Toma Mojo Grill Richfield 1700 East 66th Street

Food Menu

Snacks To Share

Bites to share or keep to yourself!
Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.29

Fried Brussels Sprouts dressed in a lemon herb dressing.

Hummus Plate

$8.59

Red Mojo, cucumbers and pita bread.

Garlic Chicken Bites

$9.99

Grilled and roasted chicken with Creamy Herb Aioli

Marinated Olives

$6.59

Variety of olives in oil.

Piri-Piri Chicken Drummies

$8.99

Chicken drummies with Creamy Herb Aioli

Bowls

Chef-curated salad grain and rice bowls, crafted to-order with house-made dressing.
Argula Caeser Salad

$11.29

Garlic chicken, roast red pepper and manchego cheese, on a bed of arugula with Caeser dressing and a piece of Tomato Garlic Toast.

La Mancha Salad

$10.59

Roast chicken breast, marinated apples, raisins, pumpkin seeds, and Manchego Cheese, on a bed of spinach with apple dressing.

Bonzo Salad

$11.29

Roast chicken breast, cucumber tomato salad, hummus, crispy chickpeas, roasted red peppers on a bed of spinach.

Chicken Grain Bowl

$13.59

Pulled chicken, corn, arugula, roasted peppers, on a bed of avocado grain salad, with Citrus Piri-Piri.

Pork n' Rice Bowl

$11.59

Pulled pork, northern beans, pickled peppers, braises kale and chickpeas, on a bed of herb rice with Piri Aioli.

Garlic Chicken n' Hummus Bowl

$12.59

Garlic chicken, tomato cucumber salad, arugula, corn, and hummus, on a bed or herb rice with Red Mojo.

Garden Rice Bowl

$10.59

Roast red peppers, braised kale and chickpeas, corn, pickled peppers, northern beans and hummus on a bed of herb rice with Red Mojo.

Sandwiches

Toasted hoagie bun and side of Seasoned Fries with Brava Sauce or Fried Brussels Sprouts
Original Chicken Sandwich

$11.39

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, Creamy Herb Ailoi, and Green Mojo

Spicy Chicken and Cheese Sandwich

$12.39

Chicken breast, Piri Aioli, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.59

Pulled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, Creamy Herb Aioli, and Green Mojo.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.59

Pulled Pork, slaw, pickled peppers

Beyond Sausage Sandwich

$12.39

Vegan Beyond Sausage, lettuce, tomato, onion, Red Mojo and Green Mojo.

Toma Cheeseburger

$10.99+

Smashed Cheeseburger with all the fixings! Single or double patty with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, dressed with our signature Brava Sauce! Comes with a choice of fries or sprouts!

Spicy Cheeseburger

$10.99+

Smashed Cheeseburger with all the fixings! Single or double patty with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, dressed with our signature spiy Piri Aioli! Comes with choice of fries or sprouts!

Plates and Platters

Roast Sampler

$13.59

Mojo chicken leg and thigh, Toma Pulled Prolk, Green Mojo, Citrus Piri-Piri, and Seasoned Fries withe Brava Sauce

Toma Chicken Meal

$19.39

Half chicken, Tomato Garlic Toast, Fried Brussles Sprouts, Creay Herb Aioli, and Spicy Piri-Piri.

Plate

Build your own meal plate with choice of protein, 2 sides, and 2 sauces on the side!

Platter

Build your own family-sized Platter. Choice of protein, 2 large sides and 2 large sauces! Feeds 4-6.

Kids Meal

$7.29

Build your own Kids Plate: Choice of boneless half-portion protein, Tomato Garlic Toast, choice of 1 side, 1 sauce, and milk or juice.

Protein

Breast and Wing

$9.00

Roasted bone-in breast and wing that has been marinated in Toma Mojo Grill's signature Mojo Marinade.

Leg and Thigh

$7.00

Roasted bone-in thigh and leg that has been marinated in Toma Mojo Grill's signature Mojo Marinade

Wings

$12.00

Griddle-ed and roasted wings that have been maranated in Toma Mojo Grill's signature Mojo Marinade! Wing count per order varies depending on size of wings

Boneless Chicken Breast

$7.00

Roasted bone-less, skin-less chicken breast marinated in Toma Mojo Grill's signature Mojo Marinade.

Pulled Chicken

$7.00

Pulled chicken dress in Toma Mojo Grill's special spiced herb and tomato sauce

Pulled Pork

$7.50

Slow and low roasted pulled pork

Beyond Sausage

$8.00

Plant-based protein, soy and gluten-free

Sides

Citrus Herb Brussel Sprouts

$2.79+

Brussels Sprouts dressed in an herb and citrus sauce. Vegan, gluten friendly

Tomato Garlic Toast

$2.79+

Toasted to order, and topped with fresh grated tomato, olive oil, and garlic. Vegetarian.

Beans and Rice

$2.79+

Pinto Beans in a spiced tomato sauce served with Herb and Citrus Rice. Vegan, gluten-free.

Kale and Chickpeas

$2.79+

Kale and chickpeas cooked in tomatoes, herbs and spices. Vegan, gluten-free.

Toma Fries and Brava Sauce

$2.79+

French fries dusted in Toma Mojo Grill's signature seasoning served with Brava Sauce on the side. Vegan without Brava Sauce, gluten-free.

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$2.79+

Cucumbers and tomatoes with parsley, mint and lemon.

Grain Salad

$2.79+

Barley, white quinoa, brown quinoa, with avocado, radish, pumpkin seeds, with lemon and herb dressing

Slaw

$2.79+

Pita Bread

$1.50

Sauces

Customize your meal with our house made original sauces
Creamy Herb Aioli

$1.00+

Creamy and bright, no heat

Green Mojo

$1.00+

Herbaceous and refreshing, no heat

Red Mojo

$1.00+

Crisp and touch of smoke, no heat

Mango Mojo

$1.00+

Sweet and bright, no heat

Brava Sauce

$1.00+

Seasoned and tangy, no heat

Smoky Sofrito

$1.00+

Smoky, sweet, hint of heat

Citrus Piri Piri

$1.00+

Bright, just enough heat

Piri Aioli

$1.00+

Creamy, with a kick of heat.

Spicy Piri Piri

$1.00+

Classic flavor, on fire

Habanero Mojo

$1.00+

Serious flavor, serious heat

Desserts

Chocolate on Chocolate Cake Slice

$8.00

Made for chocolate lovers! Chocolate cake with dense chocolate frosting. A sizable piece of cake meant to be shared!

Carrot Cake Slice

$8.00

Classic carrot cake with cream cheese frosting! Nut-free and portioned to share!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Scratch-made, packed with chocolate chips

Chocolate Chip Cookie 4 Pack

$7.50Out of stock

Scratch-made, packed with chocolate chips

Drink Menu

N/A Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Orange Crush

$4.25

Pure Leaf Ice Tea - Lemon

$4.50

Pure Leaf Ice Tea- Peach

$4.50

Root Beer

$5.00

Kombucha Ginger

$8.00

Honest Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$0.50