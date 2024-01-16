Tios Takos 1380 S Broadway
Appetizers
Quesadillas
Takos
- Grilled Carnitas Takos$14.50
3 corn tortillas filled with carnitas, melted cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes
- Grilled Steak, Chicken, or El Pastor$14.50
3 corn tortillas served with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato
- Fish Takos$12.99
3 flour tortillas filled with marinated fish, cabbage, southwestern chipotle sauce
- Shrimp Takos$12.99
3 flour tortillas filled with Shrimp, pico de gallo, cabbage, southwestern chipotle sauce
- Street Takos$11.99
3 soft corn tortillas Filled with steak, chicken, carnitas, or pastor Served with onion, cilantro
- Campechano$13.50
3 soft corn tortillas Filled with carne asada, chorizo, potato Served with onion, cilantro
- 1 Carne Asada street taco$3.99
- 1 Pastor street taco$3.99
- 1 chicken street taco$3.99
- 1 Carnitas street taco$3.99
- 1 Fish taco$3.99
- 1 Shrimp taco$4.25
- Mix and Match Street tacos Combo$11.99
3 soft corn tortillas Filled with steak, chicken, carnitas, or pastor (mix and match) Served with onion, cilantro
- 1 Campechano Taco$3.99
1 Filled with carne asada, chorizo, potato Served with onion, cilantro
Burgers
- Cheese Burger w/ Fries$12.25
Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese
- Tios Burger w/ Chili Cheese fries$15.49
Beef patty, guacamole, fried jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, bacon.
- Dive Inn Burger w/ Fries$15.49
Beef patty, pastor, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Add Bacon$1.00
Burritos
- Loco bean burrito$10.75
Smothered with cheese, green chili, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes
- Loco carnitas & beans burrito$13.00
Smothered with cheese, green chili, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes
- Loco Chicken burrito$13.25
Smothered with cheese, green chili, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes
- Loco Carne Asada burrito$13.75
Smothered with cheese, green chili, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes
- Mexican Burger burrito$12.99
Beans, smothered w/ green chili, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Fajita Burrito$13.50
Carne asada, chicken, or carne asada & chicken, grilled onions, tomato, peppers, beans, smothered with green chili, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Breakfast Burritos
- Regular$10.99
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, hash browns, and smothered in green chili
- Bacon$11.75
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, hash browns, and smothered in green chili
- Chorizo$10.99
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, hash browns, and smothered in green chili
- Carne Asada$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, hash browns, and smothered in green chili