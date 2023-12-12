Tom Foolery's - Middletown 714 Ash Boulevard
Food
Starters
- Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$14.00
flour tortilla loaded with cheddar jack, crispy bacon, seasoned chicken, ranch served with sour cream and salsa
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$16.00
fresh scallops wrapped in bacon, broiled, served with honey bbq sauce
- Brisket Quesadilla$14.00
slow roasted brisket in bbq sauce, jalapenos, cheddar jack in a flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa
- Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$13.00
chopped chicken blended with mild sauce and cheddar served with a side of hot sauce
- Cheesy Crab Tots$15.00
tater tots topped with Chef Mike's famous crab imperial, cheddar jack and old bay then baked
- Chesapeake Fries$14.00
house cut fries smothered with crab meat, old bay, and a creamy cheese sauce that will never be duplicated in South Philly
- Chicken Tenders App$12.00
lightly breaded chicken tenderloins, fried golden brown and served with honey mustard or bbq
- Crab and Lobster Dip$14.00
fresh crab and lobster meat, cheese blend, house seasoning, topped with cheddar jack served with tortilla chips and pita
- Crab Pretzels$15.00
our soft pretzels topped with Chef Mike's famous crab imperial topped with cheese and baked, served with old bay sour cream
- Fried Calamari$17.00
a generous portion of fresh calamari lightly fried in our secret blend of spices served with sweet chili sauce
- Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls$13.00
philly style cheesesteak wrapped in wonton paper, fried and served with sriracha ketchup
- Surf and Turf Tots$19.00
tender beef tips and jumbo lump crab piled high on top of golden brown tater tots smothered in smooth cheese sauce
- Wings$14.00
our house specialty, available traditional or boneless served ith your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Soup
Salad
- Caesar$13.00
Romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing, croutons
- House Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cheddar jack
- Seared Tuna Salad$17.00
Cajun seasoned ahi tuna, seared rare, over mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and red onions served with cucumber wasabi dressing
- Steak Salad$17.00
Steak medallions over mixed greens with tomatoes and cheddar jack topped with crispy onion straws and steakhouse vinaigrette
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
a staple in a Fool's life, applewood bacon, american cheese
- Black and Blue$15.00
blackened burger topped with melted blue cheese and applewood bacon
- Cheeseburger$13.00
- French Onion Burger$15.00
seasoned burger, laoed with caramelized onions, inside out brioche bun topped with provolone
- Jalapeno Pepper Jack$15.00
pepper jack, fried jalapeno, and chipotle aioli
- Mushroom Swiss$15.00
sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese
- Outlaw Burger$17.00
our burger topped with applewood bacon, bbq pulled pork, cheddar jack, and an onion ring
- Stuffed Crab Burger$19.00
crab stuffed burger, old bay, topped with crab cream sauce
Handhelds
- Brisket Grilled Cheese$17.00
brisket, bacon, cheddar on texas toast
- Brisket Sandwich$18.00
slow roasted beef brisket, crispy onion straws, bbq sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried boneless chicken breast, coated in buffalo sauce and topped with blue cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
chicken tenders in mild sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, ranch in a flour tortilla
- Crab Cheesesteak$18.00
philly style cheesesteak with crab meat blended in topped in a creamy cheese sauce
- Crabcake Sandwich$22.00
crabcakes, lettuce, tomato on brioche, with roasted red pepper aioli on the side
- Delaware Reuben$14.00
turkey, corned beef, cole slaw, 1000 island, pretzel bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed red onions, roasted red peppers and mushroom, bbq sauce and cheddar
- Philly Cheesesteak$16.00
chopped ribeye or chicken, fried onions, provolone cheese
- Prime Rib Sandwich$19.00
thin sliced prime rib with swiss on toasted brioche
- Shrimp Po Boy Wrap$16.00
larger tender shrimp fried golden served in a flour tortilla with cloe slaw and boom boom sauce
- Turkey Club$14.00
turkey breast, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, cranberry mayo, pretzel roll
Entrees
- BBQ Ribs$26.00
half rack of dry brined ribs served with your choice of side
- Braised Short Ribs$25.00
braised short ribs over mushroom risotto
- Chicken Tender Dinner$17.00
lightly fried tenders with choice of side, honey mustard or bbq
- Crab Cakes$30.00
two crab cakes with choice of side
- Fish and Chips$19.00
beer battered haddick served with fries, cocktail and tartar sauce cole slaw
- Imperial Chicken Chesapeake$24.00
pan seared boneless chicken breast topped with crab imperial and a side of your choice
- Mahi Mahi$26.00
grilled mahi over creamy risotto
- NY Strip$23.00
ny strip topped with crispy onions and side of your choice
- Steak and Cake$24.00
grilled steak, crab cake choice of side
Sides
Kids
Add On
- Add Bacon$1.50
- Add Cheese$1.00
- Add Chicken$7.00
- Add Chili$6.00
- Add Chips$1.50
- Add Crab Cake$15.00
- Add Jalapeno$0.75
- Add Pita$2.00
- Add Pretzels$7.00
- Side BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Side Blue Cheese$0.75
- Side Celery & Carrots$1.00
- Side Cheese Sauce$3.00
- Side Honey Mustard$0.75
- Side Marinara$0.75
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Side Salsa$0.75
- Side Sour Cream$0.75
- Side Wing Sauce$0.75
- Xtra Dressing$0.75