tolucos restaurant inc 497 Washington Blvd
plates
Mole
2 drumstick pieces w/rice, beans and tortillas
Birria plate
Beef Birria w/rice, beans, and tortillas
Asada Plate
diced beef mixed w/grilled onion, rice, beans and tortillas
Cecina
beef cecina, chorizo piece, chile toreado, queso fresco, avocado, rice, beans and tortillas
barbacoa plate
lamb barbacoa, rice, beans and tortillas
enchiladas red
red w/chicken or cheese rice, beans, onion, sour cream, cotija cheese
enchiladas green
green w/chicken or cheese rice, beans, onion, sour cream, cotija cheese
enmoladas
w/chicken or cheese rice, beans, onion, sour cream, cotija cheese
Chiles rellenos
filled w/cheese. w/rice, beans and tortillas
Taquitos dorados
chicken taquitos w/rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cotija cheese
chile verde
pork ribs w/nopales, rice beans and tortillas
breakfast
Chilaquiles green
green sauce w/eggs your choice, beans, raw onion, cilantro, sour cream, cotija cheese
chilaquiles red
red sauce w/eggs your choice, beans, raw onion, cilantro, sour cream, cotija cheese
chilaquiles mole
mole sauce w/eggs your choice, beans, raw onion, cilantro, sour cream, cotija cheese
Eggs Your choice
chose your style comes w/beans and tortillas
pancakes, eggs and bacon for adult
4 pancakes, 2 eggs, 4 bacon
breakfast burrito basic
bf b + jamon
bf + cho
bf+mex
bf+salchicha
bf tocino
TOLUCOS
Hand made corn chips on the sauce of your choice, with meat of your choice, with onion, sour cream, cotija cheese, lettuce.
seafood
Shrimp coctail
cooked shrimp, clamato, ketchup, onion, cilantro, tomato, lemon juice, cucumber
Garlic shrimp
garlic sauce, salad, french fries, rice and tortillas
Diabla shrimp
medium spicy, salad, french fries, rice and tortillas
breaded shrimp
salad, french fries, rice and tortillas
soups
pozole pata
Menudo C/T (Sat and Sun)
beef meat, tortillas, onion, cilantro and tortillas
barbacoa soup
barbacoa soup w/meat, rice and cheekpeas, tortillas, onion, cilantro and fresh lemons
chicken soup
2 chicken drumsticks, sice of rice, onion, cilantro, lemon and tortillas
birria soup
beef, sice of rice, onion, cilantro, lemon and tortillas
beef soup
beef meat, carrot, calabaza, potato, cheek peas, corn, carrots, side of rice, onion, cilantro, lemon and tortillas
pozole
made from scratch corn, pork. On a side onion, radishes, repollo, fresh lemon and tostadas
MENUDO C/G N/P
MENUDO C/P N/G
MENUDO PLAIN
kids menu
quesadillotas
huarache
classics
torta
warm telera bread with beans any choice of meat, onion, cilantro, tomato, mayo, avocado. Salsa on a side
tacos + order of 3
corn or flour tortilla with any choice of meat
tacos order of 3
corn or flour tortilla with any choice of meat
sopes order of 3
order of 3 any coice of meat
flour tortilla quesadilla
13'' inch flour tortilla w/mozarella cheese and any choice of meat
flour tortilla quesadilla w/meat
13'' inch flour tortilla w/mozarella cheese
super nachos
our own tortilla chips over melted mozarella cheese w/any choice of meat w/ fried beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream and cotija cheese on top
burrito mojado green or red
classic burrito any choice of meat w/red or green salsa w/sour cream, mozarella cheese, onion and cilantro
bean and cheese burrito
12'' tortilla w/ fried beans and mozarella cheese
basic breakfast burrito
2 scrambled eggs w/mozarella cheese and fried beans
special breakfast burrito
2 scrambled eggs w/ any (1) ingredient of eggs your choice
burrito barb
chicken tinga over a corn tostada w/ fried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cotija cheese on top
burro asada
tostada tinga
Libra barb
media libra
consome barb chico
cons gde barb
Libra de birria
taco asa
taco bar
drinks
hot tea
16 oz cup, chamomile, mint or cinnamon
milk (whole milk)
16 oz cup, hot or cold
café de olla
16 oz cup cinnamon with grain coffe made from scratch
hot chocolate
16 oz cup made with milk and classic chocolate abuelita
Aguas frescas
32 oz cup with madre from scratch aguas frescas
can of coke
classic coke or zero sugar coke
michelada mix (no alcohol)
mixture of clamato, fresh lemon, tajin chilli, special sauces and a hint of salt, we add mineral water and ice.
michelada NO alcohol w/mineral water
mixture of clamato, fresh lemon, tajin chilli, special sauces and a hint of salt. You can add your favorite beer
desserts
extras
extra meat
you can add any kind of meat to anything you whish
order of tortillas corn
4 tortillas corn you can add to anything you wish
order of tortillas flour
3 flour tortillas
1/2 avocado
half avocado
whole avocado
whole avocado
Guacamole
12 oz container avocado, onion, salta, cilantro, tomato
french fries
french fries
side of rice
red mexican rice made from scratch
side of beans
fried pinto beans made from scratch
pico de gallo
12 oz container, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lemon and a hint of salt
nopal salad (cactus salad)
12 oz container, cooked cactus, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh lemon and a hint of salt