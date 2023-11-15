Tocabe An American Indian Eatery 3536 W 44th Ave
Tocabe
Indian Tacos
- Vegetarian Indian Taco$9.89
Tocabe's famous fry bread topped with your choice of 2 of our vegan beans options and 3 salsas/toppings.
- Grilled Chicken Indian Taco$12.75
Tocabe's famous fry bread topped with our annatto marinated, grilled chicken thighs and your choice of toppings.
- Ground Beef Indian Taco$11.25
Tocabe's famous fry bread topped with our specially seasoned ground beef and your choice of toppings. Puts Grandma's to shame!
- Ground Bison Indian Taco$13.90
Tocabe's famous fry bread topped with ground bison seasoned with rubbed sage and your choice of toppings.
- Braised Shredded Bison Indian Taco$15.00
Tocabe's famous fry bread topped with our slow cooked, shredded bison in adobo and your choice of toppings.
- Braised Shredded Bison Indian Taco (Copy)$15.00
Tocabe's famous fry bread topped with our slow cooked, shredded bison in adobo and your choice of toppings.
Posu Bowls
- Vegetarian Posu Bowl$10.89
Red Lake Nation Wild Rice cooked to perfection in house and topped with all of your favorites! Gluten Free and Vegan Friendly!
- Grilled Chicken Posu Bowl$13.75
Red Lake Nation Wild Rice cooked to perfection in house and topped with all of your favorites! Gluten Free and Vegan Friendly!
- Ground Beef Posu Bowl$12.25
Red Lake Nation Wild Rice cooked to perfection in house and topped with all of your favorites! Gluten Free and Vegan Friendly!
- Ground Bison Posu Bowl$14.90
Red Lake Nation Wild Rice cooked to perfection in house and topped with all of your favorites! Gluten Free and Vegan Friendly!
- Braised Shredded Bison Posu Bowl$16.00
Red Lake Nation Wild Rice cooked to perfection in house and topped with all of your favorites! Gluten Free and Vegan Friendly!
Stuffed Fry Bread
- Vegetarian Stuffed Fry Bread$9.89
A double portion of our house vegan beans and cheese wrapped in our famous Fry Bread dough and flash fried!
- Grilled Chicken Stuffed Fry Bread$12.75
Delicious Red Bird™ chicken, beans, and cheese wrapped in our famous fry bread dough and flash fried. Perfection!
- Ground Beef Stuffed Fry Bread$11.25
Ground beef, beans, and cheese wrapped in our famous fry bread dough and flash fried. Perfection!
- Ground Bison Stuffed Fry Bread$13.90
Ground bison, beans, and cheese wrapped in our famous fry bread dough and flash fried. Perfection!
- Braised Shredded Bison Stuffed Fry Bread$15.00
Slow cooked shredded bison, beans, and cheese wrapped in our famous fry bread dough and flash fried. Perfection!
Medicine Wheel Nachos
- Vegetarian Nachos$9.89
Blue, red, white, and yellow corn tortilla chips cooked in house and loaded up with a double portion of house vegan beans and your favorite toppings!
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$12.75
Blue, red, white, and yellow corn tortilla chips cooked in house and piled high with Red Bird™ chicken thighs and your favorite toppings!
- Ground Beef Nachos$11.25
Blue, red, white, and yellow corn tortilla chips cooked in house and piled high with our specially spiced ground beef and your favorite toppings!
- Ground Bison Nachos$13.90
Blue, red, white, and yellow corn tortilla chips cooked in house and piled high with ground bison and your favorite toppings!
- Braised Shredded Bison Nachos$15.00
Blue, red, white, and yellow corn tortilla chips cooked in house and piled high with our slow cooked shredded bison and your favorite toppings!
Melting Pot Salads
- Vegetarian Salad$9.89
A lighter option! An organic arcadian lettuce blend topped off with everything you love. Try one of our house made dressings!
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.75
A lighter option! An organic arcadian lettuce blend topped off with everything you love. Try one of our house made dressings!
- Ground Beef Salad$11.25
A lighter option! An organic arcadian lettuce blend topped off with everything you love. Try one of our house made dressings!
- Ground Bison Salad$13.90
A lighter option! An organic arcadian lettuce blend topped off with everything you love. Try one of our house made dressings!
- Braised Shredded Bison Salad$15.00
A lighter option! An organic arcadian lettuce blend topped off with everything you love. Try one of our house made dressings!
Kids Meals
Sides
- Green Chile Stew - Cup$5.00
- Green Chile Stew - Bowl$8.25
- Chipotle Bison Chili - Cup$5.00
Our Winter Warmer! Smoky and spicy bison chili.
- Chipotle Bison Chili - Bowl$8.25
Our Winter Warmer! Smoky and spicy bison chili.
- Chips and Salsa$4.50
Tocabe's blue, red, yellow, and white tortilla chips served with one of our house salsas.
- Chips and Melted Cheese$6.75
Tocabe's blue, red, yellow, and white tortilla chips served with our housemade melted cheese.
- Side of Just Chips$3.00