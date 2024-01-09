Taco Love Grill - Cross St Baltimore City Location
Popular Items
FOOD
Appetizers
- Carne Asada Fries$13.00
Fried topped with Carne Asada, melted monterrey and cheddar cheese and Guacamole.
- Chips$3.50
Corn chips.
- Chips & Guac + Chunky Salsa$11.00
Corn chips served with guacamole and our chunky salsa.
- Chips & Guacamole$8.00
Corn chips served with our homemade guacamole.
- Chips & Queso$8.00
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
Corn chips served with our chunky salsa.
- Corn on the cob$5.00
- Full Nachos$11.00
Served with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
- Chesapeake Fries$20.00
Quesadillas, Burritos and More
- Burrito$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onions cheese and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl de Birria$18.50
- Burrito de Birria$18.50
- Crabbydilla$21.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with crab meat and cheese
- Fajita Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, peppers, onions and your choice of meat.
- Quesabirria$18.50
Beef stew meat simmered in dry chiles, herbes and spices on flour tortilla and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with a side of birria juice and cilantro and onions on the side.
- Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat.
- Shrimp Stuffed Avocado$18.00
Whole avocado stuffed with grilled shrimp and our special Mojo sauce.
- Shrimpotle Bowl$17.00
Shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, onions, tomato, avocado & our special chipotle sauce
- Shrimpotle Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, onions, tomato, avocado & our special chipotle sauce.
- Torta de Birria$18.50
Tacos
- 3 Tacos$14.00
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.
- 3 BIRRIA Tacos$18.50
Beef stew meat simmered in dry chiles, herbes and spices on corn tortillas and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with a side of birria juice and cilantro and onions on the side.
- 3 Tacos de Alambre$18.00
Diced bell peppers & onions with melted cheese served on a corn or flour tortilla, your choice of meat and topped with chipotle sauce.
- 3 Shrimp Alambre Tacos$20.00
Diced bell peppers & onions with melted cheese served on a corn or flour tortilla topped with chipotle sauce.
- 3 Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of toppings.
- 1 Shrimp Taco$5.50
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of toppings.
- 1 Taco$5.00
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.
- 4 Tacos$18.00
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.