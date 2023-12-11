TK IRISH PUB
Food
PUB GRUB
- Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, your choice of chicken or beef, diced toms, black olives, green onions and sour cream
- 1LB Steamers$21.00
In Garlic butter chardonnay broth
- Pork Wild Wings$17.00
Hearty, fall of the bone pork shanks tossed in our twisted whiskey sauce
- Chicken Tenders$14.00
Breaded chicken tenders
- Green Bean Fries$10.00
Basket of lighty coated green beans
- Pub Basket$15.00
Green bean fries, gouda bites, and onions rings
- Pub Pretzes & Beer Cheese$10.00
Three soft baked pretzels w/beer cheese
- Chicken Wings$18.00
Chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Spicy Buffalo, Sweet Chili Thai or Whiskey BBQ
- Smoked Gouda Bites$12.00
Battered and fried macaroni and smoked gouda cheese
- Basket O' Potatoes$7.00
Your choice of Tots or Tots
- Whiskey Onion Rings$10.00
Whiskey battered onion rings
- Hummus Plate$8.00
Trad Mediterranean hummus served with fresh veggies and flat bread
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Eight beer battered mozzarella sticks
- TK Poutine$15.00
Beacher's Cheese curds and fries smothered in gravy
- Quesadilla$14.00
Soup & Salad
- Soup Of The Day$7.00
Bowl
- Soup Of The Day$4.00
Cup
- House Salad$4.00
Fresh greens, toms, onions, cucumbers, olives, croutons and choice of dressing
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Fresh greens, toms, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, onions, black olives, cucumbers, croutons, topped with turkey and blue cheese dressing
- Steak Salad$15.00
Fresh greens, toms, hard boiled egg, red onions, topped steak and blue cheese crumbles, served with choice of dressing
- Wedge Salad$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, toms, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing
- Strawberry Avacado Spinach Salad$15.00
Strawberries, avacado, shaved almonds, spinach mix, feta cheese mix in a Poppy Seed dressing
- Oriental Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, crispy chicken strips. Asian coleslaw, sliced almonds, green onions, wonton strips and oriental dressing
- Taco Salad$15.00
Your choice chicken or beef. toms, olives, shredded cheese, green onion, sour cream, salsa and spring mix in house made shell
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine tossed with classic caesar dressing, parm cheese, and croutons
Sandwiches
- Reuben$15.00
House-braised corned beef. TK special blend sauerkraut, swiss cheese and house made blarney sauce on grilled marble rye.
- BLTA$12.00
Crispy bacon, fresh toms, lettuce, and avacado on toasted sourdough
- Irish Dip$14.00
Thin sliced house-braised corned beef and provolone cheese served on grilled baguette with Au Jus
- TK Philly$13.00
Sauteed corned beef, onion and peppers covered with spicy ghost pepper jack cheese on a hoagie roll.
- Chicken Bacon Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken breast and bacon on wheat tortilla with fresh toms, lettuce and ranch sauce
- Spicy Chicken Sandy$12.00
A Cripsy fried chicken thigh smothered in buffalo sauce served on a brioche bun with lettuce, toms, and bleu cheese
- KLUB$14.00
Triple decker with turkey, ham, and bacon. Swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, toms and mayo on toasted wheat bread
- Deli Sandy$12.00
Choice of corned beef, turkey, or ham with your choice of swiss, cheddar, ghost pepper, on sourdough topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
- Deli Sandy Combo$9.00
1/2 deli sandy and your choice of side salad or cup of soup
- Patty Melt$13.00
Sourdough, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, hamburger patty with blarney
Burgers
- Klassic Cheeseburger$12.00
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and house blarney sauce
- Fire Burger$14.00
Ghost pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, jalapenos with siracha mayo
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
Mushrooms, swiss cheese, grilled onions and mayo
- Whiskey BBQ Burger$14.00
Crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, fried onions and twisted whiskey bbq sauce
Entrees
- Fish & Chips 2 pc$18.00
Alaskan Cod hand-dipped in beer batter for a light and crispy finish served with pub chips, coleslaw, lemon, tartar
- Fish & Chips 3 pc$20.00
Alaskan Cod hand-dipped in beer batter for a light and crispy finish served with pub chips, coleslaw, lemon, tartar
- Shepherd's Pie Bowl$15.00
Ground lamb and vegetables simmered with a touch of Guinness and topped with mashed potatoes, and cheddar cheese
- Shepherd's Pie Cup$10.00
Ground lamb and vegetables simmered with a touch of Guinness and topped with mashed potatoes, and cheddar cheese
- Angus Top Sirloin 10oz$21.00
10oz Center Cut Top Sirloin seasoned and charbroiled to your liking, served with mash potatoes, a lightly sauteed vegetable and warm bread
- Bangers & Mash$15.00
English pork sausages served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy
- Irish Meatloaf$16.00
Hand-crafted meatloaf topped with a house made brown gravy and served with mashed potatoes and lightly sauteed vegetable
- Corned Beef & Cabbage$16.00
House-braised corned beef,cabbage, potato medley and brown gravy
- 6oz Koho Salmon w/Risotto and Green Beans$20.00
6oz koho salmon grilled on top of risotto with garlic green beans
Breakfast
- Steak & Eggs$19.50
10oz center cut Top and two eggs with hashbrowns and toast
- Biscuits & Gravy$14.00
Homestyle biscuits smothered in sausage gravy, two eggs and hashbrowns
- Chicken Fried Steak$17.00
1/3 beef breaded and topped w/sausage gravy, two eggs and hashbrowns
- Eggs Benedict$14.00
Traditional eggs benedict served with hashbrowns
- TK Corned Beef Hash$15.00
House-braised corned beef chopped & mixed with breakfast potatoes, egg, cheese, green onions, served w/toast
- Denver Omlet$14.00
3 egg, green peppers, ham, onion, cheddar cheese, served with hashbrowns and toast
- Veggie Omlet$12.00
3 eggs, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, served with hashbrowns and toast
- Meat Omlet$14.00
3 eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese served with hashbrowns and toast
- Meat & Eggs$12.00
2 Eggs cooked how you like it, served with 4 slices of bacon or Sausage links, with hashbrowns and toast