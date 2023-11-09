Toasted Owl - PHX Location
FOOD
BAKERY
BREAKFAST BEST
- Barn Owl Biscuits and Gravy$14.75
Two Buttermilk Biscuits Smothered in White Gravy with Choice of Meat
- Egg Breakfast$13.25
2 Strips of Bacon OR Sausage, 2 Eggs Any Style, with Breakfast Potatoes & Choice of Toast.
- Fried Egg Sandwich$15.25
Fried egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Mayo, Tomato, On Choice of Toast, with Breakfast Potatoes.
- Horned Nest of Goodness$15.75
2 Slices of Bacon or Sausage, 2 Chicken Strips, 2 French Toast Slices, with Fries.
- Smashed Avocado Toast$14.95
Fresh Avocados, Sliced Tomato, Feta & Balsamic Glaze on Choice of Toast, with Breakfast Potatoes
GRIDDLEWORKS
OMELETTES & SCRAMBLES
- Spanish Omelettte$15.75
3 Eggs omelette filled with Pork Chorizo, Onion, Peppers, Tomato, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Green Chile Sauce, Served with Potatoes & Choice of Toast.
- Bacon or Sausage Scramble$14.75
3 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, onion and sausage OR bacon, served with a side of potatoes and choice of toast
- Roasted Veggie Scramble$14.75
3 scrambled eggs with seasonal roasted vegetables, white cheddar cheese, served with breakfast potatoes & choice of toast.
- Prosciutto and Brie Omelette$15.75
3 Egg omelette filled with Prosciutto, Brie cheese, Mixed Greens, Fig Jam, Served with Potatoes & Choice of Toast.
- Flagstaff Omelette$16.75
3 Egg omelette filled with Lemon Herb Chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, onions, avocado, creamy balsamic topped with sliced avocado served with a side of french fries
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$14.25
3 Eggs omelette filled with ham, white cheddar, served with potatoes & choice of toast.
- Mushroom Scramble$14.75
3 Egg scramble with swiss cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions, peppers, and served with potatoes & choice of toast.
THE OWL FLIES SOUTH
- Breakfast Tamales$15.50
2 Vegetarian or Beef tamales topped with cheddar cheese with green chili sauce, topped with 2 Eggs, and a side of seasoned black beans on a bed of mixed greens.
- Build-A-Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla with 1 filling of your choice, with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes and cheddar cheese, with a side of housemade salsa.
- Build-A-Breakfast Taco$13.75
4 Corn Tortillas with 2 fillings of your choice, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes, & housemade Salsa.
- Build-A-Breakfast Bowl$13.75
1 Filling of Your Choice with mixed vegetables, breakfast potatoes topped with 2 Eggs Your Way, with flour tortilla & housemade salsa.
- Owlapeno Scramble$15.50
3 egg scramble with pickled jalapenos, cheese and Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers, spicy green chili sauce, served with potatoes & a tortilla
VEGAN OWLS
- Vegan Pancakes$8.25+
Batter mix with applesauce, cinnamon, and almond milk, served with syrup and vegan butter.
- Vegan Burrito$15.75
Plant based protein with kale, avocado, grilled veggies and our breakfast potatoes wrapped in a massive tortilla served with a side of house made salsa.
- Vegan Egg Breakfast$16.25
Vegan scrambled eggs, with breakfast potatoes, your choice of toast, and 2 strips of vegan bacon.
- Happy Trails Salad$15.75
Avocado, Sunflower seeds, fresh blueberries, dried cherries, walnuts, fresh strawberries, fresh grapes, with a creamy balsamic dressing on the side over a bed of mixed greens.
- Vegan BLAT$17.75
Vegan bacon with lettuce, sliced avocado, fresh tomato, vegan mayo, all on toasted wheat.
- Vegan Rainbow Burger$17.75
Fresh made vegan patty with mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomato jam, a shmear of hummus, on a Wheat Montana Rustic Bun, with sliced onion and tomato on the side.
SOUP & SALAD
- BEET SALAD$15.25
Freshly roasted beets, dried cherries, mandarin oranges, a smattering of walnuts, and goat cheese, on a bed of mixed greens with creamy balsamic dressing on the side.
- CHICKEN CESAR SALAD$15.25
House made herbed chicken, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes and shredded carrots on top of romaine with caesar dressing on the side.
- OWL COBB SALAD$15.25
Chicken, Tomatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Feta Cheese, with Ranch Dressing on the side.
- SOUP OF THE MOMENT$7.00
Ask about our rotating selection.
HOT AND COLD OWLWICHES
- PROSCIUTTO & BRIE$15.75
Grilled prosciutto with melted brie, fresh mixed greens, fig jam, and balsamic drizzle, on a fluffy Ciabatta with choice of side
- GRILLED CHEESE INCIDENT$14.75
A melty 2 cheese mix with sliced tomato, artichoke hearts, pesto aioli, on grilled sourdough with choice of side
- BIRCH CLUB$15.25
Ham, turkey, and bacon, piled high with mixed greens, sliced tomato, Havarti cheese, and mayo on Wheat with a choice of side.
- TURKEY HAVARTI PARTY$15.75
Turkey, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Havarti, Pesto Mayo, on Ciabatta with choice of side
- GRILLED REUBEN$15.75
Lean pastrami OR turkey with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, on toasted Marble Rye bread with choice of side
- BLAT$14.75
The improved classic of bacon, mixed greens, sliced avocado, and tomato with mayo, on toasted Wheat bread with choice of side
KIDS MENU
SIDES
- SIDE 1 EGG ANY STYLE$2.50
- SIDE AVOCADO$2.75
- SIDE BACON$3.50
- SIDE BREAKFAST POTATOES$5.00
- SIDE BUISCUITS AND GRAVY$6.99
- SIDE DICED CHICKEN$2.50
- SIDE DRESSING$1.50
- SIDE EGG WHITES$3.50
- SIDE FIG JAM$3.00
- SIDE FRENCH TOAST$4.50
- SIDE FRIES$4.75
- SIDE FRUIT CUP$5.00
- SIDE GF TOAST$3.75
- SIDE GF TORTILLA$5.00
- SIDE GRAVY$3.00
- SIDE GREEN CHILI SAUCE$1.50
- SIDE HAM$2.50
- SIDE HOUSE SALAD$6.00
- SIDE JALAPENO BACON$4.00
- SIDE JALAPENO POPPERS (3)$5.50
- SIDE MAYO$0.25
- SIDE ONION RINGS$5.50
- SIDE PANCAKE$6.00
- SIDE PEANUTBUTTER$1.50
- SIDE PESTO MAYO$2.50
- SIDE RANCH$2.50
- SIDE ROASTED VEGGIES$5.00
- SIDE SALSA$1.50
- SIDE SAUSAGE$3.50
- SIDE SINGLE TAMALE$4.50
- SIDE SLICED AVOCADO$1.75
- SIDE SOUR CREAM$2.50
- SIDE SWEET POTATO TOTS$4.00
- SIDE TAMALE$5.50
- SIDE TOAST$3.50
- SIDE TOMATO JAM$3.00
- SIDE TORTILLA$2.50
- SIDE TURKEY BACON$4.00
- SIDE VEGAN BACON$4.00
- SIDE VEGAN JUST EGGS$5.50
- SIDE VEGAN PROTEIN$4.00