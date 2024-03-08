TJ's Street Tacos
Tacos
- Asada$3.70
Double corn tortillas with carne asada, topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole and salsa
- Adobada$3.70
Double corn tortilla with adobada, topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole and salsa
- Chicken$3.70
Double corn tortilla with chicken, topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole and salsa
- Chorizo$3.70
Double corn tortilla with chorizo, topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole and salsa
- 4 Tacos$13.49
Burritos
Loaded Fries
Breakfast Burritos
Hot Dogs
- Street Dog Combo$15.49
Bacon wrapped all Beef Hot Dog, topped with grilled Onions& Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Ketchup, Mayo, and Mustard, served with Crinkle Cut Fries & Drink
- Single Street Dog$11.00
Bacon wrapped all Beef Hot Dog, topped with grilled Onions& Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Ketchup, Mayo, and Mustard
Quesadilla & Mulita & Torta
- Quesadilla$14.00
14 in. Flour Tortilla, choice of Protein, Cilantro, Onion, Guacamole, and Salsa
- Mulita$8.00
Choice of 6-inch Flour or Corn Tortilla, choice of Protein, topped with Cilantro, Onion, Guacamole, and Salsa
- Torta$12.00
Topped with choice of Protein, Cilantro, Onion, Guacamole, Salsa
- Quesadilla Only Cheese$8.00