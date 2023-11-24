Tipper's 3534 w Dublin Granville rd
Bar
Beer
- Bud$3.50
- Busch Light$3.00
- Coors Light$3.50
- Corona$4.50
- Corona Light$4.50
- Mich Ultra$3.50
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Modelo$4.50
- PBR$3.00
- Blakes Caramel$7.60
- Blacks Jam Session$7.60
- Saucy Brew Daquiri$7.60
- Saucy Brew IPA$7.60
- Fat Pug Oatmeal$7.60
- New Holland$7.60
- Heart State Amber$7.60
- Cut Water White Russian$7.60
- Yuengling$3.50
- Boat Show$7.00
- Elvis Juice$7.00
- Angry Orchard$7.00
- Blue Moon$7.00
- North High Oktober$7.00
- North High Cover Crop$7.00
- North High HOPES IPA$7.00
- North High Honey Wheat$7.00
- Yeungling$5.00
- PBR$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Boat Show$9.00
- Elvis Juice$9.00
- Angry Orchard$9.00
- Blue Moon$9.00
- North High Honey Wheat$9.00
- North High Cover Crop$9.00
- North High Hopes IPA$9.00
- North High Oktoberfest$9.00
- PBR$15.00
- Busch Light$15.00
- Mich Ultra$18.00
- Bud$18.00
- Miller Lite$18.00
- Coors Light$18.00
- Corona$27.00
- Corona light$27.00
- Modelo$27.00
Liquor
- Woodford Reserve$9.50
- Blantons$13.50
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bulleit$7.50
- Jack$7.50
- Makers$7.50
- Wild Turkey$7.50
- Evan Williams$8.00
- Weller's Reserve$10.00
- Tanqueray$7.50
- Aviation$7.50
- Malibu Cocnut$7.50
- Captain Morgan$7.50
- Bacardi$7.50
- Laphroaig 10$13.50
- Dewars$8.00
- Johnny Walker Red$9.50
- Casa Migos Rep$9.50
- Casa Migos Blanco$10.00
- Espalon$8.50
- Lalo$8.50
- Number Juan Blanco$8.50
- Number Juan Rep$8.50
- Well Vodka$5.75
- Well Rum$5.75
- Well Gin$5.75
- Well Tequila$5.75
- Well Whiskey$5.75
- Jameson$7.50
- Crown$7.50
- Crown Apple$7.50
- Crown Caramel$7.50
- Jameson Orange$7.50
- Ole Smokey Salted Caramel$7.50
- Old Smokey Peanut Butter$7.50
- Bulleit Rye$7.50
- Jagear$7.50
- Rumpliminz$7.50
- Fireball$7.50
- Jack Fire$7.50
- Blackberry Moonshine$7.50
- Strawberry Moonshine$7.50
- Tito's$7.50
- Ciroc Red Berry$8.50
- Ciroc$8.50
- 3 Olives Grape$7.50
- 3 Olives Cherry$7.50
- Smirnoff Vanilla$7.50
- Smirnoff Citrus$7.50
- Absolut Mandarin$7.50
- Pinnacle Whipped Cream$7.50
N/A Drinks
Seltzers
Food
Apparel
Unisex T shirt
Women's Cut T
Unisex Baseball T
(614) 390-6052
Open now • Closes at 2:30AM