Tom and Ray's Family Restaurant 9805 Main St
Beverages
- Coffee - Reg$3.29
- Coffee- Decaf$3.29
- Water
- Water No Ice
- Tea- Sweet$3.29
- Tea- Unsweet$3.29
- Tea-Mix/Sweet & UnSweet$3.29
- Regular Milk$2.89
- Hot Tea- English Breakfast$2.99
- Hot Tea- Grean Tea$2.99
- Hot Tea - Earl Gray$2.99
- Large Milk$3.99
- Coke Zero$3.29
- Coke$3.29
- Sprite$3.29
- Lemonade$3.29
- Fanta Orange$3.29
- GingerAle$3.29
- Root Beer$3.29
- Mr. Pipp$3.29
- Lg Juice- Orange$3.99
- Reg Juice - Orange$2.99
- Lg Juice - Apple$3.99
- Reg Juice - Apple$2.99
- Lg Juice - Cranberry$3.99
- Reg Juice - Cranberry$2.99
- Arnold Palmer - 1/2Tea&1/2Lemonade$3.29
Breakfast
Eggs
- Keepin' It Simple$6.79
Two eggs any style and toast
- Two Egg Breakfast$10.69
Two eggs any style, home fries, toast, and choice of meat
- Three Egg Breakfast$11.29
Three eggs any style, home fries, toast, and choice of meat
- Ultimate Breakfast$14.99
Three eggs any style, home fries, toast, and choice of two meats
Omelets
- Cheese Omelet$9.99
Choice of cheddar, American, Swiss, or pepper jack
- Chorizo Omelet$11.99
Onions, sweet peppers, with a blend of shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese
- Ham and Cheese Omelet$10.99
Ham and your choice of cheese (cheddar, American, Swiss, pepper jack)
- Loaded Veggie Omelet$10.99
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, spinach, and tomatoes
- Luck of the Irish Omelet$11.99
Corned beef hash and Swiss cheese
- Steak Omelet$11.99
Locally sourced. Sliced ribeye, onions, sweet peppers, with a blend of shredded cheddar, and Monterey jack cheese
- Western Omelet$11.49
Ham, Cheddar cheese, onions, and peppers served with salsa on request
Damascus Favorites
- Chicken and Waffles$14.59
Buttermilk marinated and hand battered chicken tenders served on a belgian style waffle and syrup on the side or upgrade to Mike's Hot Honey
- Gary B's Breakfast Platter$14.29
Two eggs any style, two pancakes, and choice of meat
- Corned Beef Hash$14.19
Locally sourced fresh corned beef blended with finely diced potatoes, seasoning and topped with two eggs and your choice of white, wheat or marbled rye toasted bread
- Ms. Virginia's Gravy$9.59
Choice of sausage gravy or chipped beef gravy served over toast or home fries
- Sausage Burrito$10.99
With Monterey jack and Cheddar cheese blend, scrambled eggs, sweet peppers, and home fries placed inside a warm tortilla
- Chorizo Burrito$10.99
With Monterey jack and Cheddar cheese blend, scrambled eggs, sweet peppers, and home fries placed inside a warm tortilla
- Build My Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Choice of bread and cheese paired with an egg
- Yogurt & House Made Granola Bowl$7.99
From the Griddle
- Hot Stack$7.25+
Two fluffy pancakes made to order and served with your choice of side
- Belgian Waffle$9.99
A golden waffle made to order and served with your choice of side
- French Toast$9.99
Two slices of brioche french toast dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of side
- Banana Nutella Pancakes$8.59+
Two fluffy pancakes with banana and Nutella on top and in the middle, served with your choice of side
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$7.99+
Breakfast Additions/Sides
- 1 Egg$2.89
- 2 Eggs$3.69
- Bacon$3.99
- Bagel$3.69
- Chipped Beef Gravy Cup$4.29
- Chorizo Sausage$3.99
- Cranberries$1.39
- English Muffin$3.19
- Extra Butter$1.89
- Fresh Fruit Cup$4.99
- GF Home Fries$3.89
- GF Home Fries w/ Onion$4.14
- GF Home Fries w/ Onion & Peppers$4.39
- GF Home Fries w/ Peppers$4.14
- Gluten-Free Toast$4.89
- Grits$3.49
Until 11 am
- Grits w/American Cheese$4.09
- Grits w/Cheddar Cheese$4.09
- Ham$3.99
- Home Fries$3.89
- Home Fries w/ Onion$4.14
- Home Fries w/ Onion & Peppers$4.39
- Home Fries w/ Peppers$4.14
- Oatmeal$4.39
Until 11 am
- Raisins$1.39
- Sausage Gravy Cup$3.99
- Scrapple$3.99
- Side - Corned Beef Hash$3.99
- Side Biscuit$2.99
Weekends only
- Side Pancake$5.25
- Side Sausage$3.99
- Side Toast$3.69
- Side Waffle$6.00
Café Highlights
Lunch & Dinner
From the Grill
Burgers
- All American Burger$10.79
Flame grilled angus beef patty with mayonnaise, onion, lettuce, and tomato
- Make Mine Bacon Burger$12.39
Flame grilled angus beef patty with bacon and cheddar cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.79
Flame grilled angus beef patty with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Steakhouse Burger$11.99
Flame grilled angus beef patty with grilled mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, and steak sauce
- TKO Burger$10.79
Flame grilled angus beef patty with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño slices, and spicy sauce
Sandwiches
- 12' Steak & Cheese$16.39
Made with locally sourced, thin-sliced steak, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & grilled onion
- 6" Steak & Cheese$12.39
Made with locally sourced, thin-sliced steak, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & grilled onion
- BLT$10.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted bread
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.79
Hand breaded chicken breast served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
Cheddar, swiss, or pepper jack on grilled bread
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.79
Flame grilled chicken breast served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun
- Hot Open Face Roast Beef Sandwich$12.99
Freshly slow roasted thinly sliced roast beef piled on bread with fries and smothered with gravy
- Quesadillas$9.69
Two grilled tortillas with melted mexican blend cheese. Salsa and sour cream upon request
- Reuben$12.79
Locally sourced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing grilled together and served on marbled rye
- The Clubber$13.59
Locally sourced and slow roasted turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted bread
- The Rachel$12.99
Locally sourced and slow roasted turkey breast, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing grilled together and served on grilled marble rye
Famous T&R - Chicken and Fish
- Chicken Livers - Basket$8.99
Hand breaded chicken livers served with house prepared chips
- Chicken Livers - Dinner$9.99
Served with two sides
- Chicken Tenders - Basket$8.99
Buttermilk marinated and hand battered chicken tenders served with house prepared chips
- Chicken Tenders - Dinner$9.99
Served with two sides
- 2 Piece Chicken - Basket$9.39
Hand breaded chicken served with house prepared chips
- 2 Piece Chicken - Dinner$11.29
Served with two sides
- 4 Piece Chicken - Basket$15.79
Hand breaded chicken served with house prepared chips
- 4 Piece Chicken - Dinner$18.69
Served with two sides
- Fried Fish - Basket$10.59
Cod or flounder served with house prepared chips
- Fried Fish - Dinner$11.29
Served with two sides
Soup & Salad
- Cup Homemade Soups$5.49
Vegetable beef soup. Ask your server about other available soups
- Bowl Homemade Soups$7.69
Vegetable beef soup. Ask your server about other available soups
- Soup and Small Garden Salad Combo$12.59
Pair a small garden salad with a bowl of our homemade soup to enjoy the best of both worlds
- Chicken Cobb Salad$13.89
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, cheese, and dressing atop crisp greens
- Chef's Salad$12.99
Local turkey, ham, and cheese served over a garden salad
- Regular Garden Salad$7.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots, onions, and croutons
- Large Garden Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots, onions, and croutons
- Chicken, Cranberry, and Almond Salad$13.99
Fresh greens with grilled or fried chicken, bacon, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and sliced almonds
Vegetable Sides
- Mash Pot w/ Gravy$3.69
- Mashed Pot w/No Gravy$3.69
- Coleslaw$3.69
- Green Beans$3.69
- Dressing$3.69
- Mac-N-Cheese$3.69
- Mixed Veggies$3.69
- Sly's Fries$3.69
- Sly's Fries w/ Gravy$3.69
- Stewed Tomatoes$3.69
- Fried Okra$3.69
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.69
- Onion Rings$3.69
- Cheese Sticks$3.69
- Chips$3.69
- Baked Potato$3.69
- BBQ Baked Beans$3.69
- Collard Greens$3.69
- Corn Casserole$3.69
- Fried Green Tomatoes$3.69
- Green Peas$3.69
- Hushpup$3.69
- Lima Beans$3.69
- Mac Salad$3.69
- Potato Salad$3.69
- Saurekraut$3.69
- Scalloped Potatoes$3.69
- Succotash$3.69