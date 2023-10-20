Popular Items

Large Pizza
$13.95

Sauce and mozzarella cheese

1 Lb Bites
$10.95
12 Wings
$12.95

Blue cheese and celery are an extra charge

FOOD

Specials

Pick Two Lunch Special
$7.95
Stromboli of the Day
$4.95
Grandma Full Pan
$16.95
Slice Pizza of Day
$3.45
Jalapeno Poppers Appz
$7.00
Shrimp Toscana Apptz
$8.95
Chicken Cranberry Salad
$12.95
Old City Steak
$10.95
Italian Hot Dog
$8.95
Pappardelle Shrimp Delight
$18.95
Stuffed Shells Bolognese
$17.95
Slice Chicken Cacciatore Pizza
$3.50
Personal Chicken Cacciatore Pizza
$12.95
Large Chicken Cacciatore Pizza
$18.95
Hot Dog Roll
$2.75

Starters

Bruschetta App
$6.95

Our homemade bread topped with diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil and balsamic vinegrette, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Risotto Balls
$7.95

Creamy risotto balls filled with broccoli and cheese. Served on a bed of Alfredo sauce

Eggplant Rollatini App
$7.95

Our house, lightly battered eggplant rolls filled with Mediterranean seasoned ricotta and baked with sauce and mozzarella

Fried Calamari
$9.95

Tender, lightly floured, fresh calamari served with a side of marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks
$6.95

Served with a side of red sauce

French Fries
$4.95
Cheese Fries
$5.95

French fries topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Garlic Bread
$2.95

Our homemade bread toasted with garlic butter

Garlic Bread W Ch
$3.95

Our homemade bread toasted with garlic butter and melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Tenders Ff
$9.95

Breaded chicken tenderloins served with French fries

Spinach Garlic Oil
$7.95
6 Wings
$6.95

Blue cheese and celery are an extra charge

12 Wings
$12.95

Blue cheese and celery are an extra charge

1/2 Lb Bites
$6.95
1 Lb Bites
$10.95
Steamed Clams APTZ
$12.95

One pound of steamed clams in your choice of sauce

Mussels APTZ
$10.95

One pound of steamed mussels in your choice of sauce

Pizza Bread
$4.95

Homemade bread topped with our tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Side Penne Vodka
$7.95
Side Meatballs
$3.45

Includes 2 meatballs

Side Sausage
$3.45
Wings and Fries Combo
$9.95

Pizza/Knots

Slice Pizza
$2.45
Sicilian Slice
$3.45
Chick Bacon Ranch Slice
$2.95
Chicken Wing Slice
$2.95

Grilled chicken, mozzarella & your choice of hot, mild or BBQ sauce

Chn Broc Alf Slice
$2.95Out of stock
Chn Parm Slice
$2.95Out of stock
Fresco Slice
$2.95
Hawaiian Slice
$2.95

Tomato sauce, cheese, pineapple, and ham.

Margherita Slice
$2.95

Fresh mozzarella, san marzano, fresh basil & light garlic.

Meat Lovers Slice
$3.25
The Works Slice
$3.25

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green peppers, onions & mushrooms

Tomasino's Slice
$2.95

Fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Veggie Lovers Slice
$3.25Out of stock
Vodka Slice
$2.95
White Slice
$2.25
White Slice w/ Broc
$2.95
White Slice w/ tom
$2.95
Grandma Slice
$3.25
pagash Stuffed Slice
$3.45Out of stock
Pagash Sic Slice
$3.75Out of stock
Personal Pizza
$7.95

Sauce and mozzarella cheese

Personal Margherita Pizza
$9.95

Fresh mozzarella, san marzano, fresh basil & light garlic.

Personal Tomasino's Pizza
$9.95

Fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Personal Chicken Wing Pizza
$9.95

Grilled chicken, mozzarella & your choice of hot, mild or BBQ sauce

Personal Chick Bacon Ranch Pizza
$9.95

White pizza topped with chicken, bacon, and ranch

Personal Fresco Pizza
$8.95

White pizza with fresh tomatoes and basil

Personal Meat Lovers Pizza
$12.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, sauce, and mozzarella

Personal Veggie Lovers Pizza
$12.95

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sauce, mozzarella

Personal Hawaiian Pizza
$9.95

Tomato sauce, cheese, pineapple, and ham.

Personal Vodka Pizza
$9.95
Personal Popeye Pizza
$10.95

White pizza with spinach, tomatoes, ricotta & mozzarella

Personal White Garlic/Bianca Pizza
$8.95

White pizza with fresh garlic and herbs

Personal Philly Steak Pizza
$12.95
Personal Stuffed Pagach
$13.95Out of stock
Medium Pizza
$11.95

Sauce and mozzarella cheese

Medium Margherita Pizza
$14.95

Fresh mozzarella, san marzano, fresh basil & light garlic.

Medium Tomasino's Pizza
$14.95

Fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Medium Chicken Wing Pizza
$14.95

Grilled chicken, mozzarella & your choice of hot, mild or BBQ sauce

Medium Chick Bacon Ranch Pizza
$14.95

White pizza topped with chicken, bacon, and ranch

Medium Fresco Pizza
$13.95

White pizza with fresh tomatoes and basil

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
$17.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, sauce, and mozzarella

Medium Veggie Lovers Pizza
$17.95

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sauce, mozzarella

Medium Hawaiian Pizza
$14.95

Tomato sauce, cheese, pineapple, and ham.

Medium Vodka Pizza
$14.95
Medium Popeye Pizza
$14.95

White pizza with spinach, tomatoes, ricotta & mozzarella

Medium White Garlic/ Bianca Pizza
$12.95

White pizza with fresh garlic and herbs

Medium Philly Steak Pizza
$17.95
Medium Stuffed Pagach
$15.95Out of stock
Large Pizza
$13.95

Sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Margherita Pizza
$16.95

Fresh mozzarella, san marzano, fresh basil & light garlic.

Large Tomasino's Pizza
$16.95

Fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Large Chicken Wing Pizza
$16.95

Grilled chicken, mozzarella & your choice of hot, mild or BBQ sauce

Large Chick Bacon Ranch Pizza
$16.95

White pizza topped with chicken, bacon, and ranch

Large Fresco Pizza
$15.95

White pizza with fresh tomatoes and basil

Large Meat Lovers
$19.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, sauce, and mozzarella

Large Veggie Lovers
$19.95

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sauce, mozzarella

Large Hawaiian Pizza
$16.95

Tomato sauce, cheese, pineapple, and ham.

Large Vodka Pizza
$16.95
Large Popeye Pizza
$16.95

White pizza with spinach, tomatoes, ricotta & mozzarella

Large White Garlic/Bianca
$14.95

White pizza with fresh garlic and herbs

Large Philly Steak Pizza
$19.95
Large Stuffed Pagach Pizza
$18.95Out of stock
Half Sicilian
$10.95

Our thicker crust with sauce and mozzarella cheese

Half Sicilan Pagach
$16.95Out of stock
Full Sicilian
$15.95

Our thicker crust with sauce and mozzarella cheese

Full Sicilian Pagach
$19.95Out of stock
6-8 Garlic Knots
$2.95
10-12 Garlic Knots
$4.95
6-8 Spicy Garlic Knots
$2.95
10-12 Spicy Garlic Knots
$4.95
6-8 Cinnamon Knots
$5.95

Calzone/Stromboli

Small Cheese Calzone
$8.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano cheese

Small Italian Stromboli
$9.95

Ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella

Small Steak Stromboli
$9.95

With mushrooms, onions, peppers, and mozzarella

Medium Cheese Calzone
$12.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano cheese

Medium Italian Stromboli
$13.95

Ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella

Medium Steak Stromboli
$13.95

With mushrooms, onions, peppers, and mozzarella

Large Cheese Calzone
$14.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano cheese

Large Italian Stromboli
$15.95

Ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella

Large Steak Stromboli
$15.95

With mushrooms, onions, peppers, and mozzarella

Salads

Small Garden Salad
$4.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, and cucumbers

Small Caesar Salad
$4.95

Romaine lettuce topped with croutons and Romano cheese

Large Garden Salad
$6.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, and cucumbers

Large Caesar Salad
$6.95

Romaine lettuce topped with croutons and Romano cheese

Large Antipasto Salad
$10.95

Ham, salami, provolone, olives, sweet and hot peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons

Large Cobb Salad
$10.95

Roasted turkey, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons

Large Grilled Salmon Salad
$14.95
Large Original Caesar Salad
$11.95

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, croutons, and Romano cheese over romaine

Large Tomasino's Salad
$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, bruschetta tomatoes, imported olives and a drizzle of balsamic glaze over Arcadia blend

Large Chef Salad
$10.95

Ham, turkey and provolone cheese with tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons

Pasta & Risotto

Crab Pic Pac
$21.95Out of stock

Jumbo lump crab in a southern Italian traditional sauce made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, and fresh basil in a light wine sauce

Zuppa Di Pesce
$24.95

Mussels, clams, shrimp, cod and scallops with your choice of red, white, scampi, or fra Diavolo sauce

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
$16.95

Tender seared chicken sauteed with broccoli in a house made alfredo sauce

Meat Lover
$15.95

Meat sauce, one meatball, and one sausage

Alfredo
$13.95
Butter
$11.95
Calamari
$18.95
Chicken Scampi
$16.95

Chicken sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce

Crab Pic Pac
$21.95Out of stock

Jumbo lump crab in a southern Italian traditional sauce made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, and fresh basil in a light wine sauce

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
$16.95

Tender seared chicken sauteed with broccoli in a house made alfredo sauce

Fradiavolo
$13.95

Spicy red sauce

Land & Sea Scampi w Chicken
$21.95

Trio of shrimp, scallops, and chicken scampi served over your favorite pasta or risotto

Margherita
$13.95

Chunky San Marzano tomato sauce and fresh basil topped with fresh mozarella

Meat Lover
$15.95
Meatballs
$13.95

Two meatballs in our thin and smooth tomato sauce

Meat Sauce
$13.95

Seasoned ground beef in our thin and smooth tomato sauce

Pic Pac
$13.95

A southern Italian traditional sauce made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, and fresh basil in a light wine sauce

Sausage
$13.95

Two pieces of sausage in our thin and smooth tomato sauce

Scampi
$12.95
Vodka
$13.95
Whole Clams
$18.95
Zuppa Di Pesce
$24.95

Mussels, clams, shrimp, cod and scallops with your choice of red, white, scampi, or fra Diavolo sauce

Stuffed Shells
$13.95

Four jumbo shells filled with seasoned ricotta cheese topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti
$13.95

Penne pasta tosses with ricotta cheese, topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese

Lasagna
$14.95

Seasoned beef, ricotta, sauce, mozzarella, and Romano cheese

Manicotti
$13.95
Baked Cheese Ravioli
$13.95
Sicilian Baked Ziti
$14.95

Dinners

Broil Seafood Platter
$21.95

Fillet of haddock, shrimp, and scallops in lemon butter and wine sauce served over sauteed spinach and with the potato of the day

Grilled Salmon Dinner
$21.95

Fresh grilled salmon on a bed of spinach topped with bruschetta tomatoes and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with the potato and veggie of the day

Eggplant Parmesan
$16.95

Lightly battered to perfection and topped with homemade sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Rollatini
$16.95

Slices of our lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese then topped with homemade sauce and mozzarella

Fried Seafood Platter
$19.95

Fillet of haddock, shrimp and scallops made to order, lightly floured and fried until golden, served over French fries with our homemade tarter and cocktail sauces

Fish & Chips
$13.95
Fried Shrimp Platter
$13.95

Made to order 15 medium shrimp served with French fries and a side of cocktail sauce

Fried Scallops
$18.95
Fried Shrimp and Scallops
$16.95
Cajun Salmon
$21.95
Chicken Portofino
$21.95Out of stock

Seared chicken topped with sauteed mushrooms, roasted peppers and jumbo lump crab meat in white wine sauce with melted fresh mozzarella. Served over pasta or with the potato and veggie of the day

Chicken Mare & Monti
$21.95

Chicken topped with sautéed shrimp, scallops, and mushrooms in a smooth red wine sauce over pasta or with potato and veggie of the day

Chicken Francese
$16.95

A classic! Egg-dipped and finished with white wine and garlic butter

Chicken Piccata
$16.95

Chicken sautéed in a caper, lemon, white wine, and garlic butter sauce

Chicken Marsala
$16.95

Sautéed mushrooms and semi-sweet Marsala sauce

Chicken Parmigiana
$16.95

Lightly hand-breaded and baked with our sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Siciliana
$16.95

A great combination of chicken topped with eggplant, sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Sinatra
$18.95

Sautéed mushrooms, eggplant and mozzarella in Marsala sauce

Land & Sea Scampi w Chicken
$21.95

Trio of shrimp, scallops, and chicken scampi served over your favorite pasta or risotto

Chicken and Crab Francese
$21.95Out of stock
Veal Portofino
$26.95Out of stock

Seared veal topped with sauteed mushrooms, roasted peppers and jumbo lump crab meat in white wine sauce with melted fresh mozzarella. Served over pasta or with the potato and veggie of the day

Veal Mare & Monti
$26.95

Veal topped with sautéed shrimp, scallops, and mushrooms in a smooth red wine sauce over pasta or with potato and veggie of the day

Veal Francese
$21.95

A classic! Egg-dipped and finished with white wine and garlic butter

Veal Piccata
$21.95

Veal sautéed in a caper, lemon, white wine, and garlic butter sauce

Veal Marsala
$21.95

Sautéed mushrooms and semi-sweet Marsala sauce

Veal Parmigiana
$20.95

Lightly hand-breaded and baked with our sauce and mozzarella

Veal Siciliana
$20.95

A great combination veal topped with eggplant, sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Veal Sinatra
$23.95

Sautéed mushrooms, eggplant and mozzarella in Marsala sauce

Land & Sea Scampi w Veal
$26.95
Meatball Parm Dinner
$16.95
Sausage Parm
$16.95
Meatball and Sausage Parm
$16.95
Shrimp Parm
$18.95

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Ravioli w MB
$6.95
Kids Pasta w Butter
$6.95
Kids Pasta w MB
$6.95
Kids Slice w FF
$6.95
Kids Grillled Cheese w FF
$6.95
Kids Chicken Fingers w FF
$6.95
Kids Slice w soup
$6.95
Kids Mozz Stick With FF
$6.95
Kids Grilled Chicken With Cheese Broc
$6.95

Keto

Keto Zoodles Alfredo
$13.95
Keto Zoodles Vodka
$13.95
Keto Zoodles Garlic/Oil
$11.95
Keto Zoodles Florentine
$15.95
Keto Philly Bowl
$9.95
Keto Grilled Chicken Parm
$16.95
Keto Grillled Veg & Cheese Salad
$10.95

Dessert

Cannoli
$4.95
Tiramisu
$5.95
Funnel Cake Fries
$5.95
Limoncello Cake
$5.95
Chocolate Trilogy
$5.95
Chocolate Temptation
$5.95
PB Explosion
$5.95

Soups

Cup Italian Wedding Soup
$3.45
Cup Lobster Bisque Soup
$4.45
Cup Of Chicken Pastina
$3.45
Bowl Italian Wedding Soup
$4.45
Bowl Lobster Bisque Soup
$5.45
Bowl Of Chicken Pastina
$4.45
Quart Italian Wedding Soup
$8.45
Quart Lobster Bisque Soup
$10.45
Quart Chick Pastina
$8.45
Cup Vegtable and sausage
$4.45Out of stock
Bowl Vegtable and Sausage
$4.45Out of stock

Sandwiches

Italian Sub
$9.95

Homemade bread, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil and vinegar

Turkey & Cheese Sub
$9.95

Homemade bread, roasted turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Tuna & Cheese Sub
$9.95

Homemade bread, homemade tuna salad, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion

Caprese Melt
$9.95

Homemade bread topped with fresh mozzarella, Arcadia bland, bruschetta tomatoes, and balsamic glaze

Fried Haddock Sandwich
$11.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and homemade tarter sauce on homemade bread

Grill Veg Deluxe Sub
$9.95
Shrimp Po' Boy
$11.95

Made-to-order jumbo shrimp topped with our chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion

Meatball Parm Sub
$9.95

Pork and beef meatballs topped with sauce and mozzarella served on our homemade bread

Eggplant Parm Sub
$9.95

Lightly floured and fried eggplant topped with mozzarella and sauce served on our homemade bread

Veal Parm Sub
$13.95

Top round veal cutlet topped with sauce and mozzarella served on our homemade bread

Sicilian Parm Sub
$9.95

Chicken and eggplant topped with sauce and mozzarella served on our homemade bread

Chicken Parm Sub
$9.95

Chicken tenderloin lightly breaded topped with sauce and mozzarella served on our homemade bread

Sausage Parm Sub
$9.95

Sliced Italian sausage topped with melted mozzarella and sauce served on our homemade bread

Chicken Wing Wrap
$9.95

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, blue cheese, and your choice of mild, hot or BBQ sauce served on a toasted tortilla wrap

Chicken Cranberry Wrap
$9.95

Homemade chicken salad, cranberries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and topped with a raspberry melba sauce served on a tortilla wrap

Antipasto Wrap
$9.95
Grilled Salmon Panini
$13.95

Grilled salmon topped with Arcadia blend, bruschetta tomatoes, and drizzled with house balsamic glaze

Chicken Spinach Panini
$9.95

Grilled chicken, spinach, provolone cheese served on a toasted flat panini bread

Chicken Roasted Pepper Panini
$9.95

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, served on a toasted flat panini bread

Grilled Veggie Melt Panini
$9.95

Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, provolone cheese served on a toasted flat panini bread

Chicken Asiago Spinach Panini
$9.95
Chicken Cordon Bleu Ital Cutlet
$9.95

Ham, provolone, honey mustard

Chicken Fradiavolo Ital Cutlet
$9.95

Provolone and spicy red sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Ital Cutlet
$9.95

Provolone cheese, ranch, and bacon

Chicken Milanese Ital Cutlet
$9.95

Spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, extra virgin olive oil, and a splash of lemon

Sides

Chips
$3.95

Side of our homemade chips

gluten free roll
$3.95
Homemade Bread
$1.95
Dinner Rolls
$0.35
Side Pot of the day
$2.50
Side 2oz Wing Sauce
$0.50
Side 4oz Wing Sauce
$1.50
Side 8oz Wing Sauce
$2.50
scoop of tuna
$3.50
Side 2oz Tomato Sauce
$0.50
Side 4oz Tomato Sauce
$1.50
Size 8oz Tomato Sauce
$3.00
Side 8oz Alfredo Sauce
$4.00
Side 2oz Blue Cheese (Pizza)
$0.45
Side 4oz Blue Cheese (Pizza)
$1.00
Side 8oz Blue Cheese (Pizza)
$2.50
Side Pasta Tomato Sauce
$5.95
Side Pasta with Meat Sauce
$8.95
Side Penne Vodka
$7.95
Side Veg Of The Day
$4.00
Side 2oz Dressing
$0.50

DRINKS

Fresh Brewed Tea

Unsweet Tea
$2.95

Hot Drinks

Coffee
$2.55
Hot Tea
$2.45
Espresso
$2.50
Double Espresso
$3.95

Kid's Drinks

Apple Juice
$2.95
Milk
$2.95
Choc Milk
$2.95

Bottled Drinks

20oz Soda Bottle
$2.75
2L Soda Bottle
$3.75
San Pellegrino
$2.95
Bottled water
$1.45
Can of soda
$1.45
Fountain Drinks
$2.95Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Coke
$2.95
Diet Coke
$2.95
Sprite
$2.95
Fanta
$2.95
Minute Maid Lemonde
$2.95
Barqs Root Beer
$2.95