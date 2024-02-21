Tipsy Taco- Mount Kisco
FOOD
Soups
Appetizers
- Guacamole$12.95
Tortilla Chips
- Platano Frito$8.00
- Guacamole & Veggies$11.95
Celery & Carrot Sticks, Radish, and Chips
- Street Elote$8.75
Queso Cotija, Chile Morita, Lemon
- Nachos for 2$17.95
Organic Corn Chips, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Three Cheeses, Roasted Corn, Cilantro & Jalapenos
- Chicken Wings$13.95
Choice of Sweet & Sour, BBQ or Mango Habanero. Served with radish, celery & carrot sticks and a side of ranch dressing
- Shrimp & Chorizo Skewers$16.95
Tequila flamed, Garlic Butter Sauce
- Blue Point Oysters$19.00
Mezcal Mignonette
- Fried Calamari$13.95
Corn Meal Encrusted, Chipotle Aioli & Chile de Arbol
- Shrimp Ceviche$15.95
Lime Marinated Shrimp, Avocado, Onions, Cucumber, Jalapeno & Tomato
- Baja Mac & Cheese$9.00
Elbow Macaroni Served in Bechamel Sauce & Melted Monterey Jack, Panko Breadcrumbs, Cilantro Garnish
- Stuffed Plantain$16.95
- Empanadas$9.00
Chipotle Sauce & Chimichurri
- Grilled Octopus$18.00
- Chicken Fingers & Fries$13.00
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
- Nachos For One$14.00
- Tipsy Platter$35.00
- STEAMED TIPSY PEI MUSSELS$15.95
- SUMMER ROLLS$17.00
- Clams & Chorizo$14.00
- Mexican Dumplings$14.00
Sides
- Tipsy Rice$6.00
- Rice & Beans$6.00
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
- Side of Guacamole$5.00
- Side of Brussel Sprouts$6.95
- Side of Roasted Cauliflower$6.95
- Side of Papa Fritas$5.50
- Side of Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
- Yuka Fries$7.00
Side of chipotle aioli
- Baked Sweet Potato$6.00
- Side of Beans$4.00
- Side of Sauteed Spinach$6.95
- Side of 3 Tortillas$1.50
- Broccoli$7.00
- Quinoa Side$8.00
Tacos
- Baja Fish$4.50
Corona Beer Battered Fish, Pickled Red Onions
- Chicken Tinga$3.95
Chipotle, Onions, Cilantro, Crema
- Carne Azada$4.75
Citrus Marinated Hanger Steak, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole
- Pork Carnitas$4.00
Roasted Salsa Verde, Lime, Onion, Cilantro
- Short Ribs$4.75
Chile Guajillo, Tomato, Cilantro, Red Onions
- Atlantic Grill Shrimp$4.50
Marinated in Spices, Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Onions
- Portobello Mushrooms$4.75
Marinated Mushrooms, Carmalized Manchego, Chipotle Crema & Red Pickled Onions
- Pork Belly Taco$4.00
Ancho Chile Rub Slow Braised, Pickled Red Onions
- Al Pastor$4.00
Slow Braised Pork Shoulder, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro & Chile
- Salmon Tartare$5.25
Marinated Wild Salmon, Sesame, Ginger, Lime, Jalapeno, Guacamole, in Organic Hard Shell Corn Tortilla
- Roasted Cauliflower$3.75
Romesco Sauce, Red Carmelized Onions
- Oyster Taco$5.25
Corn Meal Encrusted, Guacamole, Chipotle, Radish
- Seared Ahi Tuna Taco$5.25
In a Organic Hard Shell Tortilla, Chile de Arbol, Guacamole & Microgreen Radishes
- Birria Taco$4.95
Onions, Cilantro & Radish
- Blackened Salmon$5.25
- Octopus Al Pastor$5.95
- Ground Beef Taco$4.00
- Brussels Taco$3.75
- Soft shell crab$6.50
- MAHI MAHI Taco$4.50
- Chorizo Taco$4.50
Salads
- Del Campo salad$11.95
Arugula, Spinach, Bibb Lettuce, Roasted Sweet Potato Cubes, Avocado & Roasted Corn, House Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$11.95
Romaine Hearts, Queso Anejo Dressing, Croutons
- Tipsy Salad$11.95
Arugula, Spinach, Oranges & Grapefruit Segments, Goat Cheese, Pepita Seeds, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Caeser Salad Taco Bowl$13.95
Romaine Hearts, Queso Anejo Dressing, Croutons
- Cobb Salad$13.95
Quesadillas & Tostadas
- Skirt Steak Quesadilla$16.95
Roasted Poblano, Queso Oaxaca
- Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$16.95
Three Cheeses, Romesco
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
Organic Pulled Chicken, Onions, Chipotle, Cabbage
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
- Roasted Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla$14.95
Three Cheeses
- Birria Quesadilla$17.95
In Flour Tortilla or Keto
- Ahi Tuna Tostadas$16.00
Ginger, Avocado, Jalapeno
- Chicken Tinga Tostadas$15.00
Chipotle, Onions, Avocado & Crema
- Octopus Quesadilla$18.95
Burritos
Bowls
- Skirt Steak Bowl$17.95
Roasted Poblano, Queso Oaxaca
- Shrimp Bowl$16.95
Queso Oaxaca
- Brussel Sprouts Bowl$12.50
- Chicken Bowl$17.00
Queso Cotija, Cilantro
- Quinoa Black Bean Burrito Bowl$16.95
Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo & Organic Egg Sunny Side Up
- Seared Ahi Tuna Bowl$18.50
Sesame Vinaigrette, Sliced Jalapenos, Radish
- Vegan Burrito Bowl$16.00
Roasted Poblano Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Brussel Sprouts
- Surf & Turf Bowl$19.95
- Trio Bowl$19.95
Main Course
- Black Angus Skirt Steak$32.00
- Chicken A La Plancha$26.00
Topped with salsa verde, side of roasted sweet potato and spinach
- Tipsy Paella$26.95
Rice, Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels, Clams, Chorizo, Green Peas, Cilantro & Saffron Rice
- Wild Grilled Salmon$26.95
Organic Red Quinoa, Sweet Potato, Spinach, Avocado Salsa
- Enchiladas Rojas$22.95
Spicy salsa, organic chicken or steak, Queso Oaxaca, side rice & beans. Slice of avocado and red onion garnish
- Enchiladas Verdes$22.95
Mild salsa, organic chicken or steak, Queso Oaxaca, side rice & beans. Slice of avocado & red onion garnish
- Baja Beef Burger$18.00
8oz Patty, Yellow Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, Guacamole, Onions, Tomato & Sliced Jalapeno, French Fries
- Tipsy Changa$20.95
- Party Couse$48.00
- Rib Eye Special$33.00
- Soft Shell Crab Entree$32.00
- Grilled Mahi Mahi$27.95
- Mix Grill Platter$52.95
- Birria burger$19.00
Fajitas
Dessert
Specials
Kids Menu
Family Packages
Package #1 : 21 Tacos
- Family Taco Package (Click First & Make Selection Below)$90.00
- Pork Carnitas (Family Package)
- Carne Asada (Family Package)
- Chicken Tinga (Family Package)
- Baja Cod Fish (Family Package)
- Brussel Spouts (Family Package)
- Braised Short Rib (Family Package)
- Atlantic Grilled Shrimp (Family Package)
- Portobello Mushrooms (Family Package)
- Pork Belly (Family Package)
- Al Pastor (Family Package)
- Salmon Tartare (Family Package)
- Roasted Cauliflower (Family Package)
- Oyster Taco (Family Package)
- Seared Ahi Tuna Taco (Family Package)
- Birria Taco (Family Package)$90.00
TIPSY ORGANIC HOT SAUCES
Tipsy hot sauces
Tipsy Margaritas Pitchers (Take Out)
TIPSY margarita flavors
CATERING
APPETIZER
- Guacamole (cm)$60.00
Serves 15. $3.50 per person added.
- Platano Frito & Crema (cm)
- Wings (cm)
Medium 40 wings, Large 85 wings
- Baja Mac & Cheese (cm)
- Street Corn (cm)
Medium 7 cobbs, Large 14 cobbs
- Nachos (cm)
- Empanadas (cm)
Medium empanadas 15, Large 32
- Calamari (cm)
- Shrimp Ceviche (cm)
- Pork Carnitas Pizza (cm)
Medium 10 pizzas, Large 20
- Shrimp & Chorizo Skewers (cm)
- Shrimp & Steak Skewers (cm)
- Mussels (cm)
- Nachos (cm)$110.00
TACOS
BURRITOS
BOWLS
FAJITAS
MAIN COURSE
- Wild Grilled Salmon (cm)
Wild grilled salmon over organic red quinoa mixed with sweet potato, spinach & avocado
- Black Angus Skirt Steak (cm)
Black angus skirt steak topped with chimichurri, served with rice & beans
- Tipsy Paella (cm)
Shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams and chorizo mixed with green peas, cilantro & saffron rice
- Organic Roasted Chicken (cm)
Organic roasted chicken topped with mole sauce & served with a side of rice and roasted brussel sprouts
- Enchiladas (cm)