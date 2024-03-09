Toast Milwaukee 231 South 2nd Street
Munchies
- Bowl of Minis$6.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
- Brunch Corn Doggies$7.99
(3) Hand Batted Chicken Sausages - Sweet Corn Batter - Jalapeno Honey Mustard - Maple Syrup
- Crispy Croquettes$8.99
(3) Crispy Croquettes stuffed with Bacon - Pork Sausage - Gouda Cheese - Smoky Pepper Aioli - Petite Arugula Salad - Citrus Vinaigrette
- Avocado Toast$10.99
Avocado Spread - Crispy Bacon - Cherry Tomatoes - Arugula & Chervil Salad - Citrus Vinaigrette - Radish - Fetta - Egg - Sourdough Toast
Killer Classics
- California Benny$12.99
Grilled Tomato - Spinach - Garlic - Sliced Avocado - Poached Eggs - Hollandaise - English Muffin - Choice of Potato
- Classic Benedict$14.99
Local Canadian Bacon - Poached Eggs Hollandaise - English Muffin - Choice of Potato
- Southwest Steak & Eggs$19.99
Marinated Grass Fed Sirloin - Mojo Verde- Tomatillo Relish - Eggs - Choice of Potato - Choice of Toast
- Chilaquiles$9.99
Tortilla Chips - Salsa Verde - Queso Fresco - Eggs - Cilantro
- Huevos Rancheros$11.99
Choice of Salsa - Corn Tortillas - Black Beans - Roasted Poblanos - Eggs - Cilantro - Choice of Potato - Choice of Toast
- Dank Biscuits$12.99
(2) Perfectly Toasted Biscuits Smothered in a House-Made Chorizo Gravy. Topped with your choice of Eggs and Garnished with Scallions
- Crispy Chicken & Waffle$13.99
Golden Malted Waffle - House Breaded Chicken Breast - Spicey Honey - Green Onion
- Gordo's Classic$11.99
Eggs Any Style - Choice of Meat - Choice of Potato - Choice of Toast
Sweeet
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.99
(3) Buttermilk Pancakes - Cinnamon Swirl - Vanilla Icing - Choice of Meat
- Lemon Berry Croissant French Toast$15.99
Croissant French Toast - Lemon Crème Anglaise - Assorted Berries - Choice of Meat
- Orange Almond French Toast$14.99
Challah French Toast - Orange Marmalade - Golden Raisins & Currants - Cream Cheese - Sliced Almonds - Amaretto Syrup
- Banana Walnut Waffle$11.99
Golden Malt Waffle - Sliced Bananas - Toasted Walnuts - Maple Cinnamon Butter
- Challah French Toast$11.99
(2) Thick Cinnamon Buttered Challah - Choice of Meat - Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Giant Pancakes$10.99
(3) Giant Buttermilk Pancakes - Choice of Meat - Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Far Out Omelets
- Loaded Omelet$13.99
Ham - Bacon - Mushrooms - Bell Peppers - Cheddar Cheese - Choice of Potato - Choice of Toast
- Wild Mushroom Omelet$12.99
Herb Roasted Wild Mushrooms - Roasted Tomato - Gruyere - Chives - White Balsamic Drizzle - Choice of Potatoes - Choice of Toast
- Green Goat Omelet$11.99
Goat Cheese - Tomatoes - Spinach - Basil - Choice of Potato - Choice of Toast
- Chicken Poblano Cheddar Omelet$13.99
Shredded Chicken - Roasted Poblano Cheese Sauce - Jalapeno Corn Blend - White Cheddar - Diced Tomatoes - Choice of Potatoes - Choice of Toast
Got Hash?
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$16.99
Slow Roasted Corned Beef - Herbed Potatoes - Onions - Eggs - Hollandaise - Choice of Toast
- Chorizo Hash Skillet$13.99
Chorizo & Potato Hash - Red & Green Bell Peppers - Eggs - Queso Fresco - Ancho Hollandaise - Choice of Toast
- Barbacoa Hash Skillet$15.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Papa Rojas - Roasted Poblano Cheese Sause - Eggs - Fried Jalapenos - Choice of Toast
- Hippie Hash Skillet$12.99
Roasted Cauliflower - Butternut Squash - Wild Mushrooms - Zucchini - Tomato - Feta - Mojo Verde - Eggs - Herb Hollandaise - Crispy Shoestring Potato Nest - Choice of Toast
Rolled Up
- Barbacoa Burrito$15.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Mexican Rice - Black Beans - Roasted Poblanos - Flour Tortilla - Salsa Roja - Queso Fresco - Cilantro - Sour Cream Drizzle
- Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Chorizo - Scrambled Egg - Black Beans - Roasted Poblanos - Cheddar - Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Chimichanga$14.99
Shredded Chicken - Mexican Rice - Roasted Poblanos - Corn Relish - White Cheddar - Flour Tortilla - Salsa Roja - Sour Cream - Tomatillo Relish - Choice of Potatoes
- Fried Chicken Fattie$12.99
Crispy Chicken Strips - Ancho Sauce - Black Bean - Corn Pico - Diced Avocado - Cheddar Cheese - Chopped Romaine - Ranch - Flour Tortilla - Choice of Potato
I'm Holdin'
- Spicy Brunch Burger$15.99
1/3 lbs Angus Patty - Bacon - Pepper jack Cheese - Fried Egg - Crispy Jalapenos - Arugula - Smokey Pepper Aioli, Classic Bun
- Toasty BLT$13.99
Applewood Bacon - Romaine Lettuce - Tomato - Lemon Garlic Herb Aioli - Eggs - Sourdough Panini Toast - Choice of Potatoes
- Cosmic Croissant$14.99
Applewood Bacon - Sliced Avocado -Scrambled Eggs - Pepper Jack Cheese - Lemon Garlic Herb Aioli - Croissant - Choice of Potatoes
Kids Corner
- Kids Pancake$6.99
(1) Large Buttermilk Pancake - Choice of Potato - Choice of Meat
- Kids French Toast$6.99
(1) Delicious Slice of French Toast - Choice of Potato - Choice of Meat
- Kids Waffle$6.99
(1) Yummy Golden Malted Waffle - Choice of Potato - Choice of Meat
- Kids Chicken Fingers (3)$7.99
(3) Amazing Chicken Fingers - Choice of Potato