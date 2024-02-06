Toasty Badger
Full Menu
BREKKY
- French Toast$14.00
Challah, crème anglaise, macerated fruit, chai pecans.
- Pancake$13.00
Served with maple syrup and butter
- Pancake of the Month$14.00
Sweet potato and sour orange pancake. Served with orange crème, candied nut coconut crunch, maple syrup and basil.
- French Omelet$14.00
Butter, chives, smoked maldon salt. Served with fresh greens and blistered tomatoes.
- American Omelet$14.00
- Ham 'n' Eggs$14.00
Black Forest ham steak, 2 eggs, hash brown.
- Classic Brekky$11.00
Thick cut bacon, 2 eggs, hash browns, toast.
- Avocado Toast$13.00
Avocado, Fresno chilies, sprouts, pepitas, Texas chili crisps on sourdough toast.
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$16.00
Smoked salmon, poached eggs, arugula, hollandaise, and herbs over an English muffin.
- Homemade Granola$13.00
Greek yogurt, coconut cream, homemade granola, berries, and honey.
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Pork sausage patty, sunny egg, American cheese, chives and mayo, on an English muffin.
- Monte Cristo$15.00
Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, French toast. Served with maple syrup and jam.
- Biscuits 'n' Gravy$12.00
Sausage gravy, biscuits, and a sunny egg.
LUNCH
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Beer battered fried chicken, cabbage slaw, pickles, and mayo. Served with fries.
- Smash Burger$15.00
With cheese, pickles, mayo. Served with fries.
- Grilled Portobello Sandwich$14.00
Smoked portobello mushroom, arugula, fresh herbs, and pickled carrot on a ciabatta loaf
- Winter Grain Bowl$18.00
Japanese black rice, grilled chicken, roasted veggies, tomatoes, ponzu dressed arugula, topped with a sunny egg.
- Market Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, sweet potato, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds, with a maple citrus dressing
- Soup of the Day$8.00
Chef's daily special
KIDS
SIDE
DESSERT
COLD NA BEV
- Fresh Orange Juice$4.50
- Fresh Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Milk$2.50
- Oat Milk$3.00
- Almond Milk$3.00
- Cold Brewed Coffee$3.50
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.50
- Mexican Coke Bottle$6.00
Bottle
- Diet Coke Can$3.50
Can
- Sprite Can$3.50
- Rambler Sparkling$3.50
Can
- Rambler Still$3.50
Can
- Dr. Pepper Bottle$6.00
Bottle
- Virgin Bloody Mary$7.00
- Cold Brewed Coffee Decaf$3.50
Bar Menu
COCKTAILS
- The Citrus Tree$12.00
Bubbles and OJ (Mimosa)
- The Hoot Owl$13.00
White wine, orange liqueur, and peach peony
- The Bloody Mary$13.00
House-made Bloody Mary with Titos-Spicy
- Michelada$12.00
Big Bark Beer, and bloody Mary (Michelada)
- The Ranchy Rabbit$10.00
Tequila, club soda, and lime
- The Salty Wolf$10.00
Gin and grapefruit with a salted rim
- The Honey'd Fox$12.00
Bourbon, with lemon, honey, and earl grey cold brew
- The Morning Rooster$10.00
Tequila, with ancho, habanero, pineapple
- The Wired Woodpecker$12.00
Vodka with cold brew, masala chai, and almond milk
WINE
- Lamberti Prosecco Extra Dry$9.00+
Italy: Green apples, flowers, and sweet spices
- Domaines Ott Rosé$16.00+
Provence, France: Citrus, vanilla violets, and intense minerality
- Matua Sauvignon Blanc$8.00+
New Zealand: Crisp, grassy, flint, and passion fruit
- Huber Gruner Veltliner$12.00+
Austria: Green apples, kiwi, lemon verbena, nutmeg
- Avarean Chardonnay$15.00+
Willamette Valley: Bright lemon and lime, marzipan and marigold
- Benton Pinot Noir$16.00+
Willamette Valley: Spicy plum, silky tannins, touch of oak
- Dom de la Janasse Cotes du Rhone$15.00+
Rhone, France: Purple raspberries, wild thyme, and bay leaf
- Lagone Super Tuscan$12.00+
Italy: Cooked red plums, oyster shells, and vanilla
- Austin Cabernet Sauvignon$15.00+
Pasa Robles: Dark fruit, vanilla bean, coffee, and a touch of tobacco
- Veuve Clicquot$135.00
BEER
- Training Bines$12.00
Paint House Brewing / Hazy IPA / 16 oz. / 6.5% ABV
- Demi Tone$11.00
Jester King / Farmhouse Ale / 16 oz. / 5.0% ABV
- German-Style Pilsner$9.00
Jester King / Lager / 16 oz. / 4.8% ABV
- Big Bark$7.00
Live Oak Brewing / Amber Lager / 12 oz. / 4.9 ABV
- Hefeweizen$7.00
Live Oak Brewing / Wheat Ale / 12 oz.
- Corona$6.00