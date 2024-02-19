TL's Four Seasons - 2023 110 West Bartlett Avenue
Dinner Menu/晚餐
Appetizers/头台
- 7 Spicy ahi Tuna/七味辣金枪鱼$14.95
- Asparagus Beef Roll/芦笋牛肉卷$11.95
asparagus wrapped in thinly sliced n.y. strip steak, grilled to perfection, topped with toasted sesame seeds, served with teriyaki sauce
- Baked Mussels/日式烤青口$9.95
4 large half shell green mussels baked with Japanese mayonnaise and crab meat, teriyaki sauce on top
- Chilled Spicy Octopus Salad/八爪鱼沙拉$7.95
sliced octopus with shredded wood-ear mushrooms and fiddlehead fern in a spicy chili sauce, with toasted sesame seeds on top
- Crispy Spicy Tuna Wonton/辣金枪鱼云吞$11.95
- Cucumber Sunomono/黄瓜甜酒沙拉$5.95
cucumber in rice wine vinaigrette
- Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab/炸软壳蟹$11.95
whale size whole soft shell crab tempura fried with tempura sauce on the side
- Edamame/煮毛豆$5.50
steamed soy beans
- Gyo-za/日式锅贴$7.95
pan fried pork dumplings, Japanese style thin dough
- Poke Salad/海鲜沙拉$11.95
mixed seafood sashimi and chopped romaine, tossed lightly with spicy vinegar-ponzu sauce
- Sashimi Sampler/刺身头台$15.95
8 pieces – chef’s fresh daily selection
- Sautéed Scallops/日式蘑菇鲜贝$8.95
hokkaido wild caught scallops sautéed with button mushrooms in light soy butter sauce
- Seaweed Salad/紫菜沙拉$6.50
- Sushi Popper/炸辣椒金枪鱼$9.95
janapino pepper stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese then tempura fried, drizzled with unagi and honey wasabi sauce
- Tempura Appetizer/2虾5菜天妇罗头台$9.95
2 shrimp, 5 vegetables
- Tl's Tuna Tartar/金枪鱼塔塔$10.95
spicy tuna, red onion, cherry tomato, radish, tibiko, toro chip and avocado
- Tuna Avocado Sumiso/味增牛油果沙拉$8.95
diced big eye tuna and fresh avocado with sake-miso sauce, topped with daikon sprouts
Classic Dishes (Dinner)/正餐
- Broccoli Beef /芥蓝牛$16.95
broccoli florets with carrots, soy base flavor
- Broccoli Chicken /芥蓝鸡$15.95
broccoli florets with carrots, soy base flavor
- Broccoli Mix&Match/芥蓝三样$17.95
broccoli florets with carrots, soy base flavor
- Broccoli Shrimp/芥蓝虾$17.95
broccoli florets with carrots, soy base flavor
- Cashew Beef /腰果牛$16.95
roasted cashews, water chestnuts, red pepper, green pepper button mushrooms and snow peas
- Cashew Chicken/腰果鸡$15.95
roasted cashews, water chestnuts, red pepper, green pepper button mushrooms and snow peas
- Cashew Mix&Match/腰果三样$17.95
roasted cashews, water chestnuts, red pepper, green pepper button mushrooms and snow peas
- Cashew Shrimp/腰果虾$17.95
roasted cashews, water chestnuts, red pepper, green pepper button mushrooms and snow peas
- Crispy Sesame Chicken/芝麻鸡$15.95
lightly battered chicken, wok crisped, tossed in a caramelized light spicy soy sauce, topped with toasted sesame seeds
- General Tao’s Chicken/左宗鸡$15.95
lightly battered chicken, wok tossed in a caramelized sweet sweet and spicy soy sauce with bamboo and green pepper
- Kung Pao Beef /宫保牛$16.95
a sichuan classic – wok seared with blackened chiles, red and green peppers, button mushrooms and roasted peanuts, tossed with spicy kung pao chili sauce
- Kung Pao Chicken /宫保鸡$15.95
a sichuan classic – wok seared with blackened chiles, red and green peppers, button mushrooms and roasted peanuts, tossed with spicy kung pao chili sauce
- Kung Pao Mix&Match/宫保三样$17.95
a sichuan classic – wok seared with blackened chiles, red and green peppers, button mushrooms and roasted peanuts, tossed with spicy kung pao chili sauce
- Kung Pao Scallops/宫保鲜贝$18.95
a sichuan classic – wok seared with blackened chiles, red and green peppers, button mushrooms and roasted peanuts, tossed with spicy kung pao chili sauce
- Kung Pao Shrimp/宫保虾$17.95
a sichuan classic – wok seared with blackened chiles, red and green peppers, button mushrooms and roasted peanuts, tossed with spicy kung pao chili sauce
- Mongolian Beef/蒙古牛$16.95
a heartier northern style dish – soy and hoisin sauces with scallions, red pepper and caramelized onions
- Mongolian Chicken/蒙古鸡$15.95
a heartier northern style dish – soy and hoisin sauces with scallions, red pepper and caramelized onions
- Mongolian Lamb/葱爆羊$16.95
a heartier northern style dish – soy and hoisin sauces with scallions, red pepper and caramelized onions
- Mongolian Mix&Match/蒙古三样$17.95
a heartier northern style dish – soy and hoisin sauces with scallions, red pepper and caramelized onions
- Mongolian Shrimp/蒙古虾$17.95
a heartier northern style dish – soy and hoisin sauces with scallions, red pepper and caramelized onions
- Orange Peel Beef/陈皮牛$16.95
lightly battered and stir fried with fresh orange juice and candied orange peel, carrots, green pepper and bamboo
- Orange Peel Chicken/陈皮鸡$15.95
lightly battered and stir fried with fresh orange juice and candied orange peel, carrots, green pepper and bamboo
- Orange Peel Shrimp/陈皮虾$17.95
lightly battered and stir fried with fresh orange juice and candied orange peel, carrots, green pepper and bamboo
- Salt & pepper Calamari椒盐鱿鱼$17.95
- Salt & Pepper Fish/椒盐鱼片$17.95
a real simple and classic dish, diced green, red pepper, onions and jalapeno stir fried with house made salt pepper spice drizzled with sesame oil
- Salt & Pepper Shrimp/椒盐虾$17.95
a real simple and classic dish, diced green, red pepper, onions and jalapeno stir fried with house made salt pepper spice drizzled with sesame oil
- Salt &Pepper Scallop/椒盐鲜贝$18.95
a real simple and classic dish, diced green, red pepper, onions and jalapeno stir fried with house made salt pepper spice drizzled with sesame oil
- Sweet Sour Chicken/甜酸鸡$15.95
the classic yin and yang flavors, red and green bell peppers, fresh fruit
- Sweet Sour Shrimp/甜酸虾$17.95
the classic yin and yang flavors, red and green bell peppers, fresh fruit
Classic Rolls
- Avocado roll/牛油果卷$5.50
- BBQ Eel Roll/鳗鱼卷$7.50
char-grilled bbq eel and cucumber
- Boston Roll/波士顿卷$7.50
black tiger shrimp, avocado and japanese mayonnaise
- California Roll/加州卷$7.50
the classic combination of crabmeat, avocado and cucumber with masago topping
- Cucumber roll/黄瓜卷$5.50
- Jb Roll/ 卷$7.50
smoked salmon, philadelphia cream cheese and avocado
- Mixed Vegetables roll/蔬菜卷$6.50
- Negi Hamachi Roll/油甘鱼葱卷$7.50
yellow tail and scallion
- Philly Roll/费城卷$7.50
scottish salmon, avocado and philadelphia cream cheese
- Rainbow Roll/彩虹卷$14.95
california roll with assorted sashimi layered on top, 8 pieces
- Salmon Avocado Roll/三文鱼牛油果卷$7.50
scottish salmon and avocado
- Salmon Roll/三文鱼卷$6.95
scottish salmon
- shrimp Tempura Roll/虾天妇罗卷$8.95
black tiger shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab and avocado
- Spicy Crab roll/辣蟹肉卷$7.95
- Spicy Salmon roll/辣三文鱼卷$7.50
- Spicy Scallops roll/辣鲜贝卷$10.95
- Spicy Tuna roll/辣金枪鱼卷$7.95
- Spicy yellowtail roll/辣油甘鱼卷$7.50
- Spider Roll/软壳蟹卷$14.95
fried whale size soft shell crab, cucumber and avocado, 10 pieces
- Tuna Avocado Roll/金枪鱼牛油果卷$7.50
big eye tuna and avocado
- Tuna Roll/金枪鱼卷$6.95
big eye tuna
Fried Rice and Noodles (Dinner)/炒饭面类
- Cshw Pnple Chicken FR菠萝鸡炒饭$14.95
bean sprouts, shredded cabbage, onions and shredded carrots, wok tossed with a rich soy and hoisin sauce
- Fried Rice Beef/牛炒饭$13.95
wok fried vegetables and rice
- Fried Rice Chicken/鸡炒饭$12.95
wok fried vegetables and rice
- Fried Rice Combo/三样炒饭$15.95
wok fried vegetables and rice
- Fried Rice Pork/猪肉丝炒饭$13.95
wok fried vegetables and rice
- Fried Rice Shrimp/虾炒饭$14.95
wok fried vegetables and rice
- Fried Rice Vegetable/素炒饭$12.95
wok fried vegetables and rice
- Lo Mein Beef/牛捞面$13.95
bean sprouts, shredded cabbage, onions and shredded carrots, wok tossed with a rich soy and hoisin sauce
- Lo Mein Chicken/鸡捞面$12.95
bean sprouts, shredded cabbage, onions and shredded carrots, wok tossed with a rich soy and hoisin sauce
- Lo Mein Combo/三样捞面$15.95
bean sprouts, shredded cabbage, onions and shredded carrots, wok tossed with a rich soy and hoisin sauce
- Lo Mein Pork/猪肉丝捞面$13.95
bean sprouts, shredded cabbage, onions and shredded carrots, wok tossed with a rich soy and hoisin sauce
- Lo Mein Shrimp/虾捞面$14.95
bean sprouts, shredded cabbage, onions and shredded carrots, wok tossed with a rich soy and hoisin sauce
- Lo Mein Vegetable/素捞面$12.95
bean sprouts, shredded cabbage, onions and shredded carrots, wok tossed with a rich soy and hoisin sauce
- Pad Thai Beef/泰式牛米粉$13.95
stir fried rice noodles, wok tossed with bean sprouts, eggs, scallions, chiles and lime, topped with chopped peanuts
- Pad Thai Chicken/泰式鸡米粉$12.95
stir fried rice noodles, wok tossed with bean sprouts, eggs, scallions, chiles and lime, topped with chopped peanuts
- Pad Thai Mix&Match/泰式三样米粉$15.95
stir fried rice noodles, wok tossed with bean sprouts, eggs, scallions, chiles and lime, topped with chopped peanuts
- Pad Thai Pork/泰式猪肉丝米粉$13.95
stir fried rice noodles, wok tossed with bean sprouts, eggs, scallions, chiles and lime, topped with chopped peanuts
- Pad Thai Shrimp/泰式虾米粉$14.95
stir fried rice noodles, wok tossed with bean sprouts, eggs, scallions, chiles and lime, topped with chopped peanuts
- Pad Thai Vegetable/泰式素米粉$12.95
stir fried rice noodles, wok tossed with bean sprouts, eggs, scallions, chiles and lime, topped with chopped peanuts
- Wide Rice Ndle Mix&Match/三样河粉$16.95
locally made, fresh wide rice noodles, wok crisped and tossed with bean sprouts, snow peas, onions and red peppers in soy and hoisin sauces
- Wide Rice Noodles Beef/牛河粉$14.95
locally made, fresh wide rice noodles, wok crisped and tossed with bean sprouts, snow peas, onions and red peppers in soy and hoisin sauces
- Wide Rice Noodles Chicken/鸡河粉$13.95
locally made, fresh wide rice noodles, wok crisped and tossed with bean sprouts, snow peas, onions and red peppers in soy and hoisin sauces
- Wide Rice Noodles Pork/猪肉丝河粉$14.95
locally made, fresh wide rice noodles, wok crisped and tossed with bean sprouts, snow peas, onions and red peppers in soy and hoisin sauces
- Wide Rice Noodles Shrimp/虾河粉$15.95
locally made, fresh wide rice noodles, wok crisped and tossed with bean sprouts, snow peas, onions and red peppers in soy and hoisin sauces
- Wide Rice Noodles Veg/素河粉$13.95
locally made, fresh wide rice noodles, wok crisped and tossed with bean sprouts, snow peas, onions and red peppers in soy and hoisin sauces
- Yakisoba Beef 日本牛炒面$15.95
- Yakisoba Chicken 日本鸡炒面$14.95
- Yakisoba Combo 日本三样炒面$16.95
- Yakisoba Shrimp 日本虾炒面$16.95
- Yakisoba Vegetable 日本素菜炒面$14.95
Kids Meals/儿童餐
- Kid's Beef teriyaki/儿童铁板牛$12.50
classic teriyaki preparation of chicken, beef or salmon with soup, rice and 3 pieces of gyo-za
- Kid's Broccoli Beef/儿童芥蓝牛$11.95
served with soup and white rice
- Kid's Broccoli Chicken/儿童芥蓝鸡$10.95
served with soup and white rice
- Kid's Chicken teriyaki/儿童铁板鸡$10.50
classic teriyaki preparation of chicken, beef or salmon with soup, rice and 3 pieces of gyo-za
- Kid's Mongolian Beef/儿童蒙古牛$11.95
served with soup and white rice
- Kid's Mongolian Chicken/儿童蒙古鸡$10.95
served with soup and white rice
- Kid's Salmon teriyaki/儿童铁板三文$12.50
classic teriyaki preparation of chicken, beef or salmon with soup, rice and 3 pieces of gyo-za
- Kid's Sweet Sour Chicken/儿童甜酸鸡$10.95
served with soup and white rice
- Kid's Sweet Sour Shrimp/儿童甜酸虾$11.95
served with soup and white rice
Kitchen Entrees/日式厨房餐
- Combo Dinner (Beef)/铁板牛盒什锦$23.95
classic teriyaki preparation of chicken, beef or salmon, with 6 pieces california roll, 2 pieces shrimp and 5 pieces vegetable tempura
- Combo Dinner (Chicken)/铁板鸡什锦盒$19.95
classic teriyaki preparation of chicken, beef or salmon, with 6 pieces california roll, 2 pieces shrimp and 5 pieces vegetable tempura
- Combo Dinner (Salmon)/铁板三文什锦$24.95
classic teriyaki preparation of chicken, beef or salmon, with 6 pieces california roll, 2 pieces shrimp and 5 pieces vegetable tempura
- Tempura Shrimp Entree/9只天妇罗虾$19.95
deep fried in tempura batter 9 pieces
- Tempura Shrimp&Veggie/天妇罗虾蔬菜$21.95
deep fried in tempura batter7 pieces shrimp and 7 pieces vegetable
- Tempura Veg Entree/天妇罗素什锦$15.95
deep fried in tempura batter 12 pieces
- Teriyaki Beef Entree/铁板牛排$23.95
grilled with japanese teriyaki sauce
- Teriyaki Chicken Entree/铁板鸡$17.95
grilled with japanese teriyaki sauce
- Teriyaki Salmon Entree/铁板三文鱼$24.95
grilled with japanese teriyaki sauce
Noodle Soups/汤面
Signature Dishes (Dinner)/本楼菜
- Basil Garlic Chicken/川东九层塔鸡$16.95
chicken pieces, wok tossed with sweet basil, green and red bell peppers and button mushrooms
- Black Peppered Garlic Beef/黑蒜牛$18.50
a tl’s specialty – beef tenderloin pieces, wok tossed in a black pepper, fresh garlic sauce, surrounded by broccoli florets
- Crunchy Garlic Shrimp/蒜香虾$19.50
black tiger shrimp, wok crisped and tossed with crunchy fresh garlic, diced onions, scallions and sweet red and green bell peppers
- Cumin Scented Lamb/孜然羊肉$17.95
marinated leg of lamb sliced thin and wok tossed with onions, scallions, red and green bell peppers. finished with roasted cumin and chili oil. this dish will bring out the lamb lover in you
- Dry Chili Chicken/歌乐山辣子鸡$18.95
diced chicken, wok frried crisp with blackened chilies, roasted garlic, scallion, sichuan pepper corn and house made chili oils
- Dry Stir Fried Shrd Beef/干煸牛肉丝$17.95
shredded sliced beef, wok fried and tossed with spicy bean sauce, sichuan peppercorn oil, tender bamboo tips and scallions
- Honey Glazed Chicken/蜜糖鸡$16.95
marinated chicken pieces, wok tossed with button mushroom in a honey and spicy soy glaze
- Honey Sesame Crisp Beef/芝麻脆皮牛$17.95
lightly battered beef, wok crisped, tossed in a caramelized light spicy soy sauce, topped with toasted sesame seeds
- Hot Pot Style Fish&Lamb Stew/鱼羊鲜煲$18.95
an real Sichuan style old fashion dish, sliced white fish and lamb cooked in spicy hoy pot style sauce with napa cabbage, wood-ear mushrooms and soft tofu, a must try Sichuan dish
- Hunan Spicy Lamb/湖南小炒羊$18.95
sliced tender marinated lamb stir fried with ginger, garlic, jalapeno, cilantro and Shaoxing cooking wine, drizzled with light soy sauce
- Seven Flavor Chicken/七味鸡$17.95
chicken breasts wok-fried and tossed with lemon grass, roasted peanuts, thai basil, cherry chilies, garlic, ginger and scallion
- Shanghai Scallops/上海鲜贝$18.95
black sea scallops, wok crisped, tossed with fresh ginger, scallions and rice wine vinaigrette with pea pods
- Sichuan Asparagus Shrimp/天府芦笋虾$18.95
a chinese delicacy – black tiger shrimp, sichuan marinated vegetables and asparagus, drizzled with a spicy soy and sichuan peppercorn oil
- Sizzling Peppered Beef/铁板黑椒牛$18.95
tender sliced beef, wok tossed with diced onions and green and red bell peppers, in a rich oyster and black pepper sauce – served table-side on a sizzling plate
- Snow Mountain Shrimp/雪山虾$17.95
lightly battered shrimp, wok crisped, tossed with a sweet peach flavored sauce, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
- Spicy Chili Fish/水煮鱼$18.95
sliced whitefish fillets, stir fried and served with blackened chiles, snow peas, winter bamboo, mushrooms and smoked tofu in a spicy bean sauce
- Steamed Halibut Fillet/清蒸龙利鱼柳$18.95
fresh halibut fillets are steamed to perfection, with broccoli florets, shredded ginger and scallions in a light soy sauce
- Thai Basil Shrimp/泰式九层塔虾$18.95
stir fried wild-caught shrimp, thai basi leaves, cilantro, red onions, roasted peanuts and cherry chilies in a fresh citrus and chile sauce
- Ti's Hot Wok Chili Chicken/本楼干锅鸡$18.95
tender chicken with button mushrooms stir fried with hot chili bean sauce in sizzling hot pan
- Ti's Snapper/香烤鱼片$18.95
pan grilled red snapper fillet, topped with a sweet and spicy soy glaze
Signature Rolls/本楼卷
- Chicago Fire天妇罗炸辣吞拿$12.95
riceless tempura fried spicy tuna with sesame chili oil and vinegar-ponzu sauce, 8 pieces
- Crunchy Lobster/龙虾卷$15.95
lobster with wasabi flavored mayo, coated with a crunchy tempura flake topping, 8 pieces
- Diamond Back Roll$15.95
yellowtail, cilantro and avocado, top with tuna, jalapeno mayo and chili oil
- Dragon Roll/金龙卷$17.95
2 black tiger shrimp tempura with cream cheese, topped with char-grilled bbq eel and teriyaki sauce, 10 pieces
- FireCracker Roll 炮仗辣三文卷$16.95
spicy salmon wrapped with fresh cilantro and lemon slices, on top with fresh scottish salmon and finished with spicy sesame chile sauce, 8pcs
- Godzilla Roll/哥斯拉卷$16.95
nori wrapped char-grilled fresh water eel, romaine lettuce and cream cheese, coated with tempura flake topping, drizzled with honey wasabi sauce, 10 pieces
- Hand Grenade/手榴弹虾$7.95
nori wrapped shrimp with sushi rice, topped with spicy garlic mayo, baked atop an orange slice
- Kamikaze吞拿生菜船$7.95
tempura flakes mixed with spicy mayonnaise and big eye tuna on top of belgian endive
- Mexican Roll墨西哥卷$10.00
- Orange Dream辣三文白吞拿卷$15.95
spicy salmon roll with avocado and tempura crunchy, then top with fresh scottish salmon, super white tuna and thinly sliced janapeno pepper
- Red Dragon Roll红龙卷$16.95
- Rock-N-Roll$17.95
- Snow Crab Roll/雪蟹卷$16.95
spicy crab roll with snow crab on top, drizzled with honey wasabi sauce, 8 pieces
- Tl’s Sakura Roll/tls 樱花卷$13.95
crabmeat, shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber, topped with baked Japanese mayo, 8 pieces
- Triple K.C甜酒黄瓜烟三文$13.95
scottish salmon, smoked salmon, crabmeat and cream cheese, wrapped in a thinly sliced cucumber sheet, drizzled with a sweet rice wine emulsion
- Volcano Roll/火山卷$11.50
spicy super white tuna, avocado and cream cheese, tempura fried with honey mustard sauce
Soups/汤
- Chongqing Style Noodle Soup/酸菜鱼片汤$17.95
sliced whitefish fillets, slowly simmered in broth with cellophane noodles, pickled mustard greens and fresh chiles “every table should experience this unique soup”
- Vegetable & Wonton Soup/云吞汤$7.95
classic preparation with romaine lettuce, carrots and house made wontons
Starters/头台
- BBQ Pork Egg Roll/肉春卷$8.50
- Calamari Tempura/炸鱿鱼$9.95
tempura battered calamari served with sweet chili sauce
- Crab Rangoon/蟹角$9.50
cream cheese, scallions and crabmeat filling in crisp wonton wraps, served with sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Canton Shrimp/脆皮虾$8.95
wok crisped black tiger shrimp, tossed with a kitchen crafted sweet mayo and toasted sesame seeds
- Crispy Vege Spring Rolls/素春卷$5.95
shredded vegetables fried crisp in a golden spring roll shell, served with sweet and sour sauce
- Egg Drop蛋花汤$2.00+
- Hot Sour Soup酸辣汤$2.00+
- Miso Soup豆酱汤$2.00+
- Pot Stickers/锅贴$8.95
home made pork dumplings served with ginger soy sauce, available for pan seared or steamed
- Scallion Pancakes/葱油饼$7.95
pan fried scallion flavored pancakes, served with ginger soy sauce
- Sichuan Dumplings/红油水饺$8.95
house made chicken dumplings in a sweet and spicy soy garlic sauce
Sushi Entrees/寿司晚餐
- Americas favorite Sushi吞拿三文鳗鱼和辣吞拿$29.95
3 pieces big eye tuna, 3 pieces scottish salmon, 3 pieces char-grilled bbq eel and 6 pieces spicy tuna roll
- Chirashi / 海鲜饭$27.95
15 pieces of sashimi over a bowl of sushi rice
- CPT加州费城炸虾3卷$22.95
17 pieces of most popular rolls – california, philadelphia and tempura
- Four Season's Tray for 2/四季寿司刺身两人合食$65.95
12 pieces sushi, 8 pieces sashimi, 6 pieces california roll, 6 pieces spicy tuna roll, 6 pieces philadelphia roll
- Rolls Feast辣吞拿蟹肉加州3卷$21.95
18 pieces – spicy tuna, spicy crab & california roll
- Salmon Don/三文鱼刺身盖饭$26.95
12 pieces tuna or salmon sashimi over a bowl of sushi rice
- Sashimi Deluxe/刺身18片$31.95
18 pieces
- Spicy Trio / 3条辣卷$21.95
18 pieces – spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab
- Sushi & Sashimi Combination/寿司刺身合食$32.95
4 pieces sushi, 8 pieces sashimi, 6 pieces california roll
- Sushi Deluxe/寿司9片加州卷$29.95
9 pieces sushi and 6 pieces california roll
- Sushi Regular/寿司7片加州卷$23.95
7 pieces sushi, 6 pieces california roll
- Tuna Don/金枪鱼盖饭$26.95
12 pieces tuna or salmon sashimi over a bowl of sushi rice
Sushi Nigiri/Sashimi/寿司/刺身
- Ama Ebi/sweet shrimp/甜虾$7.95
sweet shrimp
- Anago/bbq sea eel/烤海鳗$6.50
char-grilled sea eel
- Ebi/shrimp/虾$6.50
black tiger shrimp
- Hamachi Toro Yellow Tail/油甘鱼腩$8.95
fatty
- Hamanchi/yellow tail/油甘鱼$7.95
yellow tail
- Hirame/halibut/龙利鱼$6.95
halibut
- Hotategai/scallop/北海道鲜贝$8.50
hokkaido wild caught scallop
- Ikura/salmon egg/三文鱼蛋$7.95
salmon egg, soy marinated
- Kampachi/amberjack/鲥鱼$7.95
amberjackl
- Kani/ snow crab/雪蟹$7.95
snow crab
- Kanikama/crab/蟹柳$5.50
crab stick
- Madai/ red snapper/红鲷鱼$7.50
japanese snapper
- Maguro (Tuna)/金枪鱼$7.95
big eye tuna
- Masago/smelt fish egg/鱼籽$6.95
smelt fish egg
- Sake Toro/三文鱼腩$7.95
fatty salmon
- Sake/三文鱼$7.50
scottish salmon
- smoke salmon/烟熏三文鱼$6.95
smoked salmon
- Super White Tuna/白金枪鱼$7.50
- Suzuki/strip bass/鲈鱼$6.95
striped bass
- Tako/octopus/八爪鱼$6.50
octopus
- tamago/egg Omelet/甜酒鸡蛋$5.50
- Udama/quill egg Add On/鹌鹑蛋$3.00
addition quail egg
- Unagi/bbq eel/烤鳗鱼$6.95
char-grilled bbq eel
- Uni/sea urchin/ 海胆$8.95
sea urchin
- Wasabi Tobiko/辣飞鱼籽$7.50
wasabi w/ flying fish egg
Vegetables/素菜
- Harvest Vegetables/素什锦$12.95
broccoli, snow peas, napa cabbage, carrots and winter bamboo, wok tossed in light garlic sauce
- Kung Pao Tofu/宫保豆腐$13.95
tofu is wok crisped with spicy kung pao chili sauce and roasted peanuts
- Shanghai Bok Choy/蒜蓉小白菜$12.95
wok seared tender baby bok choy with garlic and sesame oil
- Sichuan Garlic Sauce Eggplant/鱼香茄子$13.95
a classic flavor of Sichuan dish, garlic and spicy bean sauce toss with eggplant
- Sichuan String Beans/干煸四季豆$13.95
sichuan string beans with sichuan marinated vegetables, drizzled with a spicy soy sauce and sichuan peppercorn oil
Wheat and Gluten Free/ 免面筋菜
- Crispy Sesame CK (W&GF)/免面筋芝麻鸡$15.95
- Crunchy Garlic Shrimp (W&GF)/免面筋蒜香虾$18.95
- Cshw Pnple CK FR (W&GF)/免面筋菠萝鸡炒饭$14.95
- Edamame (Wheat&GF)/ 免面筋煮毛豆$5.50
- Fried Rice Beef (W&GF)/免面筋牛炒饭$13.95
- Fried Rice Chicken (W&GF)/免面筋鸡炒饭$12.95
- Fried Rice Combo (W&GF)/免面筋三样炒饭$15.95
- Fried Rice Pork (W&GF)/免面筋猪肉炒饭$13.95
- Fried Rice Shrimp (W&GF)/免面筋虾炒饭$14.95
- Fried Rice Veg (W&GF)/免面筋素炒饭$12.95
- Sichuan Asparagus Shrimp (W&GF)/免面筋天府虾$18.95
- Sichuan String Beans (W&GF)/免面筋四季豆$13.95
- Thai Basil Chicken (W&GF)/免面筋泰式九层塔鸡$16.95
- Thai Basil Shrimp (W&GF)/免面筋泰式虾$18.95
authentic sichuan menu 精选川菜
appetizers头抬
meat肉类
- basil garlic chicken川东鸡$16.95
- beef stew noodle soup Chengdu style成都红烧牛肉面$15.95
- black pepper garlic beef 黑蒜牛$17.95
- dry chili chicken辣子鸡$18.95
- dry stir fired shredded beef干煸牛肉丝$17.95
- hot wok dry chili chicken干锅鸡$18.95
- original twice pork belly回锅肉$15.95
- seven flavored chicken七味鸡$17.95
- shredded pork w/ Chinese chives香干肉丝$15.95
- sizzling beef on grill pan铁板牛$18.95
- sliced lamb stir fried with cumin孜然羊肉$17.95
- sliced lamb stir fried with scallions葱爆羊肉$17.95
- sliced lamb w/ snapper in hot pot sauce鱼羊双鲜煲$18.95
- spicy chillie beef水煮牛$18.95
- spicy eggplant w/ ground pork巴国茄子$15.95
- steamed pork belly with pickle vegetable梅菜扣肉$16.95
- wide rice noodle with beef干炒牛河$14.95
fish鱼类
seafood海鲜类
- baby octopus w/pickled chili & mustard green泡椒墨鱼仔$17.95
- crunchy garlic shrimp蒜香虾$18.95
- dry chili soft shell crab香辣软壳蟹$25.95
- salt & pepper soft shell crab椒盐软壳蟹$25.95
- shrimp and asparagus in mei-ji soy sauce美极芦笋虾$18.95
- shrimp in egg yolk sauce蛋黄虾$18.95
- soft shell crab in egg yolk sauce蛋黄软壳蟹$25.95
- Thai basil shrimp九层塔虾$18.95