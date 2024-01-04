Tokyo Teppan Cafe 583 S Chickasaw Trail
Ramen
- Miso Ramen$12.95
Miso Broth with Thin Slices of Braised Pork Belly, Kikurage Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Corn, Seasoned Egg, Green Onions, & Red Ginger
- Tonkatsu Ramen$12.95
Pork Bone Broth with Thin Slices of Braised Pork Belly, Kikurage Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Corn, Seasoned Egg, Green Onions, & Red Ginger
- Spicy Beef Ramen$12.95
Pork Bone Broth with Thin Slices of Braised Pork Belly, Kikurage Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Corn, Seasoned Egg, Green Onions, Red Ginger, & Spicy Chili Oil
- Chicken Ramen$12.95
Chicken Soy Sauce Broth with Grilled Chicken, Kikurage Mushroom, Shiite Mushroom, Seasoned Egg, Green Onions, & Red Ginger
- Vegetable Ramen$11.95
Veggie Miso Broth with Tofu, Green Beans, Kikurage Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Corn, & Green Onions
- Miso Ramen Broth$5.00
*This is only the broth used for Ramen*
- Tonkatsu Ramen Broth$5.00
*This is only the broth used for Ramen*
- Spicy Beef Ramen Broth$5.00
*This is only the broth used for Ramen*
- Chicken Ramen Broth$5.00
*This is only the broth used for Ramen*
- Vegetable Ramen Broth$5.00
*This is only the broth used for Ramen*
Bento Box
- Vegetable Tempura Bento$11.95
Served with a Choice of Base, Tempura Veggies, Fried Gyoza, Spring Roll, Clear Soup, & Salad
- Chicken Tempura Bento$12.95
Served with a Choice of Base, Tempura Veggies, Fried Gyoza, Spring Roll, Clear Soup, & Salad
- Shrimp Tempura Bento$12.95
Served with a Choice of Base, Tempura Veggies, Fried Gyoza, Spring Roll, Clear Soup, & Salad
- Hibachi Bento Box$12.95
Served with a Choice of Protein, Choice of Base, Hibachi Veggies, Fried Gyoza, Spring Roll, Clear Soup, & Salad
- Hibachi Vegetable Bento Box$11.95
Served with a Choice of a Base, Fried Gyoza, Spring Roll, Clear Soup, & Salad
Appetizer
- Edamame$3.95
Whole Soybeans Pods that are boiled and Salted
- Fried Gyoza (4 Pcs)$4.25
- Steamed Gyoza (4 Pcs)$4.25
- Pork Spring Roll (2 Pcs)$3.95
- Spring Roll (2 Pcs)$3.25
- Krab Rangoon (4 Pcs)$4.75
Four pieces of Krabmeat and Cream Cheese-filled Fried Wontons. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
- Takoyaki (3 Pcs)$4.25
Three pieces of Fried Wheat-Based Octopus Balls topped with Bonito Flakes, Japanese Mayo, and Eel Sauce
- Volcano Fries$6.25
Fries topped with BBQ Chicken, Tokyo's Special Sauce, & Nori
- Popcorn Chicken$6.25
Japanese Style Fried Chicken served with Yuzu Mayo
- Okonomiyaki$6.25
Savory Pancake topped with Japanese Mayo, Eel Sauce, & Tempura Flakes
- Dynamite$7.25
Deep Fried Sushi Roll with: Salmon, Krab, & Asparagus Topped with Tempura Flakes, Yuzu Mayo, & Siracha
- Jimmy Smith$7.25
Deep Fried Sushi Roll with: Smoked Salmon, Krab, & Cream Cheese Topped with Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo, & Eel Sauce
- Vegetable Tempura (4 Pcs)$5.50
Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried of 4 Shrimp Tempura. Served with Tempura Sauce
- Chicken Tempura (4 Pcs)$6.50
Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried of 4 Chicken Tempura. Served with Tempura Sauce
- Shrimp Tempura (4 Pcs)$6.50
- Chicken Yakitori (2 Pcs)$3.95
- Steak Yakitori (2 Pcs)$4.50
Side Order & Sauce
Side Orders
- Steam Rice Side Order$2.00
- Fried Rice Side Order$2.00
- Hibachi Noodle Side Order$2.00
- Miso Soup$2.75
- Clear Soup$2.25
- Ginger Salad$2.25
- Hibachi Veggie Side Order$3.00
- Teriyaki Tofu Side Order$3.00
- Pepper & Onion Side Order$3.00
- Steamed Veggie Side Order$3.00
- BBQ Chicken Side Order$5.95
- Hibachi Chicken Side Order$5.95
- Hibachi Steak Side Order$6.95
- Hibachi Shrimp Side Order$5.95
- Hibachi Salmon Side Order$5.95
Sauces
Dessert
- Tempura Ice Cream$4.95
Vanilla Ice Cream that is Breaded and Battered to create a Hot and Crispy Exterior and a Cold and Creamy Interior. Topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup, & Maraschino Cherry.
- Tempura Cheese Cake$4.95
Battered to create a Crispy Crust that adds to the Rich and Sweet Taste of Cheesecake Topped with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup, & Maraschino Cherry.
- Vanilla Crepe$5.95
Thinly Sliced Pancakes filled with Vanilla Cream in between
- Taiyaki$2.95
A Fish-Shaped Cake with a Cripsy Exterior and Fluffy Interior that is Filled with Sweet Bed Bean
- Ice Cream Taiyaki$2.95
A Fish-Shaped Cake with a Thin Waffle Exterior and filled with Vanilla Ice Cream and Sweet Bed Bean
- Monaka Ice Cream Sandwich$3.50
A Thin Waffle Exterior that is filled with Strawberry Ice Cream & White Chocolate
Tea
Classic Tea
Milk Tea
Specialty Tea
Drinks
- Fountain Drink$2.50
For Drinks from the Fountain. Free Refills.
- Bottle Coke$2.50
20 Fl Oz Coca-Cola Bottle
- Bottle Diet Coke$2.50
20 Fl Oz Diet Coca-Cola Bottle
- Bottle Water$1.50
23.7 Fl Oz Bottle Water
- Bottle Lemonade$1.50
20 Fl Oz Minute Maid Lemonade Bottle
- Bottled Peach Tea$1.95
16.9 Fl Oz Lipton Georgia Iced Peach Tea
- Ramune$2.95
Japanese Carbonated Soda served in a Glass Bottle with a Marble, so you can Savor the Flavor Slowly
- Calpico$2.95
A Japanese Dairy Drink that has a Refreshing Sweet and Tangy Flavor
- Aloe Vera$2.50
A Citrus-Like Drink made with Real Aloe Vera that gives it a unique texture
- Bottle Jasmine Tea$2.50
Tea that is scented with Jasmine Blossoms using Green Tea as a Base
- Hot Green Tea$1.95
- To-Go Fountain Drink$1.95