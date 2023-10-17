Food

Burritos

Super Burrito
$17.99

Choice of Protein, whole beans, pico de gallo, secret salsa, mexican rice, sour cream, jack cheese, and guacamole

Regular Burrito
$13.49

Choice of protein, whole beans, pico de gallo, and secret salsa

Chicken Mole Burrito
$16.99

Chicken, mole, whole beans, and mexican rice

Grilled Vegetable Burrito
$16.99

Grilled Vegetables, whole beans, mexican rice, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and secret salsa

Low Carb Burrito
$17.99

Choice of protein, grilled vegetables, letuce, avocado and pico de gallo

Mar y Tierra Burrito
$18.99

Prawn, choice of protein, whole beans, pico de gallo, and mexican rice

Nopales en Asada Burrito
$16.99

Carne Asada, nopales, pico de gallo, whole beans and secret salsa

Seafood Burrito
$17.99

prawns or fish marinated in garlic salsa, whole beans, mexican rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Super Vegetarian Burrito
$16.99
Regular Vegetarian Burrito
$12.49
Breakfast Burrito
$12.00

Tacos

Crispy Taco
$7.99

Choice of protein, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and secret salsa

Soft Taco
$6.99

Choice of protein, whole beans, pico de gallo and secret salsa

Mole Soft
$7.99
Street Tacos
$15.99

Choice of protein, onion, cilantro, whole beans, and salsa taquera. Comes w/ 4 tacos

Un Taquito
$3.50

More

Quesadilla
$14.55

Choice of protein, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and secret salsa

Nachos
$17.99

Home made torilla chips topped off with choice of protein, jack cheese, whole beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Burrito Bowl
$17.99

Choice of protein, grilled vegies, whole beans, mexican rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Plato
$18.99
Fajitas
$18.99

Choice of protein, grilled veggies, nopales, whole beans, mexican rice, and a side of tortillas.

Salad
$14.99

Lettuce, cucumber, rabanitos, red onion, whole beans, cilantro, and queso fresco.

Sides

Chips and Guacamole
$8.99
Chips and Salsa
$7.99
Corn Tortillas 6 pcs.
$2.99
Jalapeños 8 oz.
$4.59
Large Tortilla Chips
$3.59
Mexican Rice 8 oz.
$3.99
Pico de Gallo 8 oz.
$4.59
Refried Beans 8 oz.
$4.59
Salsa Picante 2 oz.
$0.75
Salsa Picante 8 oz.
$3.99
Small Tortilla Chips
$1.99
Whole Beans 8 oz.
$3.99
Guacamole 8oz
$5.99

Beverages

Agua Fresca
$4.55
Founatin Soda
$3.99
Wine Glass
$7.99
Draft Beer
$6.99