Tlaloc Sabor 525 Commercial Street
Food
Burritos
Choice of Protein, whole beans, pico de gallo, secret salsa, mexican rice, sour cream, jack cheese, and guacamole
Choice of protein, whole beans, pico de gallo, and secret salsa
Chicken, mole, whole beans, and mexican rice
Grilled Vegetables, whole beans, mexican rice, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and secret salsa
Choice of protein, grilled vegetables, letuce, avocado and pico de gallo
Prawn, choice of protein, whole beans, pico de gallo, and mexican rice
Carne Asada, nopales, pico de gallo, whole beans and secret salsa
prawns or fish marinated in garlic salsa, whole beans, mexican rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Tacos
Choice of protein, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and secret salsa
Choice of protein, whole beans, pico de gallo and secret salsa
Choice of protein, onion, cilantro, whole beans, and salsa taquera. Comes w/ 4 tacos
More
Home made torilla chips topped off with choice of protein, jack cheese, whole beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.
Choice of protein, grilled vegies, whole beans, mexican rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Choice of protein, grilled veggies, nopales, whole beans, mexican rice, and a side of tortillas.
Lettuce, cucumber, rabanitos, red onion, whole beans, cilantro, and queso fresco.