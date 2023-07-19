Tokyo Tuna Brickell
Starters
Miso Soup
Miso Udon Soup
Edamame
Spicy Edamame
Truffle Edamame
Steamed soy bean.
Shishito Peppers W/Ponzu
Gyoza
Deep fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry. Combo
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed or fried.
Tuna Tataki
Lightly grilled tuna with ponzu sauce
Dynamite Shrimp
Steamed Bao Buns
Tuna Tartare
Octopus Banaditos
Thin slices of octopus, red onion, capers and botija olive sauce
Spicy octopus
Thin sliced octopus served in a spicy, tangy and sweet vinegar and sesame seeds
Otoro crudo
Creamy Otoro Blue Fin tuna, avocado, capers, aji, leche de tigre
Spicy tuna crispy rice
Spicy tuna and avocado, truffle unagi sauce on a pillow of crispy rice
Spicy hamachi crispy rice
Spicy tuna and avocado on a pillow of crispy rice
Ceviche
Red onion, sweet potato, aji amarillo, leche de tigre
Salmon toro appetizer
Seasoned seared salmon belly sushi
Screeming Tuna
Thin slices of yellowtail, tuna and salmon served with ponzu sauce
Usuzukuri
Thin slices of yellowtail, tuna and salmon served with ponzu sauce
Sashimi Toro Appetizer
Hamachi Kama
Salads
Hiyashi Wakame
Cold seasoned seaweed.
Salmon's Dream Salad
Bed of wakame , salmon, and avocados.
Tuna's Dream Salad
Bed of wakame , tuna steak, and avocados.
Neptuno Salad
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, edamame, crispy onions and ginger dressing
Special Salad
Big salad with mix greens, tomato, cucumber , carrots, asparagus, avocado.
Crab Salad
Sashimi and Sushi Combo
Lady's Finger
Chirashi Bowl
Sushi rice artistically. Topped with a variety of raw fish and shellfish. Served with miso soup or salad.
Mori-Awase
Kaido Sushi And Sashimi
Dressed Premium Nigiri
2 pcs of salmon toro, 2 ama ebi, 2 mackrel, 1 piece of uni & 1 of otoro.
Chef's premium Selection of our finest sushi $ sashimi for 2
Roll Lovers
Love Boat for 4
Emperor's Sashimi Mori
Salmon Sashimi Dinner
22 pcs of sashimi
Tuna Sashimi Dinner
22 pcs of sashimi
Nigiri Sushi and Sashimi
Waygu Beef
Uni/Sea urchin (Japanese)
Otoro / Tuna
Blue fin Tuna
Spicy Scallop
Spicy Japanese mayo and masago
Salmon Toro
seared salmon belly
Akami Tuna
White Tuna
Saba / Mackerel
Ika / Squid
Sake salmon
Hamachi / Yellowtail
Ebi / Shrimp
Ama Ebi
Sweet shrimp
Unagi / Eel
Kani
imitation crabmeat
Hotate / scallops
Ikura
Salmon roe
Tako / Octopus
Massago Caviar
Tobiko / Caviar
Tamago
Japanese omelet
Rockin Rolls
Mr. Mariano
Rolled with shrimp tempura, krab salad, masago, and cream cheese. Topped with baked salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise, crunch.
Alex Two
Rolled with shrimp tempura, krab salad masago, cream cheese, topped with, avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and crunch.
Sexy Mommy
Rolled with tempura salmon, krab salad, and cream cheese masago. Topped with avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and crunch.
Curious Roll
Rolled with masago wrapped with cream cheese, avocado, krab salad, and tempura shrimp, topped with sweet plantains and finished with a special spicy curry mayo, eel sauce and crunch
Jeff Roll
Dragon
Roll with tempura shrimp, krabmeat, masago, asparagus, and spicy mayonnaise. Topped with avocado and eel sauce.
Rainbow
A selection of sashimi and avocado on top of a California roll.
Spider Roll
Fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, avocado, eel sauce, masago, and seaweed outside.
Sexy Mermaid Roll
Rolled with spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with masago and seaweed salad.
Sunset Blvd
Tuna, salmon, white filet crabstick masago, avocado, and sesame seeds.
Dane Two
Chopped tuna, mesas, and krab salad with cream cheese inside. Topped with seasoned garlic tuna, eel sauce, and crunch.
Tuna Steak Roll
Rolled with seared Tuna Steak, avocado, and scallions served with a special spicy sauce
Eel Logic Roll
Salmon Seduction Roll
Lemon Salmon Roll
Volcano Roll
Crazy Roll
Two Timing Tuna Roll
Crab My Tuna Roll
Holy Crab Roll
Hamachi Jalapeno Roll
Hamachi Love Me Roll
Acevichado Roll
Tokyo Tuna Roll
OTORO Roll
Rock Shrimp Roll
Dancing EEL
Miami Roll
Salmon, crabstick, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, cucumber, masago and sesame seeds
Alex Roll
Spicy Tuna mixed crunch, masago and spicy mayo.
Spicy Tuna Seaweed outside
Salmon Roll Seaweed outside
Tuna Roll Seaweed outside
Chicken Katsu Roll
with avocado and cream cheese
Part Time Roll
Spicy tuna mixed with cruch, masago, spicy mayo, avocado. Topped with lightly seared tuna, Eel sauce and crunch.
Bagel Roll
California Roll
Temaki Cone Hand Rolls
Keto Friendly Rolls
Kani-Su
Krabstick, avocado, and masago rolled in thinly sliced cucumber with rice vinegar sauce and sesame seeds.
Jojo Roll
Salmon, tuna, whitefish, masago, and avocado wrapped in cucumber served with special sauce.
Cuke Salmon
Avocado and masago rolled in cucumber with ponzu sauce.
Cuke Eel
Eel, krabmeat, avocado, and masago rolled in cucumber with eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Holt Roll
Riceless roll with tuna, salmon, crab salad, and avocado.
Hamachi Supreme Roll
Hamachi, crab salad, asparagus, avocado, jalapeño, soy beans, kewpie mayo, truffle oil
From the Kitchen
Hot Stone Wagyu Beef
Thin slices of aged Wagyu beef served with white rice sesame dipping sauces, cooked by you on a hot stone at your table
Hot Stone Scallop and Shrimp
Succulent scallops and shrimp served with white rice sesame dipping sauces, cooked by you on a hot stone at your table
Chilean Seabass
Pan Seared Chilean Seabass glazed with sweet chili and unagi sauce over a warm bed of our white rice and veggies.
Steak Teriyaki
Grilled steak served with white rice and teriyaki sauce on the side
Teriyaki Salmon
Grilled Salmon
Chicken Katsu
Fried, breaded chicken breast served with white rice and katsu sauce on the side
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast served with white rice and teriyaki sauce on the side
Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry
Yasai-itame
Stir-fried fresh vegetables served with white rice
Rices
Vegetarian Rolls
Veggie Roll
Carrots, cucumber, asparagus and kampyo, avocado
Veggie Dragon Roll
Tempura broccoli glazed with sweet chili sauce, avocado, topped with our spicy mayo, unagi sauce and crispy onions
Plantapus Roll
Our plant based version of spicy octopus, avocado, asparagus and crispy seaweed salad on top
Spicy Veggie Roll
Carrots, cucumber, lettuce, pickled oshinko, sesame seeds, kimchi sauce and spicy mayo