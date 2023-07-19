Popular Items

Miso Soup

$5.55
Rainbow

$16.99

A selection of sashimi and avocado on top of a California roll.

Alex Two

$18.99

Rolled with shrimp tempura, krab salad masago, cream cheese, topped with, avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and crunch.


Starters

Our famous tuna tartare tossed with avocado and a little kick
Miso Soup

$5.55

Miso Udon Soup

$10.99

Edamame

$7.50

Spicy Edamame

$8.50
Truffle Edamame

$9.00

Steamed soy bean.

Shishito Peppers W/Ponzu

$9.99
Gyoza

$9.00

Deep fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry. Combo

Shrimp Shumai

$8.99

Steamed or fried.

Tuna Tataki

$17.00

Lightly grilled tuna with ponzu sauce

Dynamite Shrimp

$16.99

Steamed Bao Buns

$14.99

Tuna Tartare

$16.99

Octopus Banaditos

$15.99

Thin slices of octopus, red onion, capers and botija olive sauce

Spicy octopus

$17.99

Thin sliced octopus served in a spicy, tangy and sweet vinegar and sesame seeds

Otoro crudo

$25.99

Creamy Otoro Blue Fin tuna, avocado, capers, aji, leche de tigre

Spicy tuna crispy rice

$15.99

Spicy tuna and avocado, truffle unagi sauce on a pillow of crispy rice

Spicy hamachi crispy rice

$18.99

Spicy tuna and avocado on a pillow of crispy rice

Ceviche

$15.99

Red onion, sweet potato, aji amarillo, leche de tigre

Salmon toro appetizer

$19.99

Seasoned seared salmon belly sushi

Screeming Tuna

$15.99

Thin slices of yellowtail, tuna and salmon served with ponzu sauce

Usuzukuri

$22.99

Thin slices of yellowtail, tuna and salmon served with ponzu sauce

Sashimi Toro Appetizer

$19.99

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Salads

Hiyashi Wakame

$7.99

Cold seasoned seaweed.

Salmon's Dream Salad

$16.99

Bed of wakame , salmon, and avocados.

Tuna's Dream Salad

$16.99

Bed of wakame , tuna steak, and avocados.

Neptuno Salad

$19.99

House Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, edamame, crispy onions and ginger dressing

Special Salad

$25.00

Big salad with mix greens, tomato, cucumber , carrots, asparagus, avocado.

Crab Salad

$14.99

Sashimi and Sushi Combo

Lady's Finger

$29.99

Chirashi Bowl

$29.99

Sushi rice artistically. Topped with a variety of raw fish and shellfish. Served with miso soup or salad.

Mori-Awase

$29.99

Kaido Sushi And Sashimi

$32.99

Dressed Premium Nigiri

$59.99

2 pcs of salmon toro, 2 ama ebi, 2 mackrel, 1 piece of uni & 1 of otoro.

Chef's premium Selection of our finest sushi $ sashimi for 2

$119.99

Roll Lovers

$98.99

Love Boat for 4

$159.99

Emperor's Sashimi Mori

$38.99

Salmon Sashimi Dinner

$38.00

22 pcs of sashimi

Tuna Sashimi Dinner

$40.00

22 pcs of sashimi

Nigiri Sushi and Sashimi

Waygu Beef

$10.00

Uni/Sea urchin (Japanese)

$11.00

Otoro / Tuna

$10.00

Blue fin Tuna

Spicy Scallop

$7.00

Spicy Japanese mayo and masago

Salmon Toro

$6.00

seared salmon belly

Akami Tuna

$5.00

White Tuna

$4.00

Saba / Mackerel

$4.00

Ika / Squid

$4.00

Sake salmon

$4.00

Hamachi / Yellowtail

$5.50

Ebi / Shrimp

$4.50

Ama Ebi

$7.00

Sweet shrimp

Unagi / Eel

$8.00

Kani

$3.50

imitation crabmeat

Hotate / scallops

$7.00

Ikura

$9.00

Salmon roe

Tako / Octopus

$7.00

Massago Caviar

$6.00

Tobiko / Caviar

$6.00

Tamago

$3.50

Japanese omelet

Rockin Rolls

Mr. Mariano

$18.99

Rolled with shrimp tempura, krab salad, masago, and cream cheese. Topped with baked salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise, crunch.

Alex Two

$18.99

Rolled with shrimp tempura, krab salad masago, cream cheese, topped with, avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and crunch.

Sexy Mommy

$18.99

Rolled with tempura salmon, krab salad, and cream cheese masago. Topped with avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and crunch.

Curious Roll

$18.99

Rolled with masago wrapped with cream cheese, avocado, krab salad, and tempura shrimp, topped with sweet plantains and finished with a special spicy curry mayo, eel sauce and crunch

Jeff Roll

$21.99
Dragon

$16.99

Roll with tempura shrimp, krabmeat, masago, asparagus, and spicy mayonnaise. Topped with avocado and eel sauce.

Rainbow

$16.99

A selection of sashimi and avocado on top of a California roll.

Spider Roll

$17.99

Fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, avocado, eel sauce, masago, and seaweed outside.

Sexy Mermaid Roll

$18.99

Rolled with spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with masago and seaweed salad.

Sunset Blvd

$18.99

Tuna, salmon, white filet crabstick masago, avocado, and sesame seeds.

Dane Two

$18.99

Chopped tuna, mesas, and krab salad with cream cheese inside. Topped with seasoned garlic tuna, eel sauce, and crunch.

Tuna Steak Roll

$17.99

Rolled with seared Tuna Steak, avocado, and scallions served with a special spicy sauce

Eel Logic Roll

$16.99

Salmon Seduction Roll

$21.99

Lemon Salmon Roll

$21.99

Volcano Roll

$21.99

Crazy Roll

$21.99

Two Timing Tuna Roll

$18.99

Crab My Tuna Roll

$18.99

Holy Crab Roll

$16.99

Hamachi Jalapeno Roll

$21.99

Hamachi Love Me Roll

$21.99

Acevichado Roll

$21.99

Tokyo Tuna Roll

$29.99

OTORO Roll

$19.99

Rock Shrimp Roll

$21.99

Dancing EEL

$17.99

Miami Roll

$17.99

Salmon, crabstick, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, cucumber, masago and sesame seeds

Alex Roll

$17.99

Spicy Tuna mixed crunch, masago and spicy mayo.

Spicy Tuna Seaweed outside

$12.99

Salmon Roll Seaweed outside

$10.99

Tuna Roll Seaweed outside

$10.99

Chicken Katsu Roll

$14.99

with avocado and cream cheese

Part Time Roll

$19.99

Spicy tuna mixed with cruch, masago, spicy mayo, avocado. Topped with lightly seared tuna, Eel sauce and crunch.

Bagel Roll

$15.99

California Roll

$12.00

Temaki Cone Hand Rolls

Salmon & Cream Cheese Temaki

$7.50
Eel Temaki

$9.50
Tuna Temaki

$7.99

Spicy Tuna Temaki

$8.50
Crab Salad Temaki

$6.50
Yellowtail Tamaki

$8.50

Otoro Temaki

$13.50

Uni Temaki

$15.50

Wagyu Temaki

$13.50

Scallop Temaki

$13.50

Keto Friendly Rolls

Kani-Su

$17.99

Krabstick, avocado, and masago rolled in thinly sliced cucumber with rice vinegar sauce and sesame seeds.

Jojo Roll

$19.99

Salmon, tuna, whitefish, masago, and avocado wrapped in cucumber served with special sauce.

Cuke Salmon

$18.99

Avocado and masago rolled in cucumber with ponzu sauce.

Cuke Eel

$18.99

Eel, krabmeat, avocado, and masago rolled in cucumber with eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Holt Roll

$18.99

Riceless roll with tuna, salmon, crab salad, and avocado.

Hamachi Supreme Roll

$24.99

Hamachi, crab salad, asparagus, avocado, jalapeño, soy beans, kewpie mayo, truffle oil

From the Kitchen

(Served with white rice and miso soup or salad) Add fried rice $4.50

Hot Stone Wagyu Beef

$32.99

Thin slices of aged Wagyu beef served with white rice sesame dipping sauces, cooked by you on a hot stone at your table

Hot Stone Scallop and Shrimp

$32.99

Succulent scallops and shrimp served with white rice sesame dipping sauces, cooked by you on a hot stone at your table

Chilean Seabass

$32.99

Pan Seared Chilean Seabass glazed with sweet chili and unagi sauce over a warm bed of our white rice and veggies.

Steak Teriyaki

$21.99

Grilled steak served with white rice and teriyaki sauce on the side

Teriyaki Salmon

Grilled Salmon

Chicken Katsu

Fried, breaded chicken breast served with white rice and katsu sauce on the side

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

Grilled chicken breast served with white rice and teriyaki sauce on the side

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry

$21.99

Yasai-itame

$15.99

Stir-fried fresh vegetables served with white rice

Rices

White Rice

$3.50
Fried Rice

$5.50
Brown Rice

$3.50
Chicken Fried Rice

$8.50
Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.50
Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.50

Brown Fried Rice

$6.00

Brown Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00

Brown Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.00

Brown Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.00Out of stock

Beed/Chicken/Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.50

Vegetarian Rolls

Veggie Roll

$11.99

Carrots, cucumber, asparagus and kampyo, avocado

Veggie Dragon Roll

$17.99

Tempura broccoli glazed with sweet chili sauce, avocado, topped with our spicy mayo, unagi sauce and crispy onions

Plantapus Roll

$19.99

Our plant based version of spicy octopus, avocado, asparagus and crispy seaweed salad on top

Spicy Veggie Roll

$16.99

Carrots, cucumber, lettuce, pickled oshinko, sesame seeds, kimchi sauce and spicy mayo

Cucumber (kappa) Roll Seaweed outside

$7.99

Avocado Roll Seaweed outside

$7.99

Noodles

Udon Vegetable Stir Fry

$18.99

Stir fried wheat noodles on a high temperature wok to capture all the flavor!

Vegetable Yakisoba

$18.99

Stir-fried thin egg noodles on high temperature wok with mushrooms, onions, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas and broccoli.

Additions/ Sides

Rolls with Brown Rice

$1.00

Rolls Inside/ Out

$1.00

Rolls Without Rice

$2.50

Side Asparagus

$4.50

Side Jalapeno

$1.50

Side Masago

$2.50

Extra Fish (In Roll)

$4.00

Extra Fish (On top of Roll)

$6.00

Rolls with Soy Paper

$2.50

Small Rolls with no Seaweed

$6.00

Large Rolls with no Seaweed

$6.00

Cucumber

$1.00

Scallions

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Eel Sauce (side)

$0.75

Spicy Mayo (Side)

$0.75

Ponsu

$0.75

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Shrimp Tempura

$11.50

Sweet Venigar

$0.75

Sesame Oil

$0.75

Kimchi

$0.75

Sriracha

$0.75

Ginger Dressing

$0.75

Miso Dressing

$0.75

Jojo Sauce

$0.75

Katsu Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Lemon

$2.00

Shumai Sauce

$0.75

Chips

$2.00

Beverages

Evian Water 500ml

$3.95

San Pellegrino Water

$5.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite Zero

$3.50Out of stock

Sparkling Water bottle 750ml

$7.50

Acqua Panna bottle 750ml

$7.50

Ramune

$5.99

Orange Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00