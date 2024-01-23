Tokkai
Food
Nigiri (2pc)
- Ama Ebi 2pc$15.00
- Anago 2pc$11.00
- Ebi 2pc$9.00
- Hamachi 2pc$11.00
- Hotategai 2pc$12.00
- Ika 2pc$10.00
- Ikura 2pc$13.00
- Kampachi 2pc$11.00
- Madai 2pc$11.00
- Maguro 2pc$12.00
- Onaga 2pc$12.00
- Opakapaka 2pc$12.00
- Saba 2pc$12.00
- Sake 2pc$11.00
- Tako 2pc$10.00
- Tamago 2pc$5.00
- Tobiko 2pc$9.00
- Toro 2pc$20.00
- Unagi 2pc$11.00
- Uni 2pc$20.00
Sashimi (5pc)
Omakase/Moriwase
Basic Rolls
- Avocado Roll$6.00
Avocado (6pc)
- Baked Cali$16.00
Crab mix, cucumber, avocado , mayo, furikake tobiko
- Basic Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura , cucumber, sesame seed , eel sauce (8pc)
- California Roll$13.00
snow crab mix cucumber avocado sesame seeds
- Cucumber Avocado Roll$8.00
Cucumber avocado sesame seeds
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
cucumber (6pc)
- Garden Spider$17.00
soft shell crab ,gobo , Kaiware sprouts, tobiko, cucumber, mix greens , ponzu
- Negi Hama$11.00
Japanese Hamachi, green onions, sesame seeds (6pcs)
- Rainbow Roll$22.00
Cali base top: Ahi salmon hamachi ebb avocado
- Salmon Avocado roll$13.00
salmon avocado sesame seeds
- Salmon Skin Roll$9.00
salmon skin ,cucumber,kaiware sprouts, gobo, avocado, ponzu
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura sprouts cucumber avocado mayo
- Spicy Hamachi$15.00
spicy hamachi cucumber sesame seeds
- Spicy Salmon$15.00
spicy salmon cucumber sesame seeds
- Spicy Scallops$14.00
spicy scallops cucumber sesame seeds
- Spicy Tuna Roll$15.00
spicy tuna cucumber sesame seeds
- Tekka Maki$9.00
Local big eye tuna (6pcs)
- Tuna Avocado Roll$13.00
Local Big eye tuna , avocado (6pcs)
- Eel Avo$17.00
Eel avocado sesame seeds
- Veggie Roll (S)$10.00
cucumber avocado sprouts kampiyo gobo
- Veggie Roll (XL)$16.00
Mix greens onions sprouts kampiyo takuan asparagus avocado cucumber
Special Rolls
- Cravings$21.00
salmon
- Lehua Roll$21.00
Inside: shrimp tempura . Asparagus Top: salmon . Ahi . Tobiko . Garlic chips . Chile threads Sauce: toban soy
- Lemon Drop$21.00
Hamachi
- Lobster Dynamite$24.00
Inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado , crab mix Top: lobster meat , hamakua mushrooms , Maui onions , tobiko , bonito Sauce: dynamite sauce , eel sauce
- Pele’s Dragon$23.00
unagi
Entrees
- Braised Pork Belly (Kakuni)$18.00
A sweet soy sauce flavor Japanese pork belly with stir fry vegetables and your choice of garlic rice or steam rice.
- Garlic Prawn Noodles$19.00
6oz of freshly made egg noodles sautéed with local vegetables then glazed with a shrimp based stir fry sauce and topped 4pcs prawns
- Hamachi Kama$23.00
Broiled hamachi collar served on a bed of cabbage with mix greens and a side of sushi rice along with ponzu.
- K- Town Ribeye$22.00
8oz flank steak marinated in teriyaki sauce served along side local vegetables and topped off with a black bean ginger sauce. Then garnished with onion, fresno, scallions and ginger sautéed in chili oil. Your choice of garlic rice or steam rice
- Keiki Bento$13.00
hot dog, spam, tamgo and chicken served on a bed of rice dusted with furikake
- Stuffed Chicken$18.00
whole chicken thigh fried mochiko style served on a brioche bun, then topped with a sweet and spicy sauce along with seasoned cabbage and pickled vegetables. With a side order of tatter tots.
- Veggie Fried Rice$12.00
Onions, peas , carrots ,garlic sautéed in with calrose rise then glazed with mushroom soy and oyster sauce and finished with green onions. Add extra protein of your choice.
Appetizers
- Beef Bulgogi Tacos$14.00
A sweet and salty thinly sliced beef with seasoned cabbage , shaved Maui onions , cucumber & Robby’s pickled aioli then garnish with cilantro
- Blackened Seared Ahi Tacos$16.00
- Braised Pork Belly Taco$12.00
A sweet and savory braised pork with shaved Maui onions seasoned cabbage and Robbys pickled aioli then garnished with cilantro
- Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings$12.00
6pcs of fried wings glazed in olive oil , lemon pepper seasoning,fried garlic and comes with ranch & sweet and spicy sauce
- P.O.T.W (poke of the week)$16.00
Call and ask about our poke special.
- Poke Tacos$14.00