plates

Mole

$13.99

2 drumstick pieces w/rice, beans and tortillas

Birria plate

$15.99

Beef Birria w/rice, beans, and tortillas

Asada Plate

$13.99

diced beef mixed w/grilled onion, rice, beans and tortillas

Cecina

$15.99

beef cecina, chorizo piece, chile toreado, queso fresco, avocado, rice, beans and tortillas

barbacoa plate

$15.99

lamb barbacoa, rice, beans and tortillas

enchiladas red

$12.49

red w/chicken or cheese rice, beans, onion, sour cream, cotija cheese

enchiladas green

$12.49

green w/chicken or cheese rice, beans, onion, sour cream, cotija cheese

enmoladas

$13.99

w/chicken or cheese rice, beans, onion, sour cream, cotija cheese

Chiles rellenos

$16.99

filled w/cheese. w/rice, beans and tortillas

Taquitos dorados

$12.99

chicken taquitos w/rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cotija cheese

chile verde

$12.99

pork ribs w/nopales, rice beans and tortillas

breakfast

Chilaquiles green

$12.99

green sauce w/eggs your choice, beans, raw onion, cilantro, sour cream, cotija cheese

chilaquiles red

$12.99

red sauce w/eggs your choice, beans, raw onion, cilantro, sour cream, cotija cheese

chilaquiles mole

$13.99

mole sauce w/eggs your choice, beans, raw onion, cilantro, sour cream, cotija cheese

Eggs Your choice

$9.99

chose your style comes w/beans and tortillas

pancakes, eggs and bacon for adult

$12.99

4 pancakes, 2 eggs, 4 bacon

breakfast burrito basic

$8.99

bf b + jamon

$9.99

bf + cho

$9.99

bf+mex

$9.99

bf+salchicha

$9.99

bf tocino

$9.99

TOLUCOS

$13.99

Hand made corn chips on the sauce of your choice, with meat of your choice, with onion, sour cream, cotija cheese, lettuce.

seafood

Shrimp coctail

$15.99

cooked shrimp, clamato, ketchup, onion, cilantro, tomato, lemon juice, cucumber

Garlic shrimp

$15.99

garlic sauce, salad, french fries, rice and tortillas

Diabla shrimp

$15.99

medium spicy, salad, french fries, rice and tortillas

breaded shrimp

$15.99

salad, french fries, rice and tortillas

soups

pozole pata

$15.49

Menudo C/T (Sat and Sun)

$15.99

beef meat, tortillas, onion, cilantro and tortillas

barbacoa soup

$15.49

barbacoa soup w/meat, rice and cheekpeas, tortillas, onion, cilantro and fresh lemons

chicken soup

$13.49

2 chicken drumsticks, sice of rice, onion, cilantro, lemon and tortillas

birria soup

$13.49

beef, sice of rice, onion, cilantro, lemon and tortillas

beef soup

$15.49

beef meat, carrot, calabaza, potato, cheek peas, corn, carrots, side of rice, onion, cilantro, lemon and tortillas

pozole

$15.49

made from scratch corn, pork. On a side onion, radishes, repollo, fresh lemon and tostadas

MENUDO C/G N/P

$15.99

MENUDO C/P N/G

$15.99

MENUDO PLAIN

$15.99

kids menu

chiken nuggets

$6.99

6 piece chicken nuggets w/french fries

ham w/eggs

$6.49

2 scrambled eggs w/ham

pancakes, eggs and bacon

$7.49

pancakes, eggs and bacon

quesadillotas

quesadillotas

$14.99

made by hand big tortilla, mozarella cheese, choice of meat or vegetables, lettuce and sour cream

huarache

Huaraches

$11.49

made by hand yellow corn masa coice of meat or vegetarian

huarache sencillo

$8.99

classics

torta

$10.99

warm telera bread with beans any choice of meat, onion, cilantro, tomato, mayo, avocado. Salsa on a side

tacos + order of 3

$11.25

corn or flour tortilla with any choice of meat

tacos order of 3

$9.75

corn or flour tortilla with any choice of meat

sopes order of 3

$12.49

order of 3 any coice of meat

flour tortilla quesadilla

$6.99

13'' inch flour tortilla w/mozarella cheese and any choice of meat

flour tortilla quesadilla w/meat

$9.99

13'' inch flour tortilla w/mozarella cheese

super nachos

$11.99

our own tortilla chips over melted mozarella cheese w/any choice of meat w/ fried beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream and cotija cheese on top

burrito mojado green or red

$12.99

classic burrito any choice of meat w/red or green salsa w/sour cream, mozarella cheese, onion and cilantro

bean and cheese burrito

$5.99

12'' tortilla w/ fried beans and mozarella cheese

basic breakfast burrito

$8.99

2 scrambled eggs w/mozarella cheese and fried beans

special breakfast burrito

$9.99

2 scrambled eggs w/ any (1) ingredient of eggs your choice

burrito barb

$10.99

chicken tinga over a corn tostada w/ fried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cotija cheese on top

burro asada

$9.99

tostada tinga

$6.99

Libra barb

$21.49

media libra

$10.75

consome barb chico

$2.49

cons gde barb

$4.99

Libra de birria

$21.99

taco asa

$2.99

taco bar

$3.49

drinks

hot tea

$1.99

16 oz cup, chamomile, mint or cinnamon

milk (whole milk)

$2.99

16 oz cup, hot or cold

café de olla

$3.49

16 oz cup cinnamon with grain coffe made from scratch

hot chocolate

$3.99

16 oz cup made with milk and classic chocolate abuelita

Aguas frescas

$4.99

32 oz cup with madre from scratch aguas frescas

can of coke

$1.99

classic coke or zero sugar coke

michelada mix (no alcohol)

$4.99

mixture of clamato, fresh lemon, tajin chilli, special sauces and a hint of salt, we add mineral water and ice.

michelada NO alcohol w/mineral water

$6.99

mixture of clamato, fresh lemon, tajin chilli, special sauces and a hint of salt. You can add your favorite beer

desserts

macho banana fried

$6.49

macho banana fried with sour cream or lechera on a side

caramel flan

$2.99

classic home made caramel flan made from scratch

extras

extra meat

$5.99

you can add any kind of meat to anything you whish

order of tortillas corn

$1.25

4 tortillas corn you can add to anything you wish

order of tortillas flour

$1.25

3 flour tortillas

1/2 avocado

$1.99

half avocado

whole avocado

$3.99

whole avocado

Guacamole

$4.49

12 oz container avocado, onion, salta, cilantro, tomato

french fries

$4.49

french fries

side of rice

$2.99

red mexican rice made from scratch

side of beans

$2.99

fried pinto beans made from scratch

pico de gallo

$2.99

12 oz container, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lemon and a hint of salt

nopal salad (cactus salad)

$3.99

12 oz container, cooked cactus, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lemon and a hint of salt

side mole

$3.99

TACOS

BIRRIA C/QUESO

$3.99

ASADA

$2.99

PASTOR

$2.99

BARBACOA

$3.59

BIRRIA

$3.59

CECINA

$3.59

CHORIZO

$3.59

POLLO

$2.99

TINGA

$2.99

ADOBADA

$3.25

BARBACOA A LA PLANCHA

$3.99