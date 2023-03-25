Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South TDH South
Popular Items
MAIN MENU
Starters
BBQ Chips
Homemade potato chips topped with queso, green onion, diced tomato, and jalapenos with your choice of pulled chicken or pulled pork drizzled with TDH House BBQ sauce.
Wings (6)
Our signature smoked wings or golden fried and tossed in our signature dry rub
Wings (12)
Our signature smoked wings or golden fried and tossed in our signature dry rub
Kids Meal
Salads
Smoked Plates
6 Wings
Six (6) Smoked or Dry Rub wings served with two (2) sides
12 Wings
Twelve (12) Smoked or Dry Rub or wings served with two (2) sides
Ribs (4 Bones)
Four (4) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
Half Rack Ribs
Approximately Six (6) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
Full Racks Ribs
A full rack of ribs served with two (2) sides
Brisket
(4oz) Sliced or chopped brisket served with two (2) sides
Leg Quarter
A smoked leg quarter served with two (2) sides
Pulled Chicken
(4oz) of pulled chicken served with two (2) sides
Pulled Pork
(4oz) of pulled pork served with two (2) sides
Turkey Leg
Smoked turkey leg served with two sides
Turkey Rib
Smoked turkey ribs with two sides
Combo Plates
Your choice of two meats, served with two (2) side
On a Bun
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken drizzled in TDH House BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips served with one (1) side
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork drizzled in TDH house BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips served with one (1) side
Brisket Sandwich
Sliced or chopped brisket drizzled in TDH house BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips served with one (1) side
Chicken Sausage
Spicy smoked chicken sausage drizzled with TDH house BBQ sauce served on a potato bun with homemade coleslaw on the side, served with one (1) side
Fish Sandwich
Golden fried whiting filets topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickled chips on a potato bun, served with one (1) side
Cheeseburger
Hand packed ground beef, seasoned to perfection, smothered with American cheese and cooked to your liking. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips served with one (1) side
Turkey Burger
Hand packed ground turkey, seasoned to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips served with one (1) side
Impossible Burger
Hand packed patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips served with one (1) side
Signature Dishes
Vegetable Plate
Your choice of four (4) sides served with a cornbread muffin
Fish Plate
Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried catfish or fried whiting bites
Shrimp Plate
Grilled or golden fried shrimp served with you choice of two (2) sides
Fish & Shrimp Plate
Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried catfish fillet or fried whiting bites accompanied by pan sauteed or golden fried white tiger shrimp, served with two sides
Lamb Chop Dinner
Steak Dinner
On the Side
Sweets
UberEats
Starters
Salads
Smoked Plates
6 Wings
Six (6) Smoked or Dry Rub wings served with two (2) sides
12 Wings
Twelve (12) Smoked or Dry Rub or wings served with two (2) sides
Brisket
(4oz) Sliced or chopped brisket served with two (2) sides
Combo Plates
Your choice of two meats, served with two (2) side
Full Racks Ribs
A full rack of ribs served with two (2) sides
Half Rack Ribs
Approximately Six (6) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
Leg Quarter
A smoked leg quarter served with two (2) sides
Pulled Chicken
(4oz) of pulled chicken served with two (2) sides
Pulled Pork
(4oz) of pulled pork served with two (2) sides
Ribs (4 Bones)
Four (4) Sparerib bones served with two (2) sides
Turkey Leg
Smoked turkey leg served with two sides
Turkey Rib
Smoked turkey ribs with two sides
On a Bun
Brisket Sandwich
Sliced or chopped brisket drizzled in TDH house BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips served with one (1) side
Cheeseburger
Hand packed ground beef, seasoned to perfection, smothered with American cheese and cooked to your liking. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips served with one (1) side
Chicken Sausage
Spicy smoked chicken sausage drizzled with TDH house BBQ sauce served on a potato bun with homemade coleslaw on the side, served with one (1) side
Fish Sandwich
Golden fried whiting filets topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickled chips on a potato bun, served with one (1) side
Impossible Burger
Hand packed patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips served with one (1) side
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken drizzled in TDH House BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips served with one (1) side
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork drizzled in TDH house BBQ sauce and topped with pickle chips served with one (1) side
Turkey Burger
Hand packed ground turkey, seasoned to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips served with one (1) side