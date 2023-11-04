Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila - Bethel Park 1001 Cool Springs Drive
TOCAYO FOOD
ANTOJITOS
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
- Guacamole$14.00
Made to order with ripe Avocados, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Chile Serrano and Lime Juice.
- Queso Fundido$14.00
Mexican Cheese Fondue with Queso Oaxaca, Chorizo, Roasted Poblanos and Salsa Roja.
- Quesadilla$12.00
An extra-large charboiled Quesadilla cut into pieces to share. Filled with Melted Cheeses and topped with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.
- Nachos$10.00
Crispy Totopos covered with Melted Cheeses, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, grilled Peppers and Onions.
- Taquitos$12.00
Fried Taquitos filled with Barbacoa or Shredded Chicken and topped with Roasted Tomatillo Salsa, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco and Guacamole.
- Queso 4oz$4.00
- Guacamole 4oz$6.00
- Side of Salsa 4oz$3.50
- 2oz Queso Dip$2.00
ENSALADAS & SOPA
BURRITOS & CHIMICHANGAS
- Chimichanga
- Drowned Burrito
- Grilled Burrito$13.00
Grilled Flour Tortilla filled with Rice, Black Beans, Melted Cheese, Guajillo Salsa and Your Choice of Protein. Served with a Casa Side Salad.
- Naked Burrito$13.00
Your Choice of Protein with Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo served in a bowl without the Tortilla.
COMBO
FAJITAS
TACOS TOCAYO
- Octopus$20.00
Flour Tortilla with Grilled Octopus, Mango Habanero Salsa, Red Onions, Arugula, and Toasted Chile de Arbol.
- Steak$19.00
Flour Tortilla with Ribeye Steak, Arugula, Red Onions, Salsa Roja, Queso Fresco and Cilantro.
- Shrimp$19.00
Flour Tortilla with Crispy Shrimp, Black Beans, Mango Salsa, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa.
- Fish$18.00
Flour Tortilla with Seasonal Breaded Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Salsa, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Scallions.
- Barbacoa$16.00
Blue Corn Tortilla with Shredded Beef, Grilled Onions, Queso Fresco, Avocado and Salsa Roja.
- Chicken & Chorizo$16.00
Blue Corn Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, Queso Oaxaca, Red Onion, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, and Citrus Mix.
- Cauliflower & Portabella$16.00
Blue Corn Tortilla with Roasted Cauliflower, Portabella, Corn, Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Fried Plantains, Arugula, Salsa Roja, and Toasted Chile de Arbol.
- Carnitas$15.00
Flour Tortilla with Shredded Pork Shoulder, Guacamole, Tomato, Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Tortilla Crumbles, and Queso Fresco.
- Al Pastor$15.00
Blue Corn Tortilla with Pork Shoulder, Red Onions, Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro, and Roasted Pineapple.
- Chicken$14.00
Blue Corn Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Cilantro Lime Salsa, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Kale, and Queso Fresco.
- Beets$13.00
Blue Corn Tortilla with Roasted Beets, Chile Ancho, Kale, Mole, Sour Cream, and Queso Fresco.
- Quesobirria$17.00
KIDS MENU
A LA CARTE
DESSERT
- Churros con Chocolate$10.00
Cinnamon Sticks filled with Caramel Sauce, dipped in Dark Chocolate and paired with Mexican Chocolate Ice Cream.
- Flan$8.00
Mexican Custard with Caramel Sauce
- Espresso Lava Cake$10.00
Espresso Ice Cream paired with Molten Lava Cake and Sesame Seed Candy.
- Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Vanilla Cake made with three different types of Milk.
- Ice Cream$5.00
CATERING
- APPETIZER BOX$80.00
10pc Beef Quesadillas, 10pc Shredded Chicken Quesadillas, 10pc Chicken Taquitos, 16oz Queso Dip, 16oz Guacamole, 16oz Pico de Gallo, 16oz Roasted tomato Salsa, 1 Chip Tray.
- FAJITA FIESTA$160.00
2lb Steak Fajitas, 2lb Chicken Fajitas, 2lb Shrimp Fajita, 30pcs Flour Tortillas, 3lb Black Beans, 3lb Rice, 16oz Roasted Tomato Salsa, 16oz Sour Cream, 16oz Shredded Cheese, 16oz Pico de Gallo.
- NACHO TRAY$80.00+
1 Tray Chips, 24oz Queso Dip, 1/2 tray of protein choice with peppers and onions, 16oz Jalapenos, 16oz Sour Cream, 16oz Shredded Cheese.
- SALAD BAR
Mix Greens & Tomato(Full Tray),Your Choice of Chicken,Steak Or Veggies(1/2 Tray),Cilantro Lime dressing(12oz),Balsamic Vinaigrette(12oz),Roasted Corn (12oz),Black Beans(12oz) and Roasted Poblano peppers(12oz).
- TAQUIZA
1.5lbs of your choice of protein, 10pcs tortillas per protein, all toppings on side.
- TOCAYO ADD ONS
- MARGARITA MIX TO-GO$15.00
32oz Non-Alcohol Margarita Mix with Garnish included.