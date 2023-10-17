Snacks

Truffle Butter Edamame

$5.25

Steamed edamame tossed in truffle butter and salt

Crispy Fried Chicken Skin

$6.00

*spicy

Potato Chips w/Secret Seasoning

$4.00

Our version of a thin classic potato chip dusted with our special seasoning

Chicken

Tokyo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Brioche bun, fried chicken thigh, TFC sauce, and pickles. Comes with a side of potato chips with secret seasoning.

2pc Box

$16.25

2 pieces of chicken, small side, small chicken rice, house pickled cabbage and choice of sauce

3pc Box

$16.75

3 pieces of chicken, small side, small chicken rice, house pickled cabbage and choice of sauce

Buddy Pack

$36.50

6 pc bucket of chicken, 2 small sides, medium chicken rice, house pickled cabbage and 2 sauces

Family Pack

$73.00

12 pc bucket of chicken, 2 medium sides, large chicken rice, house pickled cabbage and 4 sauces

Kids Box

$7.75

1 drum, kids rice, kids side, and juice box

Just the Bird

Drum

$3.50
Wing

$3.00
Thigh

$4.00

Tender

$4.50

A La Carte Sides

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$7.50
Mac and Cheese

$9.00
BBQ Baked Beans w/Chicken

$4.00+
Cabbage Salad w/House Dressing

$4.00
Creamy Potato Salad

$4.00+
Coleslaw

$4.00+
Corn Potage (corn soup)

$4.00+
Curry Creamed Corn

$4.00+
Dashi Braised Collard Greens w/Bacon

$4.00+
Soy Glazed Yams

$4.00+

Extras

Chicken Rice

$3.00+
Pickled Ginger Cabbage

$2.50

House Pickles

Yuzu Pepper Sauce

$1.80

1 tbsp

TFC Sweet Sauce

$0.70

TFC Spicy Sauce

$0.70

Tokyo Mayo (non-spicy)

$0.70

Tokyo Spicy Mayo

$0.70

Paper Plate

$0.30

Beverages

Orange Fanta Bottle

$4.00

Melon Cream Soda

$5.00

UCC Oolong Tea Can

$4.00

Kids Juice Box

$1.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.50

Sprite Bottle

$4.00

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Half yuzu lemonade, half sweet iced green tea

Sweet Iced Green Tea

$3.50
Yuzu Lemonade

$4.50

House made and our most popular beverage!