To Steki 3918 Main Street
Main Menu
Greek Specialties
- To Steki Plate
Perfect mix of Gyro, Souvlaki (both Pork & Chicken), & Loucaniko (Greek Sausage)$25.00
- Gyros Sandwich
Perfectly cooked & thinly sliced meat on a pita with onions tomto &tzatziki$9.00
- Gyros Plate
With More meat & Fries are included$12.00
- Souvlaki Sandwich
Greek Shish-Kebob, on a pita with onions, tomato, & tzatziki$10.00
- Souvlaki Plate
With More meat & Fries are included$13.00
Sandwiches
- Italian Beef
Thin Sliced Beef on French Bread$9.00
- Italian Sausage$7.00
- Italian Combo
Beef & Italian Sausage on French Bread$12.00
- Pepper Sandwich
Green peppers on French Bread$4.00
- Gravy Sandwich
French Bread dipped in Au Jus$3.00
- Chicago Dog
All Beef Hotdog with the fixings$3.00
- 2 Chicago Dogs$5.00
- Skinless Chicken Sandwich
6oz Boneless Chicken Breast, on a Bun, Marinated & grilled. with Lettuce Tomato & Mayo$9.00
- Chicken Strip Sandwich
3 Strips of Chicken on a Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKChicken ShawarmaOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- Polish Sausage
Served Maxwell Street Way! Grilled onions, sport peppers, mustard on a french roll.$8.00
From The Grill
Appetizers
- Loucanico (Greek Sausage)
Greek Sausage grilled$7.00
- Dolmades
Grape leaves stuffed with Rice$6.00
- Fries$3.00
- Greek Fries
Fries with Feta, Oregano & Olive Oil$5.00
- Appetizer Combo
A mix of Onion Rings, Breaded Mushrooms, Mozz Sticks & Cream Cheese Poppers$15.00
- Onion Rings
6oz of Full Onion Battered$5.00
- Mushrooms
6oz Fried Breaded Mushrooms with Ranch$6.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
5pcs of Battered Mozzarella & fried with Red Sauce$7.00
- Poppers
6pcs of Cream Cheese Poppers with Ranch$7.00
- Pizza Puff
Sausage wrapped in dough & Fried$4.50
- Corn Dog
4oz Hotdog Breaded & Fried to perfection$4.00
- 6pc Chicken Wings
Wings tossed in BUffalo sauce$9.00
- 12pc Chicken wings
Wings tossed in BUffalo sauce$16.00
- Chicken Strips
6 Strips Breaded & Fried with Ranch$7.00
- Feta Plate
4 different ways of Feta prepared with dolmades & pita$16.00
- Hummus
Classic Hummus with Pita$5.00
- Feta Htipiti
Spicy Feta spread w/pita$5.00
- Feta Psiti
Grilled and Seasonod Feta w/pita$7.00
- Feta Philo Meli
Wrapped Feta, fried and drizzled with Honey$9.00
- Italian Stallion Rolls
Italian Beef and Giardiniera Egg Rolls$9.00
Salads
- Horiatiki
Tomato, Cucumbers & Onions tossed in Olive Oil & French Roll$5.00
- Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Green Pepper, Salonika Peppers, Kalamata Olives, & Feta Ceese tossed in our in house Olive Oil & Vineger with spices, & French Roll$8.00
- Caesar
Lettuce, Parmesan & Croutons in a Ceasar Dressing$8.00