jarritos Mango$4.00
- Jarritos Pineapple$4.00
- Jarritos Strawberry$4.00
- Topo Chico Tangerine$3.50
- Topo Chico Blueberry$3.50
- Topo Chico Lime$3.50
- Prime Blue Raspberry$4.00
- Prime Ice Pop$4.00
- Prime Lemonade$4.00
- Prime Strawberry Watermelon$4.00
- Coconut Water$3.50