Toast N Jam 2331 Acushnet Avenue
Breakfast
Brunch
- Avocado Toast$11.99
Toast Topped With Avocado Spread, Your Choice Of Eggs, Everything Seasoning, & Balsamic Galze
- Steak N' Eggs$18.99
- Breakfast Tacos$12.99
Mini Tortillas With Fresh Mozzarella, Green Onion & Applewood Bacon Topped With Fresh Pico And Avocado Slices
- Toast N Jam Skillet$13.99
- Quiche Of The Day$12.99
- Biscuits N Gravy$12.99
Southern Biscuits & Gravy Served With Three Eggs Of Your Choice And Sausage
- Breakfast Crunch Wrap$12.99
Tortilla Stuffed With Choirico, Sausage, Bacon,Crispy Tater Tot’s, Eggs & Sriracha Maple Syrup
- Pancake Tacos$11.99
Sweet Cream Pancakes Filled With Nutella And Fresh Mixed Berries
French Toast
- Classic French Toast
- Fruity Pebble FT$11.99
French Toast Coated In Fruity Pebbles Topped With More Crushed Fruity Pebbles And Homemade Icing
- The Churro$12.99
- Banana Fosters$11.99
French Toast Topped With Fresh Banana and Caramel Sauce
- Strawberry Cheesecake$13.99
Flash Fried French Toast Filled With A Strawberry Flavored Sweetened Cream Cheese Topped With Fresh Strawberries & White Chocolate Drizzle (Add Ice Cream🔥)
- Apple Crisp$12.99
- Cookies N, Cream$12.99
- Nutella Banna$12.99
Benedicts
Omelettes & Scramblers
Pancakes & Waffle
Sides
Toast N Jam 2331 Acushnet Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(508) 409-0445
Open now • Closes at 3PM