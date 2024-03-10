TLAHCOS 125 North Center Street
FOOD
Antojitos Mexicanos / Appetizers
- Guacamole De La Casa$10.00
Featuring hand-pressed avocados, lime, cotija cheese, and zesty pico de gallo. A burst of authentic mexican flavors in every bite!
- Sopes De Rajas$10.00
A thick, handcrafted tortilla fried to perfection, filled with refried black beans, grilled slices of poblano pepper, onion, cotija cheese and creamy poblano sauce
- Flautas México$9.00
Crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with succulent grilled chicken mix with cheese, topped with romaine lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, and a flavorful roasted tomato sauce
- Aztec Queso Fundido$12.00
Rich melted cheese topped with roasted corn, poblano peppers, and savory Mexican sausage. A delectable fusion of flavors that will elevate your taste experience!
- Tlahcos Esquites$9.00
Mexican street corn bursting with flavor! Whether on or off the cob, it's adorned with mayo, lime, cotija cheese, and a zingy tang of tajin powder
- Dip De Queso Jalapeño$7.00
Our jalapeño cheese dip-Mexican style! A zesty and creamy indulgence that brings bold flavors to your table."
- Salsa Trío Fiesta$8.00
Chef Fernando's salsa trio: taste the best with xalapa's (mild) roasted tomatoes, chiapaneca's (medium) green tomatillo, and Yucateca's (spicy) habanero pepper. Paired perfectly with crispy tortilla chips for a flavor-packed
Ceviche Bar
- Yucatán$14.00
A tantalizing blend of succulent shrimp, crisp cucumbers, sweet strawberries, and fresh cilantro. Crowned with the perfect touch of pear and pineapple sauce
- Xalisco$14.00
Succulent shrimp meets a refreshing blend of cucumber, red onion, and the tantalizing essence of oregano-infused tomato sauce
- Cabo's$14.00
A tantalizing creation that combines plump shrimp with a refreshing medley of diced pineapple, tomatoes, and zesty kiwi. The heat intensifies with the kick of our habanero sauce, perfectly balancing the sweetness of the fruits
Soup & Salads
- Cup 5 Oz Soup of the Day$4.00
Ask your server
- Bowl 9 Oz Soup of the Day$7.00
Ask your server
- Tlahuac Salad$10.00
A crisp blend of romaine lettuce, cotija cheese, crunchy fritos, and a zesty avocado-lime dressing
- Chef Salad$16.00
A symphony of flavors and textures. Mixed greens lettuce with grilled chicken, bacon, roasted corn, cheese, avocado slices, black beans, pickled red onions, and crunchy tortilla strips. Drizzled with honey mustard dressing
Tlahcos - Tacos (3)
- Gobernador$16.00
Corn tortillas with a base of melted cheese, grilled shrimp, sautéed onions, and poblano peppers. Topped with roasted tomato sauce and served with rice
- Thalupas Lokas$14.00
Flour tortillas embraces a hard corn shell filled with seasoned ground beef, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
- Quesa Birria$17.00
Savory shredded beef birria style, melted cheese, onions, and cilantro-all wrapped up. Served with beef consommé and a touch of lime for a burst of flavor
- Veggy's$12.00
Sautéed mushrooms and baby carrots with guacamole and black beans. A delightful vegetarian medley in every bite!"
- Asada (Skirt Steak) Tacos Plate$16.00
- Pollo (Grilled Chicken) Tacos Plate$15.00
- Carnitas (Pork) Tacos Plate$16.00
- Campechano (Mexican Sausage & Steak) Tacos Plate$16.00
From the Grill
- Tlahcos Molcajete$37.00
Grilled skirt steak, chicken, shrimp, Mexican sausage in a hot volcanic stone bowl with ranchera sauce, cactus, cebollin, and panela cheese. Served with rice and black beans-a sizzling delight!"
- Chef Fernando's Rib-Eye$47.00
A succulent grilled rib-eye steak complemented by a rich roasted tomato sauce. Paired harmoniously with tender baby carrots and brussels sprouts
- Chato's Rib-Eye$49.00
Featuring marinated grilled rib-eye adorned with a succulence mushroom sauce. Served alongside roasted potatoes and cherry tomatoes
- Azteca Rib-Eye$56.00
A tantalizing fusion of grilled rib-eye and succulent shrimp, expertly combined in our smoky chipotle sauce. Served alongside perfectly roasted potatoes and brussels sprouts
- Borracho's$22.00
The perfectly grilled chicken with the richness of a tequila-infused sweet pepper sauce. Accompanied by tender baby carrots and roasted potatoes
- Carne Asada$30.00
Our Specialty Entrées
- Mayahuel$24.00
A savor sautéed pork carnitas and shrimp enveloped in a tantalizing blend of caramelized onions, pineapple, and coconut sauce. Crowned with coconut flakes, accompanied by black beans, zesty green sauce, and warm tortillas
- Xcaret$25.00
A delectable blend of sautéed tilapia fish and shrimp, intertwined with green onions, bathed in our homemade garlic Parmesan cheese sauce. Served alongside black beans, zesty green sauce, and warm tortillas
- Monte Alban$19.00
A succulent grilled chicken breast generously coated in our signature mole sauce, adorned with sesame seeds. Paired perfectly with sautéed baby carrots and black beans
- Plato Ranchero$22.00
A savory ensemble featuring marinated skirt steak, chorizo, bacon, and onions, all embraced by melted cheese. Accompanied by black beans, vibrant pico de gallo, and our zesty salsa xalapa
- Flor De Piña$24.00
An exquisite creation featuring grilled pineapple stuffed with a medley of shrimp, chicken, steak, and bacon, all adorned with caramelized onions and melted cheese. Served alongside a bed of rice, black beans, and a lively green salsa
- Salmón Veracruzano$40.00
A perfectly poached salmon bathed in the chef's veracruz style sauce. The sauce, a tantalizing blend of crunchy tomatoes, olives, and cilantro, accompanied by sautéed potatoes and brussels sprouts
- Alambre$21.00
A tantalizing blend of sautéed chicken or steak, bacon, bell peppers, and onions, generously smothered in melted cheese. Accompanied by a side of rice, black beans, and our zesty salsa xalapa
- Zapopan$22.00
A delectable blend of sautéed chicken, shrimp, bacon, and caramelized onions, immersed in a tantalizing mango-habanero sauce. Served alongside baby carrots and black beans
- Camarón Pelao$26.00
A delightful dish featuring sautéed shrimp bathed in a tamarindo reposado tequila sauce. Served alongside a bed of flavorful rice and brussels sprouts
- Papantla$23.00
A delectable sautéed skirt steak and shrimp mixed in our signature homemade chipotle sauce. Topped with melted cheese and fresh pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans