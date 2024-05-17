Toast at Five Points
Featured Items
FOOD
Do you need disposables?
- No disposables needed for this order :)
Click once to save paper and plastic disposables on your entire order!
- Green to Go member & no disposables neededOut of stock
Let us know how many boxes you'll be checking out in the Special Instructions box below. To check out your containers before arriving, use our restaurant code NUF4LY in the GreenToGo app. We will also have the code available when you pick up your order. If you are not a GreenToGo member, you can join at getgreentogo.com to learn more about their zero waste program!
- I need disposables
We'll supply what you will need for your order!
PANINI
- Tuscan Kale$10.00
Ricotta salata, pickled sweet and hot peppers v
- Rapini & Sweet Italian sausage$10.50
With roasted garlic, asiago fresca
- Soppressata$10.50
with fontina, arugula, and Dijon mustard
- Three Cheese$10.00
Grana padano, asiago fresca, pecorino, truffle oil v
- Prosciutto$10.50
With fresh mozzarella and roasted tomato
- Spicy Tuna$10.50
olivada, fennel, lemon
- Mortadella$10.50
with provolone, pickled red onion, and aioli *mortadella is made with pistachios
- Local Farm Egg$10.00
Taleggio, chives v
- Portobello$9.50
With fontina, arugula, roasted tomato (v, can be vegan upon request)
- Chicken$10.50
With roasted peppers, mozzarella, and salsa verde
- Herb Pesto$10.00
With fresh mozzarella, and roasted tomato v, *pesto contains nuts
- Special Panino$11.00
Roasted pork shoulder with house dill pickles, shaved onions, and smoked gouda.
- Kids Panini$5.00
Fresh mozzarella grilled cheese sandwich
TRAMEZZINI
- Pancetta *$10.00
House pancetta with arugula, roasted tomatoes, and our lemon aioli.
- Shrimp & Sunchoke salad *$11.00
NC Shrimp salad with watercress, and our lemon aioli.
- Egg Salad *$9.50
Local eggs, capers, chives, and our lemon aioli.
- Cured Salmon *$11.00
House cured salmon with pickled red onions, watercress, cream cheese, and lemon aioli. (Salmon is cured only, and cooked no further.)
- Chicken Salad *$9.50
Roasted chicken breast with our roasted garlic aioli.
- Kids PB&J$5.00
CROSTINI
- Crostini Combo$13.00
Choose three crostini with soup, salad or kettle chips!
- Avocado$3.50
Smashed with good olive oil, lemon juice, and parmesan (v)
- Roasted Beets$3.50
Roasted with aromatics and rested on creamy Italian Robiola, with orange and mint (v)
- Warm Goat Cheese$3.50
Topped with local honey and black pepper. Still the favorite. (v)
- Merguez Sausage$3.50
Roasted Lamb sausage with a chickpea-tomato puree with herbs
- Sicilian Caponata$3.50
Italian eggplant dish with tomatoes, onions, balsamic, and a bevy of spices, topped with goat cheese and pine nuts (v, can be vegan upon request)
- Chicken liver pâté$3.50
Pancetta, pickled fennel
- Herb Pesto$3.50
Mozzarella, roasted tomato (v)
- Garlicky mushrooms$3.50
Thyme, red wine, gorgonzola (v, can be vegan upon request)
- Peperonata, pecorino romano$3.50
Balsamic roasted sweet red & yellow bell peppers, with thyme, chili flakes, and olive oil. (v, can be vegan upon request)
- Special #1$3.50
Pickled Clams and herbs on spicy 'Nduja aioli.
- Special #2$3.50
Cured Spanish Mackerel on lemony herbed mascarpone with everything bagel spices
- Avocado crostini kit$15.00
Our avocado spread made with lemon, olive oil, and grana padano, with 20 crostini
- Goat Cheese crostini kit$15.00
Our goat cheese, local honey, black pepper crostini turned into an easy spread for you, with 20 crostini
- Garlicky mushroom crostini kit$15.00
Our garlicky mushroom crostini topping with gorgonzola on the side and 20 crostini.
SOUP SOCIETY!
- Mushroom Miso Soup$9.00+
By the Quart or Pint from the cooler, this soup is rich with umami and deeply earthy. Shiitake mushrooms, pearl barley, and spinach are simmered in homemade dashi broth with miso and soy sauce, finished with green onions, this bowl is a meal!
- Indian Red Lentil & Swiss Chard Soup (vegan, gf)$9.00+
Available by the Quart or Pint from the Freezer, Red Lentils & local Swiss Chard simmered with aromatic onions, and garlic, and seasoned with turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, coriander, and chili flakes, with a squeeze of fresh lemon and cilantro for some pop!
- NC Fish Chowder (GF)$9.00+
By the Quart and Pint from the Freezer, NC Black Drum is the star ingredient as well as making the flavorful stock for this creamy chowder with salt pork, yukon gold potatoes, smoked paprika, sherry vinegar, half and half, and lots of herbs.
- Smoky Black Bean Soup (vegan, gf)$9.00+
By the Quart or Pint from the Freezer, black beans and smoky chipotle chilis are the base for this semi-spicy rendition, with plenty of flavor from red wine, Mexican oregano, and lots of chunky veggies. Healthy and delicious on it own, but topped with your sour cream, avocado, cilantro, and/or lime, it would be downright sublime.
- White Bean-Tuscan Kale Soup with Harissa (vegan, gf)$9.00+
By the Quart or Pint from the Cooler. Cannellini beans and Tuscan kale get a zippy twist from house made harissa, along with lots of red bell peppers, tomatoes, thyme, and a little red wine vinegar. So satisfying.
- Creole NC Catfish Stew$9.00+
By the Quart or Pint from the Freezer, NC catfish simmered with the holy trinity of onions, celery, and bell peppers, with lots of corn, lima beans, and tomatoes. Thyme, oregano, parsley, bay leaves, garlic, dry mustard, white wine, and Tabasco give it that Creole Oomph! Pescatarian and GF
- Lemony Rice & Local Escarole Soup$14.00
Available by the Quart or Pint from the Freezer. Escarole and rice simmered in homemade egg-enriched vegetable broth. The rice breaks down at bit creating a flavorful, brothy, porridge-like soup! V, GF,
- Chinese New Year's Soup$15.00
By the Quart from the Freezer. Loaded with pork belly, Chinese sausage, dried tofu skins, wood ear mushrooms, bok choy, and bamboo shoots, for prosperity in the new year. Deeply seasoned broth with ginger, soy sauce, and scallions.
- Ukranian-style Borscht (vegan, gf)$14.00
By the Quart or Pint from the Freezer. Tangy version with ruby beets cooked down with onions, leeks, cabbage, celery root, carrots, potatoes, white beans, allspice, bay leaf, parsley, olive oil, white wine vinegar, and house dill pickle brine. This soup is Vegan and GF, but with a dollop of sour cream and/or some crusty bread, it would be sublime. A big bowl of Borscht is a beautiful thing!
- Kimchi & Tofu Egg Drop Soup$14.00
By the Quart from the Freezer. Korean-inspired soup with the addition of soft ribbons of egg throughout. Made with Kimchi*, firm tofu, eggs, scallions, spiced further with gochujang, and seasoned with soy sauce, sesame oil, and sesame seeds. *kimchi contains shellfish
- Matzo Ball Soup kit!$22.00
Four pillowy light matzo balls made with schmaltz and dill, these are cooked, frozen, and ready to be reheated in a full quart of our chicken broth.
SOUP & SALAD
- Cup of homemade soup$6.00
8 ounce cup of homemade soup with 2 olive oil crostini on the side.
- Bowl of homemade soup$9.00
12 ounce bowl of homemade soup with 4 olive oil crostini on the side.
- Pint of homemade soup$8.00
16 ounce pint
- Quart of homemade soup$12.00
32 ounce quart
- 3-Bean Salad (v, gf)$5.00+
Chickpeas, cannellini beans, and fresh green beans in house vinaigrette with parmesan (v, gf)
- Small Green Salad (no protein)$6.00
mixed lettuces, fresh herbs, house red wine vinaigrette, shaved grand padano
- Large Green Salad (no protein)$9.00
mixed lettuces, fresh herbs, house red wine vinaigrette, shaved grand padano
- Large Green Salad with Protein$13.00
mixed lettuces, fresh herbs, house red wine vinaigrette, shaved grand padano and your choice of protein
- Cup of Soup & Small Green Salad$10.00
(no protein)
- Cup of Soup & Large Green Salad$13.00
(no protein)
- Bowl of Soup & Small Green Salad$13.00
(no protein)
- Bowl of Soup & Large Green Salad$16.00
(no protein)
- Cup of Soup & Small Salad$14.00
With Protein
- Cup of Soup & Large Salad$17.00
With Protein
- Bowl of Soup & Small Salad$17.00
With Protein
- Bowl of soup & Large salad$20.00
With Protein
- Small Green Salad with Protein$10.00
TOAST DELI
- House Marinara$9.50
24 ounces of our favorite house marinara! Available from the freezer to step in and make your pastas, sandwiches, pizzas, what-have-you even easier and more delicious (vegan, gf)
- Pork Ragù$9.00
By the Pint from the Freezer, our homemade pork shoulder & tomato sauce is ready for your pasta night!
- Turkey Meatballs$11.25+
From the freezer, our turkey meatballs cooked and ready to thaw and serve! Made with oregano, thyme, sage, parmesan, breadcrumbs, eggs, half & half, and S&P.
- Beef & Pork Meatballs$12.50+
From the freezer, our homemade beef & pork meatballs. Thaw a couple, a few, or the whole box and throw in your favorite sauce for sandwiches or pasta!
- Veggie "Meat" balls$11.25+
From the Freezer, chickpea & cremini mushroom "meat"balls with bulgar wheat, olive oil, garlic, parmesan, ricotta, bread crumbs, eggs, fennel seed, oregano, and S&P, ready to thaw and join your spaghetti dinner! (v)
- House Vinaigrette$7.50
It really is the most delicious vinaigrette, liquid gold!
- House Vinaigrette for Shipping!$27.00+
Hello Toast Dressing Aficionados near and far! It took a small village (or a savvy and patient friend) to help me figure out how to safely package and ship our vinaigrette to you and your love ones! In the Special Instructions box, please provide the mailing address you'd like these bottle of sunshine to arrive and we'll get on it asap!
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$7.50
Homemade balsamic dressing with roasted shallots & garlic.
- Egg Salad with capers, chives, lemon aioli$8.75+
Aioli is made with raw egg yolks
- Chicken Salad with roasted garlic aioli$10.00+
Aioli is made with raw egg yolks.
- Spicy Tuna - Olivada Salad$11.25+
- Shrimp & Sunchoke Salad with lemon aioli and herbs$12.50+
Aioli is made with raw egg yolks.
- House Vinaigrette Bottle Exchange$6.50
Bring back your empty Toast vinaigrette bottle for the ol' switcharoo and get $1 off a new bottle!
- Marinated Olives$6.50
Half Pint of Italian olives that we've marinated in olive oil, with garlic, rosemary, bay leaf, oranges and lemons, red wine vinegar, and chilis. Great straight from the fridge, even better slightly warmed.
- Calabrian Chili Crisp$5.00
Calabrian chili flakes in olive oil with pine nuts, pistachios, capers, dried porcini mushrooms, thyme, oregano, crispy shallots, crispy garlic, and S&P.
- Olive Oil Crostini$1.25+
- Kettle Chips$2.50
- Avocado crostini kit$15.00
Our avocado spread made with lemon, olive oil, and grana padano, with 20 crostini
- Goat Cheese crostini kit$15.00
Our goat cheese, local honey, black pepper crostini turned into an easy spread for you, with 20 crostini
- Garlicky mushroom crostini kit$15.00
Our garlicky mushroom crostini topping with gorgonzola on the side and 20 crostini.
- Gift Certificate$25.00+
- Toast T-shirt$25.00
SWEETS & TREATS
- Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies$4.50
Five cookies
- Olive oil brownie with sea salt$4.50
rich and real chocolatey
- Lemony glazed Buttermilk Pound Cake$5.00
With local strawberries!
- Nutella panna cotta$5.00
with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
- Buttermilk Panna Cotta$4.50Out of stock
with fresh strawberries (gf)
BEVERAGE
BEVERAGES
- San Pellegrino$3.00
- Galvanina$3.00
Organic Italian tea & lemonade beverage
- Boylan Bottling Co.$3.50
Cane sugar sodas
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Iced Coffee$3.50
Counter Culture #46, brewed over ice
- Hot Coffee$3.50
Counter Culture #46
- Canned Soda$2.50
- Homebucha$5.00
Kombucha made in Durham!
- Som's Iced Tea$5.00
Custom blended fresh brewed teas made from real fruit and tea, lightly sweetened with Stevia.
- Spring Water$2.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Turmeric Ginger
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
- Ponysaurus Pilsner$4.00
- Ponysaurus IPA$4.00
- Ponysaurus Blackberry Peach Sour$4.00
- Peroni$4.00Out of stock
Italian blue ribbon!
- Bull City Cider Works, Off Main$4.00
The original cider from Bull City Ciderworks, semi-dry apple blend.
- Glass of tasty Italian wine$5.00
Available for dine-in only :) Sant Evasio Cortese or Barbera
- Quartino of tasty Italian wine$8.00
Available for dine-in only :) Sant Evasio Cortese or Barbera
- Ciàcola Prosecco, Tenuta Degli Ultimi$16.00
This producer specializes in prosecco made with their organic grapes. This is a dry and lively one, with apple, pear, lemon, and mineral.
- Visintini Bianco Cinzia$16.00
Organic Pinot Bianco and Friulano, light and dry with citrus and golden apple, so refreshing.
- Castello di Torre in Pietra, Elephas bianco$16.00
Green apples and pears with citrus and great mineral notes. So fresh and so clean!
- Centorame "Scuderie Ducali" Pecorino$16.00
Organic Pecorino from central Italy, floral nose with citrus and stone fruit notes.
- La Casaccia "Charno" Chardonnay$16.00
un-oaked chardonnay with mineral, apples, & stone fruits, rich body
- Famoso, Rubicone IGT$16.00
Aromatic and rich, floral and citrus notes, plenty of tropical fruits and nice acidic finish
- Paolo Petrilli Rosé Motta Del Lupo$16.00
Strawberry and lemon, juicy and crisp, dry pink from organic, hand picked grapes from the heel of the boot!
- La Casaccia "Poggeto" Grignolino$16.00
Light bodied with strawberry, raspberry, and spices, with great acidity perfect for pairing with cheeses and cured meats. Also great with a light chill!
- Fico Grande Sangiovese$16.00Out of stock
"Big Fig". Medium bodied with notes of figs, chocolate, cherries and berries, smooth tannins and very food friendly.
- Pietralta Chianti$16.00
100% organic Sangiovese from the heart of Tuscany, perfect balance between fruity and spicy, full bodied and rich.
- Carussin Completo$20.00
A full liter of certified biodynamically farmed, naturally fermented, delicious red from the Piedmont region. We love a little chill on this one, too!
- Cascina Barisel, Monferrato Dolcetto$16.00
Medium/full bodied, rich with dark berries and leather, earthy and dry.
- Alberici Il Casalone Lambrusco$16.00
Dark plum and black currants, dry and robust, very food friendly
- Plantaura Primitivo$16.00Out of stock
Bold flavors of cherry and plum, delicate spice, and soft finish.