Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South TDH South

Popular Items

Mac and cheese
Vegetable Plate
Turkey Rib

MAIN MENU

Starters

BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$10.00

Homemade potato chips topped with queso, green onion, diced tomato, and jalapenos with your choice of pulled chicken or pulled pork drizzled with TDH House BBQ sauce.

Wings (6)

Wings (6)

$12.00

Our signature smoked wings or golden fried and tossed in our signature dry rub

Wings (12)

Wings (12)

$24.00

Our signature smoked wings or golden fried and tossed in our signature dry rub

Kids Meal

$9.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine and spring mix topped with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheese blend and, a pickled egg. Sprinkled with our special seasoning blend.

Smoked Plates

6 Wings

6 Wings

$20.00

Six (6) Smoked or Dry Rub wings served with two (2) sides

12 Wings

12 Wings

$32.00

Twelve (12) Smoked or Dry Rub or wings served with two (2) sides

Ribs (4 Bones)

Ribs (4 Bones)

$18.00

Four (4) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$24.00

Approximately Six (6) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides

Full Racks Ribs

Full Racks Ribs

$38.00

A full rack of ribs served with two (2) sides

Brisket

Brisket

$18.00

(4oz) Sliced or chopped brisket served with two (2) sides

Leg Quarter

Leg Quarter

$12.00

A smoked leg quarter served with two (2) sides

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

(4oz) of pulled chicken served with two (2) sides

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$16.00

(4oz) of pulled pork served with two (2) sides

Turkey Leg

Turkey Leg

$23.00

Smoked turkey leg served with two sides

Turkey Rib

Turkey Rib

$32.00

Smoked turkey ribs with two sides

Combo Plates

Combo Plates

$21.00

Your choice of two meats, served with two (2) side

On a Bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled chicken drizzled in TDH House BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips served with one (1) side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled pork drizzled in TDH house BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips served with one (1) side

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced or chopped brisket drizzled in TDH house BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips served with one (1) side

Chicken Sausage

Chicken Sausage

$12.00

Spicy smoked chicken sausage drizzled with TDH house BBQ sauce served on a potato bun with homemade coleslaw on the side, served with one (1) side

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Golden fried whiting filets topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickled chips on a potato bun, served with one (1) side

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00Out of stock

Hand packed ground beef, seasoned to perfection, smothered with American cheese and cooked to your liking. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips served with one (1) side

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Hand packed ground turkey, seasoned to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips served with one (1) side

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Hand packed patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips served with one (1) side

Signature Dishes

Vegetable Plate

Vegetable Plate

$16.00

Your choice of four (4) sides served with a cornbread muffin

Fish Plate

Fish Plate

$16.00

Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried catfish or fried whiting bites

Shrimp Plate

Shrimp Plate

$18.00

Grilled or golden fried shrimp served with you choice of two (2) sides

Fish & Shrimp Plate

$24.00

Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried catfish fillet or fried whiting bites accompanied by pan sauteed or golden fried white tiger shrimp, served with two sides

Lamb Chop Dinner

$28.00Out of stock

Steak Dinner

$26.00Out of stock

Solos

4 Rib Bones

4 Rib Bones

$10.00
Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$16.00
Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$30.00

Chicken Sauage

$4.00

On the Side

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$5.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Homemade Potato Chips

Homemade Potato Chips

$5.00
Mac and cheese

Mac and cheese

$5.00
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00

Kale salad

$5.00

Corn

$5.00

Sweets

Salted Carmel Brownie

Salted Carmel Brownie

$5.00
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$9.00Out of stock
Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock
Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Thursday Specials

10 Oysters $15

Raw

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled

$15.00Out of stock