Titan Pho 501 Main Street Suite E
Titan's Pho Food
A: Appetizers
W: Wraps
- W1: Spring Rolls$6.90
a perfect harmony of fresh vegetables and choice protein, wrapped in delicate rice paper (2pcs)
- W2: Banh Mi$8.90
crispy baguette filled with succulent proteins and vibrant Vietnamese-inspired ingredients
- W3: Burrito$11.50
Asian Fusion Burrito – a tantalizing blend of savory proteins, vibrant vegetables, and exotic Asian-inspired flavors, all wrapped in a delightful burrito package
S: Noodle Soups
- S1: Pho Vietnam$14.50
Vietnamese Pho, a steaming bowl of aromatic broth, tender rice noodles, and flavorful herbs, capturing the authentic essence of Vietnamese culinary delight.
- S2: Coco Malaysia Ramen$14.50
velvety coconut milk, aromatic curry spices, and perfectly textured noodles for a taste journey like no other
- S3: Sesame Drift Udon$14.50
Sesame Drift Udon: A comforting blend of nutty sesame flavor and hearty udon noodles for a drift through a sea of succulent delights.
- S4: Thai Seafriend Pho$16.00
Spice up your taste buds with our Thai Seafriend, harmonizing the bold kick of Tom Yum flavor with succulent seafood, creating a spicy and aromatic twist on the classic noodle soup
- S5: Burning Titan Ramen$14.50
Burning Titan: Unleash the fiery intensity with our spicy noodle soup, where bold flavors and scorching heat combine for a taste adventure that's as powerful as its name suggests.
O: Make Your Own Soup
R: Rice Dishes
- R1: Fried Rice$14.50
Elevate your experience with our Hong Kong-style fried rice, offering a choice of protein to accompany the perfect blend of flavors.
- R2: Glazed Chicken$15.50
Savor the perfection of our Glazed Chicken Bites – crispy battered pieces kissed with a delectable glaze for a burst of irresistible flavor in every bite
- R3: Thai Curry$16.50
Let the aromatic Thai curry flavors embrace your senses in this delightful rice dish, bringing a taste of comfort that feels just like home
- R4: Pao Pao Chicken$16.50
Wok this way to a flavor explosion with our dish that's not just a meal but a 'Pao-erful' experience for your taste buds! Pao Pao!
- R5: Teriyaki Grill$15.50
A savory fusion of grilled meat perfection and Japanese teriyaki, bringing a symphony of flavors to your plate
- R6: Mongolian Beef$16.50
Tender strips of beef wok-seared to perfection, accompanied by crisp bamboo shoots and flavorful onions, all tossed in a savory Mongolian sauce
N: Noodle Plates
- N1: Chow Mein$14.50
Tantalizing dance of noodles, vibrant vegetables, and your choice of protein
- N2: Pad Thai$14.50
Our signature Pad Thai, where bold flavors and textures collide in a culinary masterpiece that's truly titan-worthy.
- N3: Vermicelli Grill$14.50
A flavorful masterpiece of grilled meat, fresh herbs, and vermicelli noodles, creating a delightful burst of Vietnamese goodness
- N4: Pad See Ya$14.50
A stir-fried medley of wide rice noodles, tender proteins, and savory soy-infused perfection, generously complemented with crisp broccoli
- N5: Udon Yet$15.50
thick noodles meet a zesty black pepper sauce, paired with crisp bok choy