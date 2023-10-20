Tomasino's Italian Restaurant
FOOD
Specials
Starters
Our homemade bread topped with diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil and balsamic vinegrette, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Creamy risotto balls filled with broccoli and cheese. Served on a bed of Alfredo sauce
Our house, lightly battered eggplant rolls filled with Mediterranean seasoned ricotta and baked with sauce and mozzarella
Tender, lightly floured, fresh calamari served with a side of marinara sauce
Served with a side of red sauce
French fries topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Our homemade bread toasted with garlic butter
Our homemade bread toasted with garlic butter and melted mozzarella cheese
Breaded chicken tenderloins served with French fries
Blue cheese and celery are an extra charge
Blue cheese and celery are an extra charge
One pound of steamed clams in your choice of sauce
One pound of steamed mussels in your choice of sauce
Homemade bread topped with our tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Includes 2 meatballs
Pizza/Knots
Grilled chicken, mozzarella & your choice of hot, mild or BBQ sauce
Tomato sauce, cheese, pineapple, and ham.
Fresh mozzarella, san marzano, fresh basil & light garlic.
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green peppers, onions & mushrooms
Fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sauce and mozzarella cheese
Our thicker crust with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Our thicker crust with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Calzone/Stromboli
Ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano cheese
Ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella
With mushrooms, onions, peppers, and mozzarella
Salads
Lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, and cucumbers
Romaine lettuce topped with croutons and Romano cheese
Lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, and cucumbers
Romaine lettuce topped with croutons and Romano cheese
Ham, salami, provolone, olives, sweet and hot peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons
Roasted turkey, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, croutons, and Romano cheese over romaine
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, bruschetta tomatoes, imported olives and a drizzle of balsamic glaze over Arcadia blend
Ham, turkey and provolone cheese with tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons
Pasta & Risotto
Jumbo lump crab in a southern Italian traditional sauce made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, and fresh basil in a light wine sauce
Mussels, clams, shrimp, cod and scallops with your choice of red, white, scampi, or fra Diavolo sauce
Tender seared chicken sauteed with broccoli in a house made alfredo sauce
Meat sauce, one meatball, and one sausage
Chicken sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce
Jumbo lump crab in a southern Italian traditional sauce made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, and fresh basil in a light wine sauce
Tender seared chicken sauteed with broccoli in a house made alfredo sauce
Spicy red sauce
Trio of shrimp, scallops, and chicken scampi served over your favorite pasta or risotto
Chunky San Marzano tomato sauce and fresh basil topped with fresh mozarella
Two meatballs in our thin and smooth tomato sauce
Seasoned ground beef in our thin and smooth tomato sauce
A southern Italian traditional sauce made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, and fresh basil in a light wine sauce
Two pieces of sausage in our thin and smooth tomato sauce
Mussels, clams, shrimp, cod and scallops with your choice of red, white, scampi, or fra Diavolo sauce
Four jumbo shells filled with seasoned ricotta cheese topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Penne pasta tosses with ricotta cheese, topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Seasoned beef, ricotta, sauce, mozzarella, and Romano cheese
Dinners
Fillet of haddock, shrimp, and scallops in lemon butter and wine sauce served over sauteed spinach and with the potato of the day
Fresh grilled salmon on a bed of spinach topped with bruschetta tomatoes and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with the potato and veggie of the day
Lightly battered to perfection and topped with homemade sauce and mozzarella
Slices of our lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese then topped with homemade sauce and mozzarella
Fillet of haddock, shrimp and scallops made to order, lightly floured and fried until golden, served over French fries with our homemade tarter and cocktail sauces
Made to order 15 medium shrimp served with French fries and a side of cocktail sauce
Seared chicken topped with sauteed mushrooms, roasted peppers and jumbo lump crab meat in white wine sauce with melted fresh mozzarella. Served over pasta or with the potato and veggie of the day
Chicken topped with sautéed shrimp, scallops, and mushrooms in a smooth red wine sauce over pasta or with potato and veggie of the day
A classic! Egg-dipped and finished with white wine and garlic butter
Chicken sautéed in a caper, lemon, white wine, and garlic butter sauce
Sautéed mushrooms and semi-sweet Marsala sauce
Lightly hand-breaded and baked with our sauce and mozzarella
A great combination of chicken topped with eggplant, sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Sautéed mushrooms, eggplant and mozzarella in Marsala sauce
Trio of shrimp, scallops, and chicken scampi served over your favorite pasta or risotto
Seared veal topped with sauteed mushrooms, roasted peppers and jumbo lump crab meat in white wine sauce with melted fresh mozzarella. Served over pasta or with the potato and veggie of the day
Veal topped with sautéed shrimp, scallops, and mushrooms in a smooth red wine sauce over pasta or with potato and veggie of the day
A classic! Egg-dipped and finished with white wine and garlic butter
Veal sautéed in a caper, lemon, white wine, and garlic butter sauce
Sautéed mushrooms and semi-sweet Marsala sauce
Lightly hand-breaded and baked with our sauce and mozzarella
A great combination veal topped with eggplant, sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Sautéed mushrooms, eggplant and mozzarella in Marsala sauce
Kids Menu
Keto
Dessert
Soups
Sandwiches
Homemade bread, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil and vinegar
Homemade bread, roasted turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Homemade bread, homemade tuna salad, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion
Homemade bread topped with fresh mozzarella, Arcadia bland, bruschetta tomatoes, and balsamic glaze
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and homemade tarter sauce on homemade bread
Made-to-order jumbo shrimp topped with our chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion
Pork and beef meatballs topped with sauce and mozzarella served on our homemade bread
Lightly floured and fried eggplant topped with mozzarella and sauce served on our homemade bread
Top round veal cutlet topped with sauce and mozzarella served on our homemade bread
Chicken and eggplant topped with sauce and mozzarella served on our homemade bread
Chicken tenderloin lightly breaded topped with sauce and mozzarella served on our homemade bread
Sliced Italian sausage topped with melted mozzarella and sauce served on our homemade bread
Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, blue cheese, and your choice of mild, hot or BBQ sauce served on a toasted tortilla wrap
Homemade chicken salad, cranberries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and topped with a raspberry melba sauce served on a tortilla wrap
Grilled salmon topped with Arcadia blend, bruschetta tomatoes, and drizzled with house balsamic glaze
Grilled chicken, spinach, provolone cheese served on a toasted flat panini bread
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, served on a toasted flat panini bread
Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, provolone cheese served on a toasted flat panini bread
Ham, provolone, honey mustard
Provolone and spicy red sauce
Provolone cheese, ranch, and bacon
Spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, extra virgin olive oil, and a splash of lemon
Sides
Side of our homemade chips