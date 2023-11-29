Tipsy McSway's Downtown
Food
Appetizer
- Pretzel Bites$5.15
Six House-made Pretzel Bites with our own spicy mustard
- Blackened Chicken Nachos$18.54+
Guacamole, Sour Cream, Fresh Diced Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, and Queso
- Disco Fries$10.30+
Covered in Queso, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Scallions
- French Fries Appetizer$9.27
- Fried Goat Cheese$10.30
5 pieces, drizzled in honey, dusted with black pepper
- Fried Pickles$6.18
- Funky Chips$10.30+
Covered in Queso, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Scallions
- Onion Rings Appetizer$9.27
House-made Beer Battered Onion Rings
- Potato Chips & Queso$6.18
- Sliders$11.33
Angus beef burger sliders with Monterey Jack Cheese, Iceburg Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon
- Chips & Salsa & Queso$6.18
- Chips & Queso$6.18
- Chips & Salsa$6.18
Soup & Salad
Burgers
Sandwich
- Smashed Dog$14.42
Foot Long kosher beef hotdog topped with chili, cheddar, slaw, sauerkraut, onion, relish, fried onions, celery salt, ketchup, and mustard.
- Custom Smash Dog$14.42
- Brunswick Stack$14.42
Fresh deli cuts of tavern ham, roast turkey, bacon, arugula, tomato, and basil mayo on wheat toast.
- BLT Sandwich$14.42
Bacon, sliced tomato, arugula, basil mayo, on sourdough
- Green Gobbler$14.42
Fresh sliced deli turkey, guacamole, bacon, and garlic aioli on sourdough.
- Melty Beef$14.42
Grilled Boars Head Roast Beef, melted cheddar cheese, and basil mayo on sourdough
- Pork Chop Sandwich$14.42
Marinated Center Cut Pork Chop battered and fried, with sweet red pepper aioli, arugula tomato, and monterey jack on a bun.
- Comfort Combo$12.36
Grilled American Cheese on Sourdough served with a cup of Tipsy's own tomato bisque.
- Fried Chicken Po Boy$14.42
- Grilled Chicken Po Boy$14.42+
Scrumptious fried chicken tenders, arugula, tomato, and mayo on a hoagie
- Fried Couper's Scrumptious Chicken$14.42
- Grilled Couper's Scrumptious Chicken$14.42+
Scrumptious fried chicken tossed in either General Tipsy, jalapeno garlic, buffalo, BBQ, lemon pepper, or naked.
- Salmon Wrap$19.57
Salmon cooked to temperature with romaine, sliced tomato, red onion, and citrus vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Wings/ Chicken
- Wings$10.30+
- Fried Chicken Po Boy$14.42
Scrumptious fried chicken tenders, arugula, tomato, and mayo on a hoagie
- Grilled Chicken Po Boy$14.42+
Scrumptious fried chicken tenders, arugula, tomato, and mayo on a hoagie
- Fried Couper's Scrumptious Chicken$14.42
Scrumptious fried chicken tossed in either General Tipsy, jalapeno garlic, buffalo, BBQ, lemon pepper, or naked.
- Grilled Couper's Scrumptious Chicken$14.42+
Scrumptious fried chicken tossed in either General Tipsy, jalapeno garlic, buffalo, BBQ, lemon pepper, or naked.
Kid's Menu
Sides
- Fries$5.15
Hand Cut, House made
- Onion Rings Side$5.15
Home-made Beer Battered Onion Rings
- Fruit$5.15
Fresh Fruit
- Fried Potato Salad$5.15
Fried potatoes dressed in housemade potato salad dressing and served warm.
- Slaw$5.15
Southern Slaw
- Potato Chips$5.15
Home-made potato chips
- Tortilla Chips$5.15
Home-made corn tortilla chips
- Fresh Veggie of Day$5.15
- Large Queso$2.06
home-made queso
- Guacamole$2.06
- Salsa$2.06
- Side of the day$5.15
- Carrots$1.03Out of stock
- Celery$1.03
- Carrots and Celery$1.03
- Small Queso$1.03
Dessert
Extra Sauces
- Ranch Dressing$0.52
- 1000 Island$0.52
- Basalmic$0.52
- Basil Mayo$0.52
- BBQ Sauce$0.52
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.52
- Brandon's Hot Sauce$0.52
- Buffalo$0.52
- Caesar Dressing$0.52
- Citrus Vinaigrette$0.52
- Extra Sour Cream$0.52
- Garlic Aioli$0.52
- General Tipsy$0.52
- Greek Dressing$0.52
- Honey Mustard$0.52
- Honey Siracha$0.52
- Jalapeno Garlic$0.52
- Ketchup$0.52
- Lemon Pepper$0.52
- Mayo$0.52
- Mustard$0.52
- O-ring Sauce$0.52
- Potato Salad Sauce$0.52
- Red Pepper Aioli$0.52
- Spicy Mustard$0.52